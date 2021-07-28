Safety Marking Inc. Identifies Top Reasons for Using Epoxy on your Commercial Parking Lot

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overtime, weather, and traffic fade pavement markings. If your parking lot looks neglected, worn out, or even unsafe, use epoxy when re-striping to add longevity, impact, and safety.



Mark Kelly of Easton CT, Safety Marking’s Founder and President, understands how important the role of line striping maintenance is when providing a safe and ADA compliant area for customers to park. Here, Safety Marking Inc., a nationally respected leader in pavement marking, details important reasons to use epoxy for your commercial lot.

Extend Longevity

Epoxy striping is longer-lasting than standard traffic marking paint and offers impact and abrasion resistance, making it ideal to use in high-traffic areas such as parking lots. Epoxy will last three-to-five times as long as paint. Also, epoxy lines will be visible in all weather conditions for the duration of the marking. Due to their longevity, epoxy markings reduce regular maintenance, increase safety on crosswalks and parking stalls, and increase the impact of curbside appeal. Protect Customers and Increase Property Value

Newly applied epoxy pavement markings will dramatically increase your property’s value and overall appearance. When striping epoxy, Safety Marking can also use a single bead drop application which provides superior visibility by increasing reflectivity. Reflectivity is the amount of light directed back to the driver (or pedestrian) when the pavement marking is illuminated in dark conditions. This is particularly valuable during the fall and winter months when shoppers walk through darkened parking lots. Ensure Safety

With its exceptional durability and the potential to offer incomparable wet-night reflectivity, epoxy mitigates potential hazards due to diminished line visibility during inclement weather for both pedestrians and drivers. It is important to assess your parking lot in its current state by answering some initial basic questions such as: 1) do the markings command visual attention? 2) are crosswalks and parking stall stripes clearly visible in day and night, and wet and dry conditions? 3) do ADA markings such as wheelchair access ramps and handicapped parking indicators standout against the rest of the parking area? If not, you may be putting your business, employees, and customers at risk.

For more information about Mark Kelly, Safety Marking Inc.’s Founder, and their Safety Program, visit the company website at www.safetymarking.net

About Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly of Easton, CT is the Founder and President of Safety Marking Inc. He started the company in 1973 as a small family-owned striping business servicing Fairfield County, Connecticut. He instilled in it his values of accountability, teamwork, and integrity and managed to redefine the marketplace by setting the industry standard with premium products and services. Mark Kelly’s dedication resulted in Safety Marking Inc. becoming a pavement marking leader, providing top-notch services in New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

Contact Info:

Daniel King

Djking@safetymarking.net

https://safetymarking.net/

255 Hancock Ave., Bridgeport, Ct 06605

(203) 814-3436