Pitcher Shortlisted for 2021 SaaS Awards

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher , the omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, has been named a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing.



Now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

“SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, and they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity,” said Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams. “We’ve seen remarkably innovative solutions across all conceivable areas of industry and the shortlisted candidates announced today represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they’re freshly-funded disruptors or established names.”

“We are honored to be named to the SaaS Awards shortlist, and proud of our extraordinary team that has contributed to the excellence and innovation in developing SaaS technologies for which we’re being recognized,” said Mert Yentur, CEO and founder of Pitcher. “This honor, coming on the heels of our winning the Sammy Award for our Super App , speaks to our growing presence and impact in the mobile sales enablement field, and we look forward to continuing to deliver a premium experience across the B2B sales and marketing journey.”

The Pitcher Super App is an end-to-end omnichannel sales enablement platform that gives enterprise sales teams a unified, tablet-based app that encompasses every part of the sales journey. Fortune 500 companies around the globe deploy Pitcher’s highly customizable platform to drive commercial excellence through field force effectiveness and customer engagement.

About Pitcher

Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider of effective customer engagement and sales efficiency through dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and simplified user experience. Pitcher’s Super App, an omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry’s most robust suite of fully integrated features and functionality. With deep domain experience, Pitcher serves as a vital partner for sales, field sales, and marketers around the world. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher Super App for sales enablement is deployed in 140 countries, and Fortune 500 companies across the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services industries use Pitcher to drive customer engagement and commercial excellence. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher also has offices in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Hungary, Singapore, Germany, the U.K., and China.

