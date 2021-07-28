Spectral Medical Inc. Provides Tigris Clinical Trial Update

Recruitment activity returning to normalized levels with 12 trial sites actively screening patients

15 sites on track to open for enrollment by the end of Q3 2021

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing diagnostic and therapeutic options for septic shock as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), today provided a clinical trial update on Tigris, a follow on study designed to build on knowledge gained from the earlier EUPHRATES trial, evaluating the use of Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion (“PMX”) in a randomized controlled trial of adults treated for endotoxemia and septic shock. The Tigris trial end point is a reduction in the 28-day mortality in subjects with septic shock using the PMX hemoperfusion cartridge versus standard of care.

Key Tigris Trial Updates:

Recruitment levels returning to normalized levels as COVID-19 ICU cases fall

12 trial sites actively screening patients and open for enrollment, including the newest Tigris site – the University of Michigan

Additional sites in process to commence enrollment with all 15 trial sites anticipated to be screening patients by the end of third quarter 2021

19 patients have been randomized to-date, six of which were in the last two months (out of the 150 total patients to be enrolled in the Tigris trial)

Dr. John Kellum, Chief Medical Officer of Spectral, commented, “I am pleased to report that the TIGRIS trial is getting back on track and patient enrolment is well underway. As previously reported, we experienced a delay in Tigris patient enrollment and onboarding of new trial sites due to the pandemic as many trial site ICUs refocused their efforts and resources on addressing the pandemic. In anticipation of COVID-19 receding and diminished strain on trial site ICUs, we conducted an investigator meeting in June 2021, which was well attended by the principal investigators, study site staff, and the Company’s clinical team. In turn, this allowed us to immediately ramp up our Tigris trial initiatives. Our sites have aggressively increased activities around the Tigris trial, including heightened patient screening, enrollment, and randomization. We are also onboarding additional clinical trial sites, including the University of Michigan, which is now actively screening patients. We are now in the process of onboarding the remaining clinical trial sites, which is on track for completion during the third quarter of 2021. Current, active clinical trial sites are screening an average of four-five patients on a weekly basis, and we expect this number to increase as additional sites open.”

Chris Seto, CEO of Spectral, further noted, “With a total of nineteen patients now randomized within the Tigris trial, we are pleased with the acceleration of trial activities and remain optimistic about the trial outcome. Moreover, the increase in number of sites should have a positive impact with access to a potentially much larger population of eligible patients. We remain highly encouraged by the outlook for the Tigris trial based on the outcome of the earlier EUPHRATES trial. The unmet need for new therapies for patients in septic shock remains a global challenge. In the United States alone, there are over 1.7 million new cases of sepsis each year with an estimated 250,000 annual deaths. We remain committed to bringing a focused, personalized approach to the treatment of septic shock to the market to reduce the burden on patients and health care funding.”

