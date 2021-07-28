ZF North America, Inc. enhances clean energy initiatives with enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

Detroit, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and ZF North America, Inc., one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers, today announced ZF North America’s enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower is a voluntary renewable energy program that enables DTE Electric customers to attribute a greater percentage of their electricity use to DTE’s wind and solar projects beyond the 15% already included in customers’ energy mix. ZF North America has committed to a 10-year, escalating MIGreenPower contract with the company attributing 100% of its usage to renewable energy by 2030. This commitment will ultimately offset the equivalent of the carbon sequestered by 78,144 acres of forests in one year.*

As one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers with over 100 years of experience, a balanced observation of social, ecological, and economic aspects is a matter of course for ZF. The company promotes sustainable mobility as a whole and is actively pursuing an agile and integrated approach to shaping the mobility needs of the future. By 2030, ZF will have switched all 270 locations across the globe to renewable electricity, either by its own production or purchase of clean energy from renewable sources. This will enable a total reduction of ZF’s own carbon emissions by 80%. By 2040, ZF plans to reach net zero carbon emissions, meaning that all emissions from its own plants, supply chain and use of their products are either completely avoided or removed from the atmosphere.

“The enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program is a major step in reducing our carbon footprint in North America and in contributing to our overall carbon neutrality goals,” said Martin Fischer, head of the ZF North American region and member of the Board of Management. “We applaud DTE’s efforts to accelerate renewable energy projects that give ZF and other major industrial partners the opportunity to utilize solar and wind energy sources and protect the environment for future generations.”

ZF North America joins more than 350 businesses and 35,000 residential customers who are using MIGreenPower to reduce their carbon footprint and support the development of future wind and solar projects in Michigan. Prominent subscribers include General Motors, Ford Motor Company, the University of Michigan, Bedrock, and the State of Michigan. Since its launch in 2017, MIGreenPower subscribers have supported 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy, which has the environmental benefit equal to taking 277,400 passenger cars off the road for a year.* The program now ranks among the top three voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States.

“ZF North America joins several Metro Detroit-based automotive companies who are now using MIGreenPower to help meet their sustainability targets,” said Brian Calka, director, Renewable Solutions for DTE Energy. “As we look ahead to a decarbonized future, we know that the energy and automotive industries will be working together even more closely to promote greater adoption of electric vehicles and help companies green their supply chains. Our MIGreenPower program provides both business and residential customers with an impactful, affordable option to reduce carbon emissions and help create a cleaner Michigan for all Michiganders.”

For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

About ZF

ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies different kinds of vehicles. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions and protecting the climate.

ZF, which acquired WABCO Holdings Inc. on May 29, 2020, now has 160,000 employees worldwide with approximately 260 locations in 41 countries. In 2019, the two then-independent companies achieved sales of €36.5 billion (ZF) and $3.4 billion (WABCO).

For further press information and photos please visit: www.zf.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

