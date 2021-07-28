Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of BlueCity Holdings Limited Investors

Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

​

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or "the Company") (NASDAQ : BLCT) investors that acquired securities in relation to BlueCity’s July 8, 2020 initial public offering.

It is alleged in this complaint that the Registration Statement contained misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BlueCity’s business and financial prospects were overstated; (2) BlueCity was ill-equipped to absorb the costs relating to existing as a publicly traded company, which included IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) Defendants had misrepresented BlueCity’s capability for sustainable growth, as a result of all the foregoing; and (4) the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein, as a result.

