Media Central Corporation Announces Formation of Advisory Board and Appoints Inaugural Member

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) ("Media Central" or the "Company"), a publicly held holding company of media assets that trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange, today announced the formation of its advisory board and appointed Mr. Jack Harding as the inaugural member. The group will be composed of distinguished industry leaders to offer innovative, unbiased perspectives and to scout the marketplace. They will provide guidance on existing and future strategies to serve as a catalyst in the company’s efforts to scale the business and drive value for both shareholders and clients.



Mr. Harding is currently the Managing Partner and Co-founder of Diner Agency (A Toronto based, marketing, PR and talent agency with representation across Canada). Throughout his career, he has worked with international brands, negotiated partnerships with North American retailers, managed multi-million-dollar media budgets and has developed national PR and ad campaigns for clients across diverse industries. Having successfully exited his first two businesses in his early twenties, Mr. Harding is a serial entrepreneur with the knowledge and expertise to grow and scale businesses across a wide array of sectors.

Mr. Harding serves as an advisor on several boards, including Executive Advisor for Integrated Rewards Inc. He is also the Marketing and Communications Chair and founding member of UHN’s United Impact Collective and helped form UHN’s United Impact Exchange. He has a passion for using his expertise and knowledge to make meaningful changes for organizations and companies. Mr. Harding has worked with and supported a number of meaningful charitable causes such as UHN Foundation, Blue Door, The Institute for Advancements in Mental Health and Heart and Stroke Foundation. His involvement with many of these organizations has resulted in meaningful growth and change.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jack to our advisory board. We are confident that his track record of leading the rebranding and restructuring of companies across multiple sectors will assist us in reaching our targets much faster,” said Manos Pavlakis, Chairman of the Board for Media Central Corporation. “We believe his years of experience and the network he has developed over that period will be a valuable asset as we continue to focus on increasing revenue streams and growth in order to elevate the company to where it truly belongs.”

The company expects to announce additional members of the Advisory Board in the coming weeks.

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports outlet ECentralSports.com. Media Central is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium consumers of the approximately 100 alternative urban publications across North America, creating the most powerful audience of influencers.

www.mediacentralcorp.com

Instagram: @mediacentralcorp

Twitter: @mediacentralc

Facebook: Media Central Corp.

About Vancouver Free Press Corp.,

Vancouver Free Press Corp., owns and operates Georgia Straight and straight.com. Established in 1967 as the news, lifestyle, and entertainment weekly in Vancouver, the Georgia Straight has been an integral part of the active urban West Coast lifestyle for over 50 years. Reaching over 56 million annual readers, every Thursday in print, and every day at straight.com, Georgia Straight delivers an award-winning editorial package of features, articles, and reviews. Regular coverage includes news, tech, arts, music, fashion, travel, health, cannabis, and food, plus Vancouver's most comprehensive listings of entertainment activities and special events. Vancouver Free Press Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.straight.com

Instagram: @georgiastraight

Twitter: @georgiastraight

Facebook: @georgiastraight

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto’s news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.nowtoronto.com

Instagram: @nowtoronto

Twitter: @nowtoronto

Facebook: facebook.com/nowmagazine

About CannCentral Inc.

With unique daily content appealing to both new and experienced cannabis consumers, CannCentral is poised to become the leading digital publisher for all things cannabis. Presenting authentic news and lifestyle content through a verified lens, CannCentral is emerging as an industry leading authority on knowledge, product and insight for cannabis enthusiasts, patients and investors around the world. CannCentral Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

About ECentralSports

ECentralSports is a dynamic digital destination for eSports fans in search of the latest in news, competitive gaming coverage, analysis, events, lifestyle features and gaming culture. With a strong focus on covering cultural, artistic, and social subjects from deep within the esports world, ECentral provides the ultimate insider guide to the industry. ECentralSports is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.ecentralsports.com

Instagram: @ ecentralsports

Twitter: @ ecentralsports

Facebook: @ ecentralsports

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the media industry. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Media Central to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Media Central Corporation Inc.