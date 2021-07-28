Alphamin Continues to Intercept High Grade Tin Mineralisation at Mpama South/Commences LoM Extension Drilling at Mpama North

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce additional high-grade assay results on its Mpama South Exploration Drilling program as well as the commencement of Life of Mine extension drilling at its high-grade Mpama North mine.



HIGHLIGHTS

Further high-grade intercepts 1 from the Main Zone at Mpama South received, including: BGH046: 10.8 metres @ 2.86% Sn from 195.2 metres BGH051: 5.3 metres @ 4.00% Sn from 164.2 metres BGH046: 2.6 metres @ 7.17% Sn from 218.0 metres BGH053: 10.6 metres @ 2.77% Sn from 198.9 metres

Further high-grade intercept 1 from the newly discovered footwall zone at Mpama South received, including: BGH053: 3.2 metres @ 9.59% Sn from 173.7 metres

12,300m of the planned 16,800m Diamond Drill program completed at Mpama South (52 of the 70-hole program) with independent laboratory assays received for 39 holes to date

(52 of the 70-hole program) with independent laboratory assays received for 39 holes to date Commenced drilling the 15,350m diamond drill program on Mpama North which targets down dip extension of the already operating mine



Chief Executive Officer, Maritz Smith, comments:

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone of starting the long-awaited extension drilling on our high-grade Mpama North mine. The life of mine extension possibilities are highly positive and we look forward to the results. The Mpama South Prospect continues to deliver outstanding tin intercepts and at only 750m south of the Mpama North operation, would provide excellent potential synergies.”

Exploration Strategy for 2021

Alphamin’s exploration initiative aims to extend the life-of-mine at its currently producing Mpama North mine, to declare a maiden mineral resource for the Mpama South Prospect (located 750 metres on strike from Mpama North mine) as well as to discover at least one additional deposit further along its highly prospective Bisie Ridge (13km strike length).

Mpama South Exploration Drilling Update

Mpama South is a high-grade tin discovery, located 750m south of Alphamin’s operating Mpama North mine. A small diamond drilling program of sixteen (16) drillholes completed in 2016 recorded notable cassiterite intercepts in similar alteration styles to the Mpama North mine. Alphamin re-commenced its Mpama South diamond drilling exploration activities in December 2020 with a three-phased 16,800m 70-hole diamond drilling exploration campaign till August 2021. All three phases are intended to form the basis of a Mineral Resource estimation exercise, the results of which are expected to be announced by the end of 2021. Infill drilling and further step-out drilling will continue from after August for the remainder of 2021.

Selected significant intercepts from the new batch of assays received in the Main Zone from the Mpama South drilling program are listed below as apparent widths. Sample preparation is detailed in Appendix 1 and all intercepts2 >0.5% Sn are detailed in Appendix 2:

BGH046: 10.8 metres @ 2.86% Sn from 195.2 metres

BGH051: 5.3 metres @ 4.00% Sn from 164.2 metres

BGH046: 2.6 metres @ 7.17% Sn from 218.0 metres

BGH053: 10.6 metres @ 2.77% Sn from 198.9 metres

While significant new intercepts in the newly discovered footwall zone are as follows:

BGH053: 3.2 metres @ 9.59% Sn from 173.7 metres



The above intercepts together with the previously announced3 batches of significant intercepts repeated below, point to a potential high-grade deposit at Mpama South:

Main Zone:

BGH030: 10.6 metres @ 4.85% Sn from 141.9 metres

BGH032: 20.0 metres @ 2.07% Sn from 185.0 metres

BGH025: 14.6 metres @ 2.70% Sn from 220.10 metres

BGH033: 6.4 metres @ 7.32% Sn from 259.0 metres

BGH035: 13.0 metres @ 2.96% Sn (incl. 5.3 metres @ 6.4% Sn) from 152.0 metres

BGH039: 21.0 metres @ 2.20% Sn (incl. 8.0 metres @ 4.26% Sn) from 145.0 metres

BGH045: 6.9 metres @ 3.24% Sn from 176.7 metres



Footwall Zone:

BGH034 3.2 metres @ 11.99% Sn from 174.8 metres

BGH022: 5.5 metres @ 3.99% Sn from 75.0 metres

BGH030: 1.4 metres @ 7.24% Sn from 110.0 metres

BGH037: 3.0 metres @ 3.81% Sn from 154.0 metres

BGH038: 2.9 metres @ 5.22% Sn from 151.7 metres

BGH045: 1.1 metres @ 31.55% Sn from 120.7 metres

Although only shallowly drilled to date, tell-tale signs already lead management to believe that the potential for a high-grade shoot exists at Mpama South (Figure 1), possibly similar to that at the adjacent producing Mpama North mine. The ongoing third phase of drilling at Mpama South of ~6,800m diamond drilling will test the extension of this interpreted high-grade shoot.

Figure 1: Mpama South Long section and Interpreted High-grade Shoot

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:



Mpama North Commencement of Drilling

On the 2nd of July 2021, Alphamin commenced drilling on the down dip northern strike extension of the Mpama North orebody. The drilling program will be supplemented by additional contractor rigs and intends to delineate the large extension potential for the current Life of Mine. The initial program entails up to 15,350m in 22 diamond drillholes up to a length of 900m and finishing by the end of February 2022. The previous deepest drill fence of the 2016 Mpama North drilling campaign was also the best to-date4 and returned results, including:

BGC166: 16.01m @ 22.5% Sn,

BGC141: 13.95m @ 3.47% Sn, and

BGC140: 13.60m @ 7.59% Sn.



Subsequent to drilling, it is intended that a Mineral Resource estimate update will be completed and an updated Mineral Resource announced. The drilling program target is illustrated in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Mpama North LoM Extension Drilling program of 15,350m

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:



Qualified Person

Mr Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., B.Sc. (Hons.) Mining Geology, M.Sc. (Eng.), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of The MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., an independent technical consultant to the Company.



Appendix 1: SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE (QAQC)

After receipt of diamond drillcore from the drillers at the drill rig in marked core trays, core was transported to the Company’s core shed by the site geologist for logging and sampling. After sample mark up, lithological and geotechnical logging and photography, the core was split longitudinally in half using a water-cooled rotating diamond blade core saw. The cut core was replaced into the core tray with the half to be sampled facing upward. Based on previous experience at Bisie with high density variability and at the qualified person’s instruction (Mr J. Witley of MSA Group), specific gravity (SG) was performed exclusively on the half core that was to be sampled. The Archimedes method of weight in air vs weight in water was used on the whole length of the half core that was to be sampled and then replaced in the core trays.

Air dried samples were placed in pre-numbered sample bags together with pre-printed numbered sample tickets, which were cross-checked afterwards to prevent sample swaps. Sample bags were sealed using a plastic cable tie and then placed into poly-weave sacks which were in turn sealed with plastic cable ties. Each poly-weave sack was marked with a number and the sample numbers contained within, ready for delivery to the on-site Alphamin-Bisie laboratory for sample preparation.

At the laboratory, samples were first checked off against the submission list supplied and then weighed and oven dried for 2 hours at 105 degrees Celsius. The dried samples were crushed by jaw crusher to 75% passing 2mm, from which a 250g riffle split was taken. This 250g split was pulverised in ring mills to 90% passing 75μm from which a sample for analysis was taken. Samples were homogenised using a corner-to-corner methodology and two samples were taken from each pulp, one of 10g for on-site laboratory assaying and another 150g sample for export and independent accredited 3rd party laboratory assaying.

For the initial on-site laboratory assay, 10 grams of pulverised sample is mixed with 2 grams of binder before press pellet preparation at 20t/psi for 1 minute. Press pellets are analysed in a desktop Spectro Xepos XRF analyser, twelve at a time, for Sn, Fe, Zn, Cu, Ag, Pb and As along with a standard, duplicate and blank. The analytical method conducted on the pressed pellet has an expected 10% precision and an upper detection limit of 70,000ppm and lower detection limit of 500ppm. Over-limit samples are titrated by wet chemistry with an upper limit validation of 70% Sn. The on-site laboratory assays are merely an exploration tool and were not used for reporting the exploration results, which are based solely on the ALS assays.

The 150g sample is packaged in sealed paper sample envelopes and packed in a box for export in batches of approximately 500 samples and prepared for export authorisation with national authorities. Once authorisation is received, samples are air-couriered to ALS Group in Johannesburg South Africa, a subsidiary of ALS Limited, which is an independent commercial analytical facility. ALS operations are ISO 9001:2015 certificated and the Johannesburg office is ISO 17025 accredited for Chemical Analysis by SANAS (South African National Accreditation System, facility number T087), although the accreditation does not extend to the methods used for tin.

Received samples at ALS Johannesburg are checked off against the list of samples supplied and logged in the system. Quality Control is performed in the way of sieve tests every 50 samples and should a sample fail, the preceding 50 samples are ground in a ring mill pulverizer using a carbon steel ring set to 85 % passing 75μm. Samples are analysed for tin using method code ME-XRF05 conducted on a pressed pellet with 10% precision and an upper limit of 5,000ppm. The over-limit tin samples are analysed as fused disks according to method ME-XRF15c, which makes use of pre-oxidation and decomposition by fusion with 12:22 lithium borate flux containing 20% Sodium Nitrate as an oxidizing agent, with an upper detection limit of 79% Sn.

Method code ME-ICP61 (HF, HNO3, HClO4 and HCl leach with ICP-AES finish) is used for 33 elements including base metals. ME-OG62, a four-acid digestion, is used on ore grade samples for lead, zinc, copper and silver. Both methods are accredited by SANAS.

The program is designed to include a comprehensive analytical quality assurance and control routine comprising the systematic use of Company inserted standards, blanks and field duplicate samples, internal laboratory standards and analysis at an accredited laboratory. The pulps were accompanied by blind QAQC samples inserted into the sample stream by the Alphamin-Bisie geologists. These comprised blank samples, certified reference materials and pulp duplicates each at an insertion rate of approximately 5%.

The QAQC results demonstrate that the assay results are both accurate and precise with an insignificant amount of contamination (in the order of 10pmm Sn on average) and negligible sampling errors. Further verification work is in progress by additional check assays by SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Appendix 2: COMPLETE SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS (0.5% Sn lower threshold)

Hole

Easting Northing RL_m

Azi (°)

Dip (°)

From

To

Sn %

Width Sample Position GPS GPS (m)1 mid_x mid_y mid_z BGH017 582535 9884822 732 55 -10 237.8 238.8 4.99 1 582,731.50 9,884,965.70 678.6 BGH018

582535

9884822

732

93

0

141.2 144.35 2.07 3.15 582,690.70 9,884,820.40 727.9 145.75 151 0.76 5.25 582,696.30 9,884,820.20 727.9 BGH019 582535 9884822 732 85 -5 147 152 2.05 5 582,696.10 9,884,836.50 715.8 BGH020

582535

9884822

732

84

-15

160.6 164.4 1.45 3.8 582,703.60 9,884,845.70 689.3 169.3 171.1 5.42 1.8 582,711.10 9,884,846.40 687.7 BGH021

582535

9884822

732

93

-15

109.15 110.25 3.2 1.1 582,653.50 9,884,821.10 700.1 164.6 167.32 3.29 2.72 582,708.30 9,884,818.30 687.6 BGH022

582554

9884785

732

90

0

75 80.53 3.99 5.53 582,632.60 9,884,784.00 729.3 109 110 1.35 1 582,664.40 9,884,784.80 729.9 119.22 122.1 2.22 2.88 582,675.50 9,884,784.70 730.1 BGH023

582535

9884822

732

75

-15

171.43 174.32 1.72 2.89 582,710.40 9,884,859.30 683.7 175.85 178 1.09 2.15 582,714.30 9,884,860.10 683 BGH024

582554

9884785

732

103

-5

127.7 129.6 0.54 1.9 582,679.20 9,884,749.20 717.2 137.95 142 1.13 4.05 582,690.00 9,884,745.80 716.2 BGH025

582535

9884822

732

55

-20

212.25 213.4 0.6 1.15 582,724.40 9,884,918.50 662.3 218 221.45 2.29 3.45 582,730.50 9,884,921.20 660.7 222.7 223.7 13.05 1 582,733.60 9,884,922.50 659.9 228 234.8 2.73 6.8 582,741.00 9,884,925.70 658 BGH026

582554

9884785

732

113

-10

103.71 108 3.3 4.29 582,649.00 9,884,734.90 713.7 134.8 136.45 3.72 1.65 582,675.50 9,884,722.40 708.6 161 162.5 5.61 1.5 582,698.70 9,884,711.10 704.5 BGH030

582554

9884785

732

115

-20

110 111.4 7.24 1.4 582,654.50 9,884,752.50 692.2 141.9 152.5 4.85 10.6 582,686.10 9,884,744.80 680 158 161.2 3.61 3.2 582,699.00 9,884,741.60 675.3 174.45 175.8 11.03 1.35 582,713.30 9,884,737.80 670.5 BGH032

582554

9884785

732

125

-20

177 178.72 1.7 1.72 582,691.50 9,884,683.60 671.3 182 188.25 3 6.25 582,697.10 9,884,679.40 669.1 190.25 193 0.95 2.75 582,702.00 9,884,675.70 667.2 194.4 202 1.37 7.6 582,707.10 9,884,671.90 665.3 203.5 208 2.67 4.5 582,712.80 9,884,667.50 663.2 BGH034

582554

9884785

732

115

-25

174.8 178 11.99 3.2 582,688.90 9,884,696.40 653.3 195.7 200 1.21 4.3 582,705.50 9,884,685.90 644.8 202.37 206.65 1.86 4.28 582,710.80 9,884,682.60 642.3 208 213.3 1.4 5.3 582,715.60 9,884,679.60 640.1 216.25 221.3 1.42 5.05 582,722.00 9,884,675.50 637.3 225.65 231 0.7 5.35 582,729.50 9,884,670.60 634 BGH027

582544

9884822

732

68

-27

212.35 214 0.58 1.65 582,728.60 9,884,879.20 634 226 229.3 1.32 3.3 582,741.40 9,884,882.80 628.4 235.45 236.58 1.54 1.13 582,748.90 9,884,884.90 625.2 BGH028

582554

9884785

732

90

-10

125 126 1.72 1 582,676.20 9,884,771.50 700.9 136.1 137.18 1.85 1.08 582,687.00 9,884,770.30 698.4 140.28 142 1.03 1.72 582,691.40 9,884,769.80 697.4 147.46 151.25 2.88 3.79 582,699.30 9,884,768.90 695.5 BGH029

582544

9884822

732

93

-25

126 128.35 4.66 2.35 582,663.20 9,884,826.40 678.5 178.9 184.05 1.25 5.15 582,713.40 9,884,826.90 657.7 193.7 196.05 3.95 2.35 582,725.90 9,884,826.90 653 BGH031

582544



9884822



732

75

-25

208 211.53 0.99 3.53 582,728.60 9,884,876.20 639.9 219.4 222.38 1.16 2.98 582,738.60 9,884,878.80 636 BGH033

582544

9884822

732

60

-27

259 265.46 7.32 6.46 582,756.10 9,884,928.50 612.8 268.53 270.52 1.02 1.99 582,762.20 9,884,931.30 610 BGH035

582554

9884785

732

90

-25

152 165 2.96 13 582,686.40 9,884,816.30 665 171 173.6 1.47 2.6 582,703.00 9,884,814.90 657.4 176.6 180.08 2.4 3.48 582,708.50 9,884,814.40 654.9 BGH036

582544

9884822

732

65

0

147.45 151.35 2.31 3.9 582,686.90 9,884,877.70 724.8 156.63 160.65 0.93 4.02 582,695.60 9,884,880.80 724.7 BGH037

582554

9884785

732

105

-30

154 157 3.81 3 582,679.60 9,884,741.20 647.5 194.6 197.55 1.54 2.95 582,712.10 9,884,730.00 626 207.95 211.18 1.29 3.23 582,723.10 9,884,725.80 619.3 216.25 220.15 2.79 3.9 582,730.10 9,884,723.10 615.1 222.4 226.7 1.77 4.3 582,735.30 9,884,721.00 612.1 BGH038

582544

9884822

732

75

-30

151.7 154.6 5.22 2.9 582,676.90 9,884,851.30 654.3 218.3 223.65 3.38 5.35 582,735.30 9,884,861.20 621.4 226.7 231.5 1.95 4.8 582,742.50 9,884,862.10 617.6 BGH039

582554

9884785

732

100

-22

112.08 113 2.12 0.92 582665.1 9,884,755.10 687.6 116.3 120.95 3.33 4.65 582,661.30 9,884,753.30 686.1 145 166 2.2 21 582,696.10 9,884,743.50 674.2 174.5 176 0.95 1.5 582,712.90 9,884,738.50 668.9 BGH040

582544

9884822

732

60

-30

232 233 0.95 1 582,724.80 9,884,921.50 618.2 273.7 277.05 3.79 3.35 582,760.50 9,884,936.70 600 BGH041 582500 9884847 732 55 -25 340 344.5 3.03 4.5 582,807.30 9,885,002.20 599.5 BGH042

582544

9884822

732

60

-35

277.35 280 1.93 2.65 582,751.10 9,884,922.40 569.4 308.5 312 0.62 3.5 582,776.00 9,884,932.10 552.6 313 315.55 1.52 2.55 582,779.20 9,884,933.30 550.5 BGH043

582544

9884822

732

100

-10

102.5 104.15 2.69 1.65 582,643.70 9,884,807.90 709 123 124 1.06 1 582,663.20 9,884,804.80 704.8 163.64 167 2.82 3.36 582,703.60 9,884,797.50 696.7 BGH044 582500 9884847 710 70 -35 330 334.13 1.31 4.13 582,764.00 9,884,940.60 533.4 BGH045

582544

9884822

732

100

-20

120.65 121.75 31.55 1.1 582,655.50 9,884,805.60 687.4 156 159.4 0.56 3.4 582,689.10 9,884,799.20 674.7 176.7 183.62 3.24 6.92 582,707.70 9,884,795.20 668.1 BGH046

582544

9884822

732

100

-30

195.18 206 2.85 10.82 582,712.20 9,884,795.21 630.53 212.53 215.18 1.90 2.65 582,723.30 9,884,792.92 623.65 218 220.6 7.16 2.6 582,727.86 9,884,791.90 620.84 225 226 4.36 1 582,733.05 9,884,790.71 617.67 BGH047

582565

9884535

718

60

0

121.58 124.57 0.91 2.99 582,653.21 9,884,878.60 739.15 147.09 148.09 1.28 1 582,675.18 9,884,889.30 741.11 BGH048

582567

9884509

727

90

0

140.75 143.05 0.90 2.3 582,708.14 9,884,495.97 727.69 146.53 148 0.74 1.47 582,713.44 9,884,495.21 727.97 BGH049 582565 9884535 718 65 -15 145.4 147.4 4.27 2 582,689.15 9,884,599.15 674.50 BGH050 582567 9884509 727 105 -5 160 161.38 1.06 1.38 582,721.55 9,884,468.80 711.71 BGH051

582565

9884535

718

40

0

134.8 137 2.23 2.2 582,661.85 9,884,630.13 712.28 151 156.3 1.20 5.3 582,674.83 9,884,642.21 711.44 164.18 169.45 3.95 5.27 582,684.54 9,884,651.08 710.83 171.27 172.57 4.08 1.3 582,688.29 9,884,654.54 710.60 BGH052 582567 9884509 727 120 0 205.9 207.1 1.86 1.2 582,731.56 9,884,384.52 722.85 BGH053

582565

9884535

718

40

-15

173.73 176.93 9.58 3.2 582,684.86 9,884,653.25 669.21 178.55 181.43 4.07 2.88 582,688.12 9,884,656.33 667.92 192.41 196.86 3.28 4.45 582,698.40 9,884,665.97 663.95 198.86 206.77 2.45 7.91 582,704.18 9,884,671.35 661.81 207.53 209.5 5.04 1.97 582,708.20 9,884,675.12 660.33 214.65 216 2.32 1.35 582,712.98 9,884,679.64 658.57 BGH055 582565 9884535 718 80 -15 145 146 0.62 1 582,705.28 9,884,549.30 682.68 1. Apparent widths, not true thickness

1 All intercepts are reported as apparent widths and are not true widths.

2 All intercepts are reported as apparent widths and are not true widths.

3 See News Announcement 08 June 2021.

4 See News Announcement NI43-101 Report of 13 February 2020. All intercepts are reported as apparent widths.