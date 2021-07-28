Insights on the Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Global Market to 2031 - Featuring GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings and Medtronic Among Others

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market (Type: ECG Devices, Holter Monitors, Event Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders, and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides the overall revenue of the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market for the period of 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market for the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market.
The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. The next section of the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market report highlights the USPs, which include technological advancements, key industry events (mergers, acquisitions, strategic partnerships, etc.), top three players operating in the market, and COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market.
The report delves into the competition landscape of the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. Key players operating in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market report.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What are the sales/revenue generated by end-users of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices across all regions during the forecast period?
- What are the key trends in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?
- Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which segment will have the highest revenue globally in 2031 and which segment will expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
5. Key Insights
5.1. Prevalence of Heart Failure
5.2. Brand Analysis
5.3. Patient Pathway for Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring
5.4. Value Chain Analysis
5.5. Pricing Analysis
5.6. Reimbursement Scenario
5.7. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)
6. Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. ECG Devices
6.3.1.1. Resting ECG Devices
6.3.1.2. Stress ECG Devices
6.3.2. Holter Monitors
6.3.3. Event Monitors
6.3.4. Implantable Loop Recorders
6.3.5. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
7. Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
7.2.1. North America
7.2.2. Europe
7.2.3. Asia Pacific
7.2.4. Latin America
7.2.5. Middle East & Africa
7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region
13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020
13.2. Company Profiles
