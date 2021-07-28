Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Key Management Appointments

Appointment of Sven Van Hout as Financial Controller for all AFCP subsidiary companies



Appointment of three technical professionals who will be instrumental advancing the project along the path to commercialization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company focused on the design, development and commercialization of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, is pleased to confirm that as of July 1, 2021, Mr. Sven Van Hout has been appointed as Financial Controller of the Company’s Belgium-based ‘Fuel Cell Power NV’ and will assume the same responsibilities for its Czech Republic-based subsidiary, ‘Fuel Cell Power s.r.o.’. Mr. Van Hout holds financial, legal and HR responsibility both companies.

Fuel Cell Power s.r.o. represents a strategic presence for AFCP in the Czech Republic, which is an important region given the Company owns and operates a manufacturing and production facility in Vlašim, a town in the Benešov District of the Central Bohemian Region of the Czech Republic. This facility will have the equipment, instrumentation and capabilities to accommodate future development of AFCP’s alkaline fuel cell prototypes as the Company drives forward on the path to commercialization.

Key Management Appointments

Mr. Van Hout’s role is critical as he is responsible for all aspects of the European development program and ongoing work in Europe. His past experience includes serving as CFO with General Motors Europe HQ and for organizations in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and services industry. Throughout his career, Mr. Van Hout has been involved with system implementation projects as well as mergers and acquisitions initiatives.

In addition to Mr. Van Hout’s appointment, AFCP also confirmed the Company has filled three critical technical roles. We are pleased to welcome Radek Kotoucek, Jan Zeman, and Tomáš Lhotka to the Fuel Cell Power organization. These individuals will be fundamental contributors to the Company’s realization of upcoming corporate milestones and patent application work.

Radek Kotouček has joined Fuel Cell Power s.r.o. as an Electrochemical Engineer and Scientist, bringing a master’s degree in Organic Chemistry with a specialization in Explosives from the University of Pardubice. His career has been focused on research and development of alkaline fuel cell technology and electrodes. Most recently, Mr. Kotouček was a Fuel Cell Consultant for ÚJV Řež, and previously served as IT Team Leader for Deufol Česká Republika, a.s. Prior thereto, he was Project Manager for an alkaline fuel cell demo project at Baumann Technologie CZ, a.s., and previously held the roles of both General Manager and R&D Manager for Astris s.r.o.

Jan Zeman has assumed the role of Electrical Engineer and Balance of Plant (BOP) Designer with Fuel Cell Power s.r.o. He holds a master’s degree in Electronics and Applied Informatics from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering of the University of West Bohemia, Pilsen. His experience ranges from Software Developer at Deufol Česká Republika a.s. for embedded devices such as GSM Monitoring Devices and Vending Machines, to Programmer focused on creating control algorithms for packaging machines at VELTEKO s.r.o., and previously was the Project Technologist at Medical Technologies CA a.s. creating technological processes to support serial production.

Tomáš Lhotka joins the organization as Electrical Engineer and BOP Designer, bringing nearly 20 years of experience in electrical engineering. He has a master’s degree from the Czech Technical University in Prague from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering in Electronics. Prior to joining Fuel Cell Power s.r.o., Mr. Lhotka held the role of Electric Engineer at Deufol Česká Republika, a.s. where he had primary responsibility for developing control systems and BOP of alkaline fuel cell generators. In addition, he has held several electrical engineering roles at companies including Baumann Technologie CZ a.s., Astris s.r.o. and Triapex, with his work being heavily weighted to alkaline fuel cell technology.

About Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.

The Company is focused on the development, production and ultimate commercialization of micro-combined heat and power (“micro-CHP”) systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology. A fuel cell is a clean electrical power conversion/generation system, akin to small power stations that provide electricity and an equivalent amount of heat for various purposes. Based on hydrogen powered alkaline fuel cell technology, our technology offers an energy source that generates zero CO 2 emissions with pure water as the only by-product, making it ideally suited for residential and small- to medium-sized power markets. We believe the Company is well positioned to become a positive contributor to the global demand for clean energy, particularly in Europe where demand outpaces supply, and current technology remains inadequate to meet market needs. Further information is available on our website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ and on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. We encourage investors and other interested stakeholders to follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Our common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “PWWR”.

