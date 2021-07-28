GameStop to Rebrand EB Games in Canada

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company plans to rebrand EB Games in Canada. By the end of this year, EB Games’ Canadian locations and online store will assume the GameStop brand and name. This decision follows our receipt of feedback from our valued customers and stockholders.



