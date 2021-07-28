Attralus Appoints Jake Bauer to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attralus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis, today announced that Jake Bauer joined the company’s Board of Directors as an independent director. Mr. Bauer is a seasoned biopharmaceutical industry executive.



“Mr. Bauer’s deep industry experience will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline of pan-amyloid removal therapeutics through development and potential commercialization,” said Mark Timney, Chief Executive Officer of Attralus. “His expertise in business development, strategic planning, and business operations, alongside his experience in the cardiovascular space, will bring a unique perspective to Attralus as we continue to grow our business. We are delighted to welcome Mr. Bauer to our Board of Directors.”

Mr. Bauer most recently served as Chief Business Officer of MyoKardia, Inc., prior to MyoKardia, Inc.’s acquisition by Bristol Meyers Squibb in November 2020. He also served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development and Principal Financial Officer of MyoKardia, Inc. Prior to joining MyoKardia, Inc., Mr. Bauer served as Vice President, Business Operations and Head of Corporate Development at Ablexis, LLC, a biotechnology company, from May 2011 to July 2014. Mr. Bauer currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Enliven Therapeutics, Phoenix Tissue Repair, Inc. and Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp V.

“It is a privilege to join Attralus’ Board at this exciting time in the company’s evolution,” said Mr. Bauer. “I look forward to working alongside the Board and management to advance the company’s innovative pipeline and potentially bring life-changing therapies to people living with systemic amyloidosis.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Bauer served as a principal at Third Rock Ventures, where he identified, evaluated, and developed new opportunities for investment, assisted with startup, corporate development and operations of portfolio companies, and led financings. Mr. Bauer earned his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and holds a B.S. in Biology and B.A. in Economics from Duke University.

About Attralus

Attralus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis. The company’s proprietary pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutic product candidates are designed to directly bind to and remove toxic amyloid in organs and tissues. By targeting the universal disease-causing pathology in all systemic amyloidosis diseases, PAR therapeutics have the potential to treat and reverse disease in patients with all types and stages of systemic amyloidosis. Attralus was founded by scientific experts in the field of amyloidosis and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Contact:

Luke Heagle

Real Chemistry

(910) 619-5764

lheagle@realchemistry.com