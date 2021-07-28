Talkspace to Participate in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company, today announced that Oren Frank, Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Hirschhorn, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference including a presentation on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available at https://investors.talkspace.com/.



About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. Over 2 million people have used Talkspace, and over 55 million lives were covered for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com. To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy.

