Denmark Data Center Market Investment Report 2021: Denmark was the Best Place to Build a Data Center Facility Across the World in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Denmark data center market to grow at a CAGR of 9.60% during 2021-2026



According to the Investment Monitor's Data Center Rankings for 2020, Denmark was the best place to build a data center facility across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for several digitization initiatives across Denmark.

Digitalization, excellent connectivity, and an abundance of renewable energy make Denmark a promising market for data center investment. The penetration of AI and ML to monitor data centers is likely to increase in the market and improve the efficiency of the facility operations across the country.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How many existing data centers are there in Denmark?

How big is the Denmark data center market?

What is the Denmark data center market by area?

What are the expected upcoming facilities in Denmark during the period 2021-2026?

Who are the key investors in Denmark data center market?

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

Denmark's data center market has an advantage as the region offers 85% free cooling annually. This can reduce electricity consumption by cooling units by up to 50% in the country.

The Danish government launched the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in 2019, which will enable companies to use AI to gain a competitive advantage and help promote Denmark as the leader in AI technology.

Datacenter operators are also obtaining renewable energy sources to power their facilities, and this trend is expected to continue across Denmark during the forecast period.

Increasing construction of hyperscale data center facilities will boost revenue for contractors and sub-contractors in Denmark.

Telecommunication providers such as TDC, Telia & Telenor Group, and Hi3G Denmark have been investing significantly in IoT technology.

DENMARK DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

The Denmark public cloud market is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2 billion in 2021 and over USD 5.5 billion by 2026. SaaS will lead revenue growth in the market.

In 2020, Copenhagen, Horning, Fredericia, and Odense witnessed Denmark's major data center investments. Other regions such as Taastrup, Glostrup, and Esbjerg are expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures are strategies being used by datacenter investors to increase their foothold across Denmark.

Hyperscale operators such as Facebook and Google are investing in submarine cable projects to improve connectivity and reduce latency in the Danish data center market.

Denmark is one of the leading countries working towards smart city initiatives. For instance, Copenhagen focuses on reducing carbon emissions and aims to become carbon neutral by 2025.

The implementation of 5G networks will increase the usage of new class ethernet switches among data centers in Denmark.

DENMARK DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

Aarsleff

Arup

Caverion

Coromatic

COWI

Exyte

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Logi-Tek

Mace Group

Mercury

MT Hojgaard

NOVENCO Building & Industry

Ramboll Group

Soren Jensen

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Eaton

Grundfos

KOHLER

Legrand

NG Metal

Riello UPS

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Systemair

UniCool

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investor

Apple

DigiPlex

Digital Realty

Facebook

GlobalConnect

Google

Microsoft

Penta

Cibicom

REPORT COVERAGE:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Copenhagen

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity

DENMARK DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Copenhagen

Other Cities

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

An assessment of the Denmark data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Data center investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country

A detailed study of the existing Denmark data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Denmark data center market size during the forecast period

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Denmark

Facilities Covered (Existing): 26

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1

Coverage: 11 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Denmark

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Classification of the Denmark data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the data center market

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cxcql