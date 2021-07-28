$13 Billion Portable Analytical Instruments Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Bruker and Danaher Among Others

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Analytical Instruments Market Research Report by Technology, by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market size was estimated at USD 13.06 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 14.08 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.11% to reach USD 20.86 Billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Portable Analytical Instruments to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Technology, the Portable Analytical Instruments Market was examined across Elemental Analysis and Spectroscopic Analysis. The Spectroscopic Analysis was further studied across Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy, Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy, Near-Infrared Spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, and X-Ray Fluorescence.
- Based on End User, the Portable Analytical Instruments Market was examined across Academic & Government Institutions, Environmental Testing Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.
- Based on Product, the Portable Analytical Instruments Market was examined across Colorimeters, Conductivity and Resistivity Meters, Dissolved Co2 and O2 Meters, Gas Analyzers, PH Meters, Refractometers, Spectrometers, Thermal Analyzers, Titrators, and Toc Analyzers.
- Based on Geography, the Portable Analytical Instruments Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Portable Analytical Instruments Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market, including 3 Color, ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc, AMETEK, Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, B&W Tek., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Elcometer Limited, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., General Electric, GHM Messtechnik GmbH, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Limited, HORIBA Ltd., Jasco, Metrohm AG, Myron L Company, Negele Messtechnik GmbH, PCE INSTRUMENTS UK LIMITED, SCHMIDT + HAENSCH GmbH & Co., Servomex Group Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Spectris plc, Swan Analytische Instrumente AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Xylem.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Portable Analytical Instruments Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing healthcare expenditure
5.1.1.2. Growing food, environmental, and drug safety concerns
5.1.1.3. Availability of low-cost and easy-to-operate portable analytical instruments
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of professionals for the manual analysis of these counterfeit drugs
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing use of handheld XRF analyzers for narcotics detection by various law enforcement agencies
5.1.3.2. Innovation and development of novel instruments
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Higher detection limits and lower sensitivity
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Portable Analytical Instruments Market, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Elemental Analysis
6.3. Spectroscopic Analysis
6.3.1. Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy
6.3.2. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy
6.3.3. Near-Infrared Spectroscopy
6.3.4. Raman Spectroscopy
6.3.5. X-Ray Fluorescence
7. Portable Analytical Instruments Market, by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Academic & Government Institutions
7.3. Environmental Testing Industry
7.4. Food and Beverage Industry
7.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8. Portable Analytical Instruments Market, by Product
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Colorimeters
8.3. Conductivity and Resistivity Meters
8.4. Dissolved Co2 and O2 Meters
8.5. Gas Analyzers
8.6. PH Meters
8.7. Refractometers
8.8. Spectrometers
8.9. Thermal Analyzers
8.10. Titrators
8.11. Toc Analyzers
9. Americas Portable Analytical Instruments Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Portable Analytical Instruments Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Portable Analytical Instruments Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. 3 Color
13.2. ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd
13.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc
13.4. AMETEK, Inc.
13.5. Anton Paar GmbH
13.6. B&W Tek.
13.7. Bruker Corporation
13.8. Danaher Corporation
13.9. Elcometer Limited
13.10. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
13.11. General Electric
13.12. GHM Messtechnik GmbH
13.13. Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Limited
13.14. HORIBA Ltd.
13.15. Jasco
13.16. Metrohm AG
13.17. Myron L Company
13.18. Negele Messtechnik GmbH
13.19. PCE INSTRUMENTS UK LIMITED
13.20. SCHMIDT + HAENSCH GmbH & Co.
13.21. Servomex Group Limited
13.22. Shimadzu Corporation
13.23. Spectris plc
13.24. Swan Analytische Instrumente AG
13.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
13.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.27. Xylem
14. Appendix
