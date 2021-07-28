Record Numbers of Jeep Enthusiasts Come Roaring Back to Toledo to Celebrate 80 Years of Jeep Tradition at the Fourth Toledo Jeep® Fest

Toledo, OHIO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From August 6-8, 2021, the City of Toledo will welcome tens of thousands of Jeep fans as they gather to celebrate Jeep’s 80th birthday in the place where it all began.

The 2021 Toledo Jeep Fest, presented by Dana Incorporated and ProMedica, is shaping up to be the biggest and most exciting yet. Registrations for the Grogan’s Towne & Charlie’s All-Jeep Parade sold out in record time with registrants coming from 25 states. The weekend will be filled with people celebrating their love for Jeep vehicles and an adventurous way of life – and doing it in the city where the Jeep was invented and where its heart beats every day: Toledo, Ohio.

The first three Toledo Jeep Fests have been unqualified successes. This year’s event will be even better, as Jeep enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the return to cherished activities following so many delayed and cancelled events in 2020. The economic impact of those visitors will spread well beyond the festival’s footprint. In 2019, $5.6 million in economic activity was spread across Northwest Ohio.

“Celebrating this milestone year here in the birthplace of the Jeep is really special,” said Jerry Huber, a former plant manager at Jeep and Toledo Jeep Fest board member. “The community has come out to support us at the Hype Bashes, and we anticipate a fantastic turnout. With the support of our community, and sponsors we are offering the community the best Toledo Jeep Fest yet.”

Community support is what fuels Toledo Jeep Fest. That starts with the title sponsors – Dana and ProMedica – and extends to more than 110 organizations that have provided funds or services to support the event. (See attached list.)

Discussing Dana’s Toledo Jeep Fest sponsorship, Jeremy Rapp, director of core engineering for Dana and Toledo Jeep Fest board member, said: “Dana has been a part of Jeep since the vehicle’s inception, and our team is proud to celebrate this iconic vehicle as we continue to supply driveline technologies over its 80-year history. We are also excited help Jeep owners customize their vehicle with our innovative aftermarket equipment for Jeeps.”

Following the leadership of the presenting sponsors, Toledo Jeep Fest has benefitted from the support of dozens of other partners.

“Once again this year, our community and sponsors have been amazing,” Huber said. “It’s rewarding to see how this vision has grown and how both the Toledo community and the Jeep community have lent their support to make this happen.”

Importantly, based on the success in 2019, this year’s event has garnered support from larger regional and national vendors. More than 50 vendors including Dana, Rancho, Omix-ADA, Mopar, and Katzkin will stock the Yark Jeep Vendor Midway in downtown Toledo. This year’s Vendor Midway showcases these brands on Summit, Adams, St. Clair and Jefferson streets.

“The Vendor Midway offers a glimpse into the customization market that is a big part of Jeep culture, and it has become one of the most popular attractions at Toledo Jeep Fest,” Huber said. “The Vendor Midway is an opportunity for enthusiasts to interact with the leading companies helping to develop that creative space.”

THREE DAYS OF JEEP!

The signature event for the weekend is the Grogan’s Towne & Charlie’s All-Jeep Parade, which starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will be a rolling tribute to Jeep, with over 1,300 vehicles participating.

Following the parade, Toledo’s downtown streets will be transformed into the Outdoor Park-n-Shine Show presented by Direction’s Credit Union. This all-Jeep Car Show offers a 20-block walking tour of the vehicles and people who make the Jeep experience what it is.

The SeaGate Convention Centre, sponsored by Key Bank, will again play host to a display of rare Jeeps that range from the historic to the futuristic. Together, they represent the resiliency and versatility that Jeep has shown over the last 80 years. This year, a speaker series, sponsored by Jeep Country Federal Credit Union, will welcome guest presentations that Jeepers and non-Jeepers alike will enjoy, including presentations on Jeep Overlanding with Dean Shirley; The New Electric 4xe Wrangler with Dan Fry; and, information on the past, present and future of the Jeep lifestyle from the "WagonMaster” Chip Miller.

The event will kick off on Friday with the Off-Road Course Welcome Party, hosted by the Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Superstore. The welcome party will feature 18 obstacles and live music to kick the weekend off.

MORE THAN JEEPS

While the focus of the weekend is a celebration of the Jeep, event organizers have created a family-friendly environment with the feel of a major festival. That includes a strong selection of live music taking place on three stages: one at Promenade Park, one at Hensville Park, and one at Levis Square on St. Clair Street.

The kick-off concert on Friday night will feature national country music star Josh Turner joined by Lauren Alaina. The Promenade Park Beer Garden will be sponsored by Ohio Lottery and have having exciting gaming opportunities for attendees on Saturday and Sunday of the festival.

While the baseball team is on the road, the Mud Hens aren’t letting that stop the fun at Hensville Park. Not only are they hosting a Family Zone during the day, but they have also planned a free concert with Dueling Pianos at 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Speaking of kids and families, Toledo Jeep Fest will feature the North Star BlueScope Steel Kid’s Zone, which is hosted by Imagination Station and will also offer activities from the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Metroparks and other community partners.

The Sunday portion of the festival will be highlighted by a 4-Mile Run, sponsored by Rouen Jeep in Woodville, and 1-Mile Walk, sponsored by Mobis. Both events are hosted by Run Toledo. The Yark Jeep Vendor Midway will be open and more live music will be in both Promenade Park and Levis Square.

Learn more details at ToledoJeepFest.com, or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Remember to use the hashtags #ToledoJeepFest and #tjf2021 when you’re posting.



