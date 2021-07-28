Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Compared to the second quarter 2020:
- Net Sales increased by 23.1% excluding PPE sales
- The Office Gurus net sales increased 72.6%
- BAMKO net sales increased 85.2% excluding PPE sales
SEMINOLE, Fla., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced its second quarter operating results for 2021.
The Company announced that for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, net sales decreased 17.9% to $130.8 million, compared to second quarter 2020 net sales of $159.4 million. Pretax Income was $5.5 million compared to $18.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net income was $4.6 million or $0.28 per diluted share compared to $15.2 million, or $1.00 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company terminated its two noncontributory qualified defined benefit pension plans, which were fully funded. Consequently, the Company recognized a pre-tax settlement charge of $6.9 million during the second quarter of 2021. Net of related tax benefits, this charge reduced net income per diluted share by $0.39. The pension plan terminations did not require a cash outlay by the Company. Absent the non-cash charge for the pension plan terminations, we would have reported $0.67 net income per diluted share for the quarter.
Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely excited by the exceptional momentum of our core businesses which face the most attractive outlook in our Company’s history. We are now at a stage where we believe that sales of any significant amount of crisis personal protective equipment (PPE) are behind us, and we are laser focused on our core products and services. Excluding the impact of PPE sales, we saw tremendous growth in our promotional products segment and our remote staffing solutions segment. This represented BAMKO’s third consecutive quarter of record quarterly sales of core promotional products. BAMKO finished the quarter with the largest backlog of sales in the history of the segment, with the backlog comprised of 99.6% of core promotional products. Additionally, The Office Gurus added significantly more new seats in the second quarter than we had originally forecasted for the full year. Uniform segment net sales, excluding PPE sales, were down slightly due to the significant pandemic demand for our core healthcare products in the second quarter of 2020. We were able to replace the vast majority of these sales with increased demand from our non-essential markets and sales from additional channels in our healthcare business. We are well positioned with strong tailwinds in all of our core businesses and expect to continue to report strong sales and earnings for the balance of 2021. We now expect net sales for 2021 to approach $525 million. For perspective, the full year 2020 included total PPE sales of $131.1 million and full year 2021 sales of PPE are expected to be less than $45 million.”
CONFERENCE CALL
Superior Group of Companies will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5505 for U.S. dialers and (412) 317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll Free number is (866) 605-3852. Please ask to be joined into the Superior Group of Companies call. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed in the investor information section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations.
A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 11, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at (855) 669-9658. Please reference conference number 10158424 for all replay access.
About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Superior Group of Companies™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.
Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI® and WonderWink® are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.
BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions®, Public Identity® and Gifts By Design™ are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.
The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.
SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.
Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.
Comparative figures are as follows:
|SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|130,787
|$
|159,359
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|83,629
|103,421
|Selling and administrative expenses
|33,906
|36,298
|Other periodic pension costs
|440
|333
|Pension plan termination charge
|6,945
|-
|Interest expense
|330
|433
|125,250
|140,485
|Income before taxes on income
|5,537
|18,874
|Income tax expense
|960
|3,700
|Net income
|$
|4,577
|$
|15,174
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.30
|$
|1.01
|Diluted
|$
|0.28
|$
|1.00
|Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:
|Basic
|15,433,412
|15,016,062
|Diluted
|16,087,736
|15,171,086
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.12
|$
|-
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|271,634
|$
|253,604
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|175,433
|164,215
|Selling and administrative expenses
|69,017
|63,787
|Other periodic pension costs
|869
|618
|Pension plan termination charge
|6,945
|-
|Interest expense
|605
|1,493
|252,869
|230,113
|Income before taxes on income
|18,765
|23,491
|Income tax expense
|3,710
|4,950
|Net income
|$
|15,055
|$
|18,541
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.23
|Diluted
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.22
|Weighted average shares outstanding during the period
|Basic
|15,327,374
|15,020,457
|Diluted
|16,039,605
|15,185,992
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.10
|SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and par value data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,530
|$
|5,172
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,466 and $7,667, respectively
|101,591
|101,902
|Accounts receivable - other
|2,999
|1,356
|Inventories
|98,572
|89,766
|Contract assets
|41,151
|39,231
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|13,805
|11,030
|Total current assets
|265,648
|248,457
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|45,070
|36,644
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,872
|3,826
|Intangible assets, net
|60,476
|58,746
|Goodwill
|38,618
|36,116
|Other assets
|13,062
|10,135
|Total assets
|$
|428,746
|$
|393,924
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|38,039
|$
|39,327
|Other current liabilities
|33,790
|44,670
|Current portion of long-term debt
|15,286
|15,286
|Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|3,362
|5,589
|Total current liabilities
|90,477
|104,872
|Long-term debt
|98,205
|72,372
|Long-term pension liability
|14,443
|14,574
|Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|-
|1,892
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|1,952
|1,599
|Deferred tax liability
|1,353
|450
|Other long-term liabilities
|8,801
|6,535
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 15,824,530 and 15,391,660 shares, respectively.
|16
|15
|Additional paid-in capital
|65,578
|61,844
|Retained earnings
|153,412
|141,972
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Pensions
|(4,563
|)
|(10,898
|)
|Cash flow hedges
|58
|69
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(986
|)
|(1,372
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|213,515
|191,630
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|428,746
|$
|393,924
|SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|$
|15,055
|$
|18,541
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,373
|3,959
|Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable
|1,244
|4,517
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,669
|1,061
|Deferred income tax benefit
|(1,126
|)
|(2,417
|)
|Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|1,741
|1,165
|Pension plan termination charge
|6,945
|-
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of business:
|Accounts receivable
|(896
|)
|(12,261
|)
|Accounts receivable - other
|(1,392
|)
|264
|Contract assets
|(1,868
|)
|3,404
|Inventories
|(8,738
|)
|492
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(2,565
|)
|(1,479
|)
|Other assets
|(1,401
|)
|390
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|(14,535
|)
|21,023
|Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities
|(4,220
|)
|-
|Long-term pension liability
|384
|639
|Other long-term liabilities
|2,320
|464
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(3,010
|)
|39,762
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(11,326
|)
|(4,893
|)
|Acquisition of business
|(6,026
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(17,352
|)
|(4,893
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from borrowings of debt
|127,574
|77,525
|Repayment of debt
|(101,801
|)
|(111,838
|)
|Payment of cash dividends
|(3,437
|)
|(1,521
|)
|Payment of acquisition-related contingent liability
|(1,641
|)
|(1,966
|)
|Proceeds received on exercise of stock options
|2,122
|33
|Tax withholdings on exercise of performance based stock
|(405
|)
|-
|Tax (provision) benefit from vesting of acquisition-related restricted stock
|171
|(13
|)
|Common stock reacquired and retired
|-
|(500
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|22,583
|(38,280
|)
|Effect of currency exchange rates on cash
|137
|(525
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|2,358
|(3,936
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period
|5,172
|9,038
|Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period
|$
|7,530
|$
|5,102
|SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and par value data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net income
|$
|4,577
|$
|15,174
|$
|15,055
|$
|18,541
|Adjustment for items:
|Pension plan termination charge
|6,945
|-
|6,945
|-
|Tax impact of adjustment
|(610
|)
|-
|(610
|)
|-
|Adjusted net income(1)
|$
|10,912
|$
|15,174
|$
|21,390
|$
|18,541
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.28
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.94
|$
|1.22
|Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted share
|0.39
|-
|0.39
|-
|Diluted adjusted net income per share(1)
|$
|0.67
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.33
|$
|1.22
|Weighted average shares outstanding during the period
|Diluted
|16,087,736
|15,171,086
|16,039,605
|15,185,992
|(1) Adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income and net income per share, excluding the impact of pension plan termination charges (net of tax). Management believes adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of pension plan termination charges not appropriately reflective of our core business.