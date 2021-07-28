Broadcast Travel Expert Recommends Whoopi Goldberg’s Passport Predicament Solution

BOSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whoopi Goldberg, ABC’s The View’s moderator, yesterday decried lengthy delays to get a US Passport. Radio and TV show host, travel expert Stephanie Abrams, now in her 20th year broadcasting travel information and rated one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Travel by Travel Agent Magazine, reports that travel professionals know how to circumvent delays. “A sharp travel advisor,” Abrams explains, “would steer Whoopi to a passport expediter or would do the job! I’m certain Whoopi and her fans would love to know how to bypass long waiting periods and obtain a passport in four business days! Travel industry insiders know how it’s done!”

Abrams states that she has been using Travisa, a global passport and visa expediter, with offices all over the US and abroad, for her passport needs since the 1980s. “If you overnight the requested documents and payments to Travisa on a Monday for arrival Tuesday morning, the traveler will receive, if all is in order, their new US Passport back in their hands on Friday of the same week! The traveler must have reservations for international travel within eight weeks of the date of the request. I have used Travisa for normal and rushed passports and visa delivery over the last 35 years. They are a joy to work with, very reliable and make the process efficient and easy!” Abrams states. “Their Washington, DC office is close to the National Passport Center and foreign embassies to get visas. It all goes smoothly and quickly if you follow their simple instructions! If you amortize the cost over the 10 years that your passport is valid, it averages $75 per year, paid at the time of service, and is a bargain when you need to travel within eight weeks of your application. That fee includes State Department Passport fees courier return delivery and Travisa’s charge. It’s a service worth its weight in platinum!” Abrams concludes.

Travel WITH Stephanie Abrams is podcast on Spotify and major podcasters. sAbrams.net provides radio show notes and archived audio plus archived video of Travel TV WITH Stephanie Abrams, syndicated by BizTV’s BizVOD channel at ROKU and Amazon Fire TV, which airs nationally on Sundays at 5pm ET.

