HRS 2021: EP Experts to Demonstrate the Benefits of Acutus Medical’s Complete Suite of EP Technologies

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, will offer a variety of unique clinical and educational opportunities at the 2021 Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) conference happening July 28-31 in Boston, MA. The company and its innovative solutions to treat complex arrhythmias will be featured in several venues at HRS, including poster sessions, podium presentations, the Acutus exhibit booth and a dedicated Rhythm Theater.



Acutus Medical’s Rhythm Theater presentation, “Update from the Experts: Beyond Pulmonary Vein Isolation and the Promise of Pulsed Field Ablation,” will be held on Friday, July 30 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. ET. This peer-to-peer presentation will focus on the benefits of using full chamber, non-contact mapping to drive ablation strategies in the treatment of atrial fibrillation, as well as the growing potential of PFA technology*. Expert perspectives will be shared by several notable electrophysiologists including Acutus’ Chief Translational Science Officer Dr. Steven Mickelsen.

On Friday, July 30, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. ET, Dr. Wilber Su of Banner-University Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ, will lead a hands-on educational masterclass at the Acutus booth, showcasing the broad usability and compatibility of the AcQCross™️ Universal Transseptal Access System.

“HRS continues to provide an outstanding platform for demonstrating innovative technologies and clinical advancements in electrophysiology,” said Vince Burgess, President and CEO, Acutus Medical. “This year we have the opportunity to offer the latest insights on the development of our PFA technology while providing hands-on, peer-to-peer education to physicians about the benefits of using Acutus technology in the treatment of atrial fibrillation.”

Acutus will also host two private meet-and-greet events for electrophysiologists and physician educators, including live poster presentations highlighting many of the latest studies utilizing Acutus’ core technologies. To register for these events, visit https://www.acutusmedical-events.com/.

The Heart Rhythm Society conference, which meets both virtually and in-person this year, brings together members of the electrophysiology community from all across the globe, initiating informative and enriching discussions surrounding the mapping, diagnosis, treatment and management of cardiac arrhythmias. HRS 2021 attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #1242 to learn more about Acutus Medical, or visit https://acutusmedical.com.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

*Acutus Pulsed Field Technology is not for sale in the United States.

