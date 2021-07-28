Immunohematology Market revenue to cross USD 3 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Immunohematology Market by Product (Analyzers, Reagents), Technology (Biochips, Gel Cards, Microplates, PCR, Erythrocyte-magnetized Technology), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of immunohematology will cross $3 billion by 2027.

Increasing prevalence of blood disorders will fuel the market growth. Hemophilia is classified into A, B, and C due to a deficiency of coagulation factors. The statistics show that type A hemophilia is four-time prevalent and more predominant than another type of hemophilia. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia, the prevalence of hemophilia is 1 in 3333 at birth. However, increasing R&D for the discovery of new therapeutic agents, rising awareness regarding hemophilia, growing government initiative for the screening of the disease will augment the market expansion during the forecast years.

The reagents segment dominated more than 66% of the immunohematology market share in 2020 led by the growing demand for blood tests. As the demand for blood tests increases, the demand for reagents also increases in tandem. Reagents are the chemical or biological products that are necessary to perform a blood test. Increasing concern among the population regarding health, regular health checkups, and blood tests will grow the demand for immunohematology reagents in the coming years.

Microplates segment accounted for USD 372.6 million in 2020. The microplates are used in identifying disease and infection will boost the industry growth over the forecast years. Also, biochips are used to determine the blood group genotyping and are expected to further foster the industry expansion. According to the International Society of Blood Transfusion, across the globe there are approximately 33 different types of blood groups are recorded and it consists of 300 different antigens. The biochips and microplates are used to determine the complex blood group and various diseases.

Blood bank end-use segment in the immunohematology market exceeded USD 435.2 million in 2020 on account of the increasing number of blood banks, cord banks, and government initiatives to fund various campaigns and blood centers. For instance, in U.S. there are nearly over 11,900 institute or private centers connected to the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB).

Asia Pacific immunohematology market will account for USD 856.2 million by 2027 owing to the rising prevalence of anemia in pregnant women and children in region. For instance, as per WHO one third of world population is anemic. Prevalence of anemia in pregnant women is comparatively higher in APAC region which has led to still birth, malnutrition, miscarriages and others Furthermore, rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, rising cases of malnutrition and rising prevalence of iron-deficient anemia (IDA) thereby impelling the market value.

Few notable companies operating in the market include Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Immucor, BD (Becton Dickinson), MTC Invitro, Antisel, Grifols, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories. The players are focusing on various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new service launch among others.

