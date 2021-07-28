Fictiv Launches New Auto-Generated 2D Drawings to Improve Quality in Early Stage Development

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fictiv , the leader in high-quality manufacturing on-demand through its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem, today unveiled an industry-first feature that enables engineers to create and edit 2D drawings from 3D models in seconds.



In addition to designing parts in CAD, engineers often must also communicate manufacturing requirements with a 2D drawing. However, this drafting process can be laborious and time consuming, and so is an often omitted step in the early stages of development. By digitizing and automating this traditionally manual element of the documentation process, Fictiv enables its customers to communicate critical requirements with ease, which results in higher quality parts at all stages of new product introduction.

“Product manufacturing companies are in the middle of a fast-moving transition to digital workflows that save time and money while helping to avoid disruption,” said Todd Taylor, Fictiv VP of Application Engineering. “With auto-generated 2D drawings, Fictiv’s platform helps to reduce the hassle and friction of a critical step in the specification and communication process – empowering teams to accelerate development without sacrificing quality.”

Available through the Fictiv platform, the new tool allows customers to automatically generate 2D drawings that can be viewed and edited simply by uploading a 3D model. The result is a clear, standardized, and easily understood drawing produced in just seconds.

Each Fictiv 2D drawing includes one (1) isometric view, three (3) profile views (top, front, and right), and any additional profile views needed to show features not already highlighted. Once created, drawings can easily be edited and annotated to strike out old requirements, highlight critical to quality (CTQ) features that require inspection, and more. All drawings with annotations are reviewed by Fictiv manufacturing experts to ensure requirements are met.

To learn more about the new auto-generated 2D drawing feature and see how it works, please visit: https://www.fictiv.com/articles/new-create-and-edit-2d-drawings-in-seconds-with-fictiv

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that rapidly delivers custom mechanical parts on-demand to help teams accelerate new product innovation. Its quality-driven ecosystem delivers unprecedented manufacturing agility and speed through a digital quote-to-order platform, highly vetted and managed global partner network, and team of manufacturing experts that manage programs and inspect quality every step of the way. Different from traditional contract manufacturers, Fictiv’s operations are built around a digital core that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to deliver instant pricing, design for manufacturability feedback, and production transparency. Fictiv’s portfolio of optimized manufacturing services includes 3D printing, CNC machining, urethane casting, and injection molding. Over the last seven years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 12M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster. www.fictiv.com .

