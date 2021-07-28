Jushi Holdings Inc. Collaborates with Actor Colin Hanks to Bring His Namesake Kerchiefs Accessory Line, ‘Hanks Kerchiefs,’ to Cannabis Consumers

Actor Colin Hanks Partners with Cannabis Company Jushi Holdings Inc.

Video courtesy of Jushi Holdings Inc. Andreas Neumann.

Wearable Art Kerchiefs Line Is Available Nationwide at shop.jushico.com and Select BEYOND / HELLO™ Retail Locations with a Portion of Each Sale Supporting Several Charities



BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it partnered with Colin Hanks to bring his handkerchief line, Hanks Kerchiefs , to select BEYOND / HELLO™ retail stores. The collaboration expands on Jushi’s vision for BEYOND / HELLO™ to work with new and like-minded partners to build the Company's brand into a modern retail leader that blends exclusive and unique offerings with cultural experiences.



The line of kerchiefs created by the actor, producer and director is now available for purchase at select BEYOND / HELLO™ dispensary locations, as well as online nationwide at Shop Jushi . In addition, a portion of each Hanks Kerchiefs sold will support several charities such as Homes for Our Troops , a nonprofit organization that builds homes for veterans.



“Personally, I’ve always been a huge fan of Colin as an actor, director and producer,” said Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo . “When I was introduced to his Hanks Kerchiefs line and the brand’s artistic designs, I knew this was the perfect opportunity to bring a bit of timeless style to cannabis consumers. As we move forward on our journey to redefine the cannabis experience, we look forward to providing our customers cool and unique new music, art, fashion and cultural experiences that complement our modern cannabis retail environments. We believe our customer-focused retail approach combined with our expertise in cultivating and producing high-quality cannabis products will not only deliver added value for our Company and shareholders, but also our growing base of consumers in our key markets across the country.”



Commenting on the collaboration, Colin Hanks added, “My collaboration with Jushi is a great opportunity to bring my handkerchief line to a new group of like-minded consumers in a store environment. Hanks Kerchiefs fits with the overall vibe of what BEYOND / HELLO™ represents. There’s something about it that just seemed like a no-brainer. With pretty much one bounce of the ball, we got this collaboration up -- and it's been really exciting to see Hanks Kerchiefs in this new retail setting. With so many options in today’s world, it’s unique to discover something that brings a sense of newfound comfort. For me, handkerchiefs have always provided that calm, and my hope is that they deliver the same sense of calm to BEYOND / HELLO™ customers.”



Colin Hanks, who is known for his roles in Orange County, Jumanji: The Next Level and TV’s Life in Pieces, as well as for directing All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records and Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis, created Hanks Kerchiefs in 2018. The artist worked with Anderson Brothers Design and Supply , who are known for producing the men’s clothing line, Tankfarm and Co. , among others. Hanks Kerchiefs original designs can be worn as wearable, fashion-forward art or used for an endless array of practical purposes. Today, the brand can be spotted around the world on men, women, workers, outdoor enthusiasts, rock stars and celebrities alike. For more information, visit hankskerchiefs.com , BEYOND / HELLO™ and Shop Jushi .

About Hanks Kerchiefs

Hanks Kerchiefs is an American-made namesake handkerchief line created by the actor, producer and director, Colin Hanks. With a portion of each sale going to a specific charity, giving back is baked into Hanks Kerchiefs’ DNA. Each Hanks Kerchiefs is made in California in partnership with Anderson Brothers Design and Supply. For more information, visit https://hankskerchiefs.com .



About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook .



