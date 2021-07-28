How to buy USDT/USDC on the B21 app ?

Gibraltar, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B21 has a complete set of features under one ecosystem. All of the B21 features are products in itself - Crypto on ramp, investing, earning (or staking), spending and off-ramp.



With B21’s on-ramp feature, users can deposit money using credit/debit cards, bank transfers and even local payment methods and buy USDT/ USDC on the app.

Video



https://youtu.be/LrC6n5J7_fU



(Caption - this is a step by step video to explain the fiat on-ramp via credit/debit cards)

How to buy USDT on the app:

Sign up for a B21 account and complete your KYC Select USDT in the app and click on buy Enter the amount you want to purchase and choose the card payment option (Max deposit - $5,000) Provide your credit/debit card details and confirm the transaction Within just a few minutes, USDT will be added to your B21 portfolio





Stablecoins like USDT/ USDC can be used to get good interest yields. You can stake USDT/ USDT on the B21 app and earn up to 14% APY. You can also withdraw your USDT/USDC to your external crypto wallets and stake on DeFi products to earn interest.

