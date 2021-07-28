Guskin Gold Corp. (GKIN) Files OTC Markets Application to List on the OTCQB®

SAN JOSE, CA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guskin Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Guskin Gold”) (OTC: GKIN), a company focused on acquiring and advancing gold properties in the world’s seventh largest gold producing nation, Ghana, is pleased to advise the Company has filed an application with OTC Markets to up-list from Pink Sheet Current to the OTCQB.

The Company has worked over the past six months to implement the necessary financial and corporate governance needed to meet the listing qualifications as required by the OTCQB in order to up-list, and we believe that Guskin Gold’s approval is imminent following our latest submission.

The Company Board of Directors believe that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting, compliance, and quality standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions.

The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. The OTCQB marketplace is run through OTC Link, an inter-dealer quotation and trading system developed by OTC Markets Group and is registered with the SEC as a broker-dealer and as an Alternative Trading System (ATS).

"As we continue to grow our operations in Ghana our board of directors decided it would be in the best interest of the Company to up-list to the OTCQB. As we continue to expand our exploration and mining operations at the Kukuom Concession an up-list at this time increases our core value from a strategic, financing, and evaluation perspective.” states Mrs. Naana Asante, Guskin Gold CEO. “The OTCQB dramatically increases access to the retail investor community and visibility. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier. We are confident this will help create shareholder value should we be successful in our up-listing efforts.”

Guskin Gold’s operations are focused on gold exploration and alluvial mining in Ghana, the number one gold producer in Africa and seventh largest gold producing country in the world.

The Company’s operations are located in the highly renowned Sefwi-Bibiani gold belt, where known gold producers including Newmont, Kinross, Anglogold Ashanti, and Asanko Gold, and are all within 100km of the Kukuom project area. The Kukuom Concession covers a total surface area of 156 square kilometers and is located between the cities of Goaso and Bibiani in the Ahafo District of Ghana

For additional details see announcements of June 11, 2021 (Guskin Gold Announces Joint Venture Partnership Agreement with Africa Exploration and Minerals Group) and June 30, 2021 (Guskin Gold’s Initial Report on the Kukuom Concession Gold Project in Ghana, Africa).

About Guskin Gold Corp.

Guskin Gold Corp. (OTC: GKIN) is a junior mining company publicly traded in the United States, with its head office in Santa Clara, California. Guskin is focused on gold exploration and alluvial mining in Ghana, the number one gold producer in Africa and seventh largest gold producing country in the world. The company’s leadership team is world-class. Many are native to Ghana, all offer specialized expertise in the business of gold exploration, mining, public markets, and finance. And all are passionately committed to the success of the company, our partners, and investors. For additional information please visit www.guskingold.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosure

The application process will not guarantee acceptance of Company’s application by OTC Markets from the Pink Sheet Current to OTCQB.