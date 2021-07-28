Global Fiberglass Sunscreen Market (2020 to 2027) - by Application and Regional Outlook

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiberglass Sunscreen Market By Application (Corporate Buildings, Hotels, Residential, Hospitals & Clinics, Educational & Government Institutions and Others), By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fiberglass Sunscreen Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Fiberglass sunscreen is a material used in the home renovation or remodeling field. This material is gaining popularity among the population due to its features such as cooling and heating management. In addition, these fiberglass sunscreens are sustainable, which makes them highly popular among the population. It is recyclable and causes less harm to the environment and thus, the demand for fiberglass sunscreen is witnessing a spike in the market.



With the growing investment in home improvement projects or home remodeling, the demand for fiberglass sunscreen will witness a spur. In the last few years, increased home values have contributed to the rising popularity of fiberglass sunscreen in the market. In addition, people are increasingly investing in home interior decoration due to their spending power, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market.



There is a rise in spending of consumers on home remodeling or home innovations as people are getting more conscious about making their homes look beautiful yet comfortable. Fiberglass sunscreen helps in controlling the temperature of the home as it controls extreme heat and cold. In addition, there is a wide variety of fiberglass sunscreen available in the market, which adds a spark to a home with an elegant look.



Consumers are increasingly spending on home decor and are investing in good quality materials to add a fashion statement to their home. Home remodeling has gained more popularity in the last few years and is becoming a popular concept for homemaking. This is estimated to fuel the growth of the fiberglass sunscreen market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact



The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost every domain of society. Business & manufacturing units in several nations were closed due to the imposed lockdown as the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing. The fight against pandemic is still on and thus, it is expected to have a significant impact on various sections of society. Moreover, the partial or complete lockdown has affected the global supply chain, thus creating more challenges for manufactures to reach out to their customers. The whole production process has been adversely impacted by the pandemic.



However, consumer spending on home decoration and home remodeling has witnessed a spur during the pandemic. However, the lack of raw material and ban on construction work has negatively impacted the growth of the fiberglass sunscreen market. The shipment delays of fiberglass products from suppliers have increased its price and thus, restricting the market growth.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Corporate Buildings, Hotels, Residential, Hospitals & Clinics, Educational & Government Institutions and Others. Based on applications, the corporate buildings acquired the largest share in the market in 2020 and it is expected to exhibit similar trend during the forecast period with the fastest growth rate. It is due to the changing preference for sustainable fiberglass window systems fitted in schools, offices, retail facilities, and other buildings. These fiberglass sunscreens have gained traction in the commercial industry because they are very helpful for populous places like offices.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to procure the highest growth rate during the forecast period. With the flourishing hospitality and tourism industries, the fiberglass sunscreen market is estimated to acquire significant growth. As per a report by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in collaboration with the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre (GTERC), tourism in the Asia Pacific has been experiencing substantial growth in international arrivals since 2005. The increasing construction of sustainable & green buildings in this region is one of the factors fueling the demand for fiberglass sunscreen in the Asia Pacific region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hunter Douglas N.V., Fulltech Fiber Glass Corporation, Changzhou Bestex Technical Textile Co., Ltd., Sunscreen (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Sichuan Groupeve Co. Ltd., Wuxi EV Window Decoration Co., Ltd., Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang Hongsheng Envirotech Group Co., Ltd.), Ningbo Xianfeng New Material CO., Ltd., Phifer, Inc., and Mermet Corporation.

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Fiberglass Sunscreen Market by Application

3.1.1.1 Global Corporate Buildings Market by Region

3.1.1.2 Global Hotels Market by Region

3.1.1.3 Global Residential Market by Region

3.1.1.4 Global Hospitals & Clinics Market by Region

3.1.1.5 Global Educational & Government Institutions Market by Region

3.1.1.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Fiberglass Sunscreen Market by Region



Chapter 5. Company Profiles

5.1 Hunter Douglas N.V.

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.2 Financial Analysis

5.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

5.1.4 Research & Development Expense

5.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

5.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

5.2 Fulltech Fiber Glass Corporation

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Financial Analysis

5.2.3 Research & Development Expense

5.3 Changzhou Bestex Technical Textile Co., Ltd.

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.4 Sunscreen (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.5 Sichuan Groupeve Co. Ltd.

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.6 Wuxi EV Window Decoration Co., Ltd.

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.7 Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang Hongsheng Envirotech Group Co., Ltd.)

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.8 Ningbo Xianfeng New Material Co., Ltd.

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.9 Phifer, Inc.

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

5.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

5.10. Mermet Corporation

5.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3ofw5