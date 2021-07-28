How to buy USDT/USDC on the B21 app ?

With multiple payment options, buy USDT (Stable coin) on the B21 app

Gibraltar, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B21 has a complete set of features under one ecosystem. All of the B21 features are products in itself - Crypto on ramp, investing, earning (or staking), spending and off-ramp.

With B21’s on-ramp feature, users can deposit money using credit/debit cards, bank transfers and even local payment methods and buy USDT/ USDC on the app.

https://youtu.be/LrC6n5J7_fU

(Caption - this is a step by step video to explain the fiat on-ramp via credit/debit cards)

How to buy USDT on the app:

  1. Sign up for a B21 account and complete your KYC
  2. Select USDT in the app and click on buy
  3. Enter the amount you want to purchase and choose the card payment option (Max deposit - $5,000)
  4. Provide your credit/debit card details and confirm the transaction
  5. Within just a few minutes, USDT will be added to your B21 portfolio

Stablecoins like USDT/ USDC can be used to get good interest yields. You can stake USDT/ USDT on the B21 app and earn up to 14% APY. You can also withdraw your USDT/USDC to your external crypto wallets and stake on DeFi products to earn interest.

