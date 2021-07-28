Sunstock Inc. Initiates Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock Inc. (OTC: SSOKD), involved in the buying, selling and distribution of precious metals, today announces that it has initiated the process of uplisting to the OTCQB® Venture Market.



“We are pleased to move forward on our intent to move off the Pink Sheets into a higher tier of the OTC market. Uplisting is an important milestone that will provide greater market visibility and access to capital for future acquisitions and growth,” stated Sunstock CEO Jason Chang.

Sunstock acquires mineral rights and gold mining assets, enabling shareholders to invest in the precious metals sector without incurring many of the costs and risks associated with actual mining operations. The Company sells its inventory to customers and investors through Mom’s Silver Shop, its leading precious metals retail store located in Sacramento, Calif.

In 2020, Sunstock grew its inventory of gold and silver assets to more than $1 million and increased full-year revenues by 40% to $10.07 million. By moving to the OTCQB, the Company expects to continue this momentum, joining the ranks of development-stage companies that meet a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About Sunstock Inc.

Sunstock Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOKD) is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground-to-coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Contact

Mr. Jason Chang, CEO

Enquiry@SunstockInc.com

916-860-9622

www.SunstockInc.com



