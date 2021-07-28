Global Off-highway Vehicle Industry Outlook 2021-2022 - Growth Opportunities with Mergers and Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, & Geographic Expansion

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Off-highway Vehicle Industry Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research includes insights into current trends in the off-highway vehicle industry, including construction, mining, and agriculture.
Though many regions are grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some have recovered earlier than the rest, to resume construction, farming, and mining operations due to recovering economies, and key OEMs are targeting those recovered markets to release their customized product designs as per regional demands and trends.
Electrification/hybridization of equipment powertrains, use of autonomous technology, connectivity in equipment operations, rental equipment demand analysis, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of recovery from the impact of the pandemic, uptake of equipment by segment demand, and farm equipment demand analyses by region are part of this outlook.
This research service also includes competitive strategies of key OEMs and third-party suppliers, regional strategies of markets, growth insights by regional demand analyses, revenue market size of OEMs, market share of OEMs by region, and global economic trends.
This is a comprehensive report on regional trends and market demands for the year 2021 and events that are to unfold in 2022 and beyond. This research has been updated with the most recent events (until mid-2021).
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment - Global Off-Highway Vehicle Industry
- Key Highlights of the Global Off-highway Industry
- Top Predictions for 2021
- Key Regional Trends - 2021
The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the OHW Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment - 2021 Global Economic Outlook
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
Growth Environment and Scope - Global Off-highway Vehicle Industry
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Revenue Shares of Top OEMs
- Regional Revenue Market Share of Top OEMs
- Total Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Powertrain Strategies
- Regional Powertrain Strategies by Emission Standards
- Key Powertrain Technologies in 2021
- Powertrain Technologies Explained
- Vehicle Segment Demand Analysis
- Key Features of Transmission Technologies
- Demand for Compact Equipment
- Hybrid and Electric Powertrain Trends by Region
Connected OHW Vehicle Equipment Trends
- Telematics - Market Overview
- Key Factors Influencing OHW Vehicle Telematics Market
- Regional Telematics Trends Demand Analysis
- Key Telematics Applications
Autonomous Equipment Trends
- Key Autonomous Trends by Level
- Market and Technology Trends for 2020
- Key OEM Business Strategies
- CASE Study - Caterpillar and Komatsu Mining
- CASE Study - Hitachi Excavator and Kobelco Multi Purpose Machine
Rental Trends
- Rental Equipment Regional Trends
- Rental Market Penetration
- Rental Equipment Market Regional Trends 2021
Total OHW Industry Unit Shipment Forecasts
- Construction and Mining - Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Category
- Construction and Mining - Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Total Addressable Market - Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Type
- Tractors' Unit Shipment Forecast by Region - Global
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Geographic Expansion, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Planning, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3: Mergers and Acquisitions, 2021
Key Conclusions
