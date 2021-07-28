Free webinar: how implementing a security-first culture helps to keep companies secure

LONDON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the ever-growing number of data breaches happening every day, fostering a security-first culture has never been more important. In order to raise more awareness on this topic, the password manager NordPass has gathered cybersecurity and technology experts to discuss the issues at hand during a free webinar .



Nowadays, it is not enough to pass on all the responsibility to technology leaders and information security officers. In order to guarantee the security of a company and its data, it is important to understand that people remain the weakest link in business security. In fact, according to NordPass’s research , employees still choose very weak passwords to safeguard their corporate accounts. Across multiple industries, the most popular password was simply “password” or “123456”. To make matters worse, the unique password percentile across industries was only about 28%, and 20% of passwords were the exact name of the company or its variation.

“Education and knowledge of potential risks is vital. If employees are aware of the different aspects of cybersecurity, like the importance of password strength or the risks of mixing their work and personal accounts, they can make informed decisions and identify potential threats,” says Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at Nord Security .

The expert panel will discuss the issues at hand and will share their experience and success stories on implementing a security-first culture through staff simulation training, guidance, and the implementation of cybersecurity tools. The experts will share their real-life experience and answer participants’ questions.

The panel will include Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at Nord Security , Balys Kriksciunas, Chief Technology Officer at Hostinger , and Lorna Barnhart, System Integration Manager at Nacero .

The webinar will take place on July 29, 2021, 10:30 am ET. Register online to attend the live session or to receive a link to the recording after the session.

