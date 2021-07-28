Green Builder Brand Index 2021 Released

Lake City, Colo., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the things builders won’t build without? Green Builder Media answers this question with the publication of its newest Green Builder Brand Index. This survey gauges builders’ likes and dislikes about products in the green construction market, from the best energy-saving appliances to the cars they like to drive on the job.

Results in three categories—traditional survey data, public sentiment, and market visibility or “mentions”—are averaged to derive a company’s final ranking among its peers.

The lists do not contain all the usual industry leaders.

Some big-name players did not make the top five within their categories, while other, lesser-known companies made impressive, upper echelon debuts. This shows where a company is doing well, and which improvements could round out category excellence.

The companies that net these important metrics have taken the time to get their sustainability messaging right—and it’s resonating with consumers. Take LG, the winner of the Appliances category. John Taylor, Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications for LG Electronics USA, about why he thinks LG earned a number-one spot in this year’s ranking.

“There are multiple aspects of our commitment to sustainability, including promoting an intelligent lifestyle, achieving zero carbon, participating in a circular economy, and creating a better society overall,” Taylor says. “As American families have shifted to remote working and remote schooling over the last year, there's been this huge increase in focus on energy efficiency, healthier living, healthier indoor air quality, all of the things that are in our wheelhouse for LG home appliances and in particular with EnergyStar and energy efficiency.”

Click here to see the complete list of 2021 Brand Index winners in the following categories:

Appliances

Building Wrap

Cabinets and Shelving

Countertops

Decking

Doors

Flooring

Hot Water Systems

HVAC

Insulation

Lighting

Paint and Coating

Photovoltaic Systems and Solar Components

Plumbing

Roofing

Siding

Smart Home Technology, Smart Switch

Structural

Thermostat

Ventilation

Windows

Work Vehicles

To interview Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder, or to reprint the Brand lists, contact Cati O’Keefe at cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

