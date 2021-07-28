Worldwide Dry Type Transformer Industry to 2028 - by Type, Technology, Phase, Voltage, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dry Type Transformer Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher's report established that the global market for dry type transformer is likely to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.60% over the forecast period 2021-2028.



The upsurge in demand for power, rise in renewable energy use, and growing adoption rate of smart grids support the growth of the dry type transformer market globally. Several developing and developed nations are adopting smart grid technologies, which is likely to increase the need to upgrade existing networks. This rise in the adoption of smart grids is anticipated to enhance the demand for dry-type transformers.



Additionally, 3D core dry type transformer applications, development of digital dry type transformers, and electrification rate in Africa are generating several opportunities for the market to leverage to reach its anticipated growth. However, the adoption of solid-state transformers, coupled with limitations of dry type transformers, are limiting the studied market's growth.



The global dry type transformer market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.



North America is expected to become the fastest-growing region in the dry type transformer market over the considered phase. In the US, electricity consumption has remained constant in the last few years, majorly dominated by coal and gas-fired power plants. However, the country is witnessing a shift from coal-based power generation to renewable energy sources. Moreover, substation transformers are being upgraded to accommodate renewable energy generation.



Additionally, California aims to achieve a substantial amount of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. This aim to achieve carbon-free sources holds the potential to increase the demand for dry type transformers, thereby pushing the dry type transformer market's growth.

Competitive Outlook



The major companies in the dry type transformer market are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Siemens AG, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Eaton Corporation Plc, Tbea Co Ltd, Power Sp z o o, Kirloskar Electric Co Ltd, Hammond Power Solutions Inc, Weg Group, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Hanley Energy GCC, Schneider Electric, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Crompton Greaves Limited, ABB Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, and General Electric Company.



General Electric Company is a high-tech industrial company operating in various segments, including power, renewable energy, aviation, and capital. The renewable energy segment manufactures wind power solutions, high voltage equipment, automation, and hydropower plants. Its grid solutions business segment is involved in the production of dry type transformers. General Electric has operations across 37 countries, with headquarters in Boston, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Dry Type Transformer Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Increasing Popularity of Bio-Based and Naphthenic Transformer Oil

2.1.2. Deterioration of Transformer Oil Due to Moisture Ingress

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Dry Type Transformer Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.5. Regulatory Policies & Framework

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Key Market Strategies

2.7.1. Contracts & Partnerships

2.7.2. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.7.3. New Product Launches

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Surge in Domestic Demand for Power

2.8.2. Growth in Renewable Energy Use

2.8.3. Increasing Adoption of Smart Grid and Growing Smart Distribution Networks

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Adoption of Solid-State Transformers

2.9.2. Limitations of Dry Type Transformers

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. 3D Core Dry Type Transformer Applications

2.10.2. Development of Digital Dry Transformers

2.10.3. Increasing Electrification Rate in Africa



3. Global Dry Type Transformer Market - by Type

3.1. Dry Type Converter Transformer

3.2. Dry Type Rectifier Transformer



4. Global Dry Type Transformer Market - by Technology

4.1. Cast Resin

4.2. Vacuum Pressure Impregnated



5. Global Dry Type Transformer Market - by Phase

5.1. Single-Phase

5.2. Three-Phase



6. Global Dry Type Transformer Market - by Voltage

6.1. Low-Voltage

6.2. Medium-Voltage



7. Global Dry Type Transformer Market - by End-User

7.1. Industrial

7.1.1. Marine

7.1.2. Chemical

7.1.3. Oil and Gas

7.1.4. Renewable Energy Generation

7.1.5. Railway

7.1.6. Others

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Others



8. Global Dry Type Transformer Market - Regional Outlook

8.1. North America

8.1.1. Market by Type

8.1.2. Market by Technology

8.1.3. Market by Phase

8.1.4. Market by Voltage

8.1.5. Market by End-User

8.1.6. Country Analysis

8.1.6.1. United States

8.1.6.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Market by Type

8.2.2. Market by Technology

8.2.3. Market by Phase

8.2.4. Market by Voltage

8.2.5. Market by End-User

8.2.6. Country Analysis

8.2.6.1. United Kingdom

8.2.6.2. Germany

8.2.6.3. France

8.2.6.4. Spain

8.2.6.5. Italy

8.2.6.6. Russia

8.2.6.7. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Market by Type

8.3.2. Market by Technology

8.3.3. Market by Phase

8.3.4. Market by Voltage

8.3.5. Market by End-User

8.3.6. Country Analysis

8.3.6.1. China

8.3.6.2. Japan

8.3.6.3. India

8.3.6.4. South Korea

8.3.6.5. Asean Countries

8.3.6.6. Australia & New Zealand

8.3.6.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.4.1. Market by Type

8.4.2. Market by Technology

8.4.3. Market by Phase

8.4.4. Market by Voltage

8.4.5. Market by End-User

8.4.6. Country Analysis

8.4.6.1. Brazil

8.4.6.2. Mexico

8.4.6.3. Rest of Latin America

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Market by Type

8.5.2. Market by Technology

8.5.3. Market by Phase

8.5.4. Market by Voltage

8.5.5. Market by End-User

8.5.6. Country Analysis

8.5.6.1. United Arab Emirates

8.5.6.2. Turkey

8.5.6.3. Saudi Arabia

8.5.6.4. South Africa

8.5.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Abb Ltd

9.2. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

9.3. Crompton Greaves Limited

9.4. Eaton Corporation plc

9.5. Fuji Electric Co Ltd

9.6. General Electric Company

9.7. Hammond Power Solutions Inc

9.8. Hanley Energy Gcc

9.9. Hitachi Ltd

9.10. Hyosung Heavy Industries

9.11. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd

9.12. Kirloskar Electric Co Ltd

9.13. Power Sp Z O O

9.14. Schneider Electric

9.15. Siemens AG

9.16. Tbea Co Ltd

9.17. Voltamp Transformers Ltd

9.18. Weg Group



10. Methodology & Scope



