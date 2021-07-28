Global Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market to Reach US$93.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Lighting and Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961143/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.7% CAGR to reach US$67.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluorescent Lamps segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Smart Lighting and Control Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 24.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Lighting and Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 24.24% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Lighting Sources Segment Corners a 11.6% Share in 2020
In the global Other Lighting Sources segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Smart Lighting Market
Home Office Trend Drives Demand for Lighting Solutions with
Smart Features
Smart Lighting Solutions to be part of Recovery Plans of
European Countries
IoT- and LED-Powered Platforms to Allow Safe Return of People
to Workplaces
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Smart Lighting & Control Systems
Smart Lighting: Energy-Efficient, Dynamic, Digital, and Connected
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
LEDs Continue to Gain Over Other Smart Lighting Technologies
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Nations to Boost Long-term
Growth
Competition
Product Differentiation: The Key to Success
Effective Marketing Strategies: A Must for Success in the
Marketplace
Technology and Other Risks Faced by Vendors in the Smart
Lighting Business
Smart Lighting Controls Market: Competitive Landscape
Startups Exhibit Growing Interest in Smart Lighting Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Superior Attributes of Smart Lighting over Traditional Lighting
to Boost Market Prospects
Prominent Technologies with Potential to Transform Lighting
Industry
IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting
Applications
Convergence of IoT and Lighting Devices
Emphasis on Achieving Energy and Cost Savings amidst Spiraling
Electricity Consumption: The Fundamental Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 2: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,
2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
Transforming Effect of Smart, Intelligent, and Intuitive
Lighting on Human Life Drives Market Expansion
Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyzes Growth Prospects
LED and Other Lighting Technologies: A Comparison
Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous
Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality
Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens
Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products
EXHIBIT 3: Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$
Million for the Years 2019 and 2025
Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting
Networks
Connected Street Lighting to Surge Post Pandemic
New Smart City Projects Spur Market Growth for Smart Street
Lighting Systems
Connected Lighting to Witness Emergence of Several New Trends
Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Presents
Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions
EXHIBIT 4: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 5: Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology
(in %) for 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 6: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting
Markets Favor Market Expansion
Controls: Augmenting the Intelligent Quotient of Smart Lighting
Lighting Controls Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and
Space Efficiency
Convenience & Advances Boost Popularity of Wireless Lighting
Controls
Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires
Commercial Lighting: Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges
As a Measure to Cut Energy Costs
Lighting Technology Advancements for Commercial Buildings
Connecting End-to-End Building Systems Using Smart Lighting
Residential Sector: A Potential Laden Application Segment in
the Long Run
Smart Lighting for Homes Surges amidst the Pandemic
Demand Rises for Smart, Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in
Industrial Applications
Specialty Lighting Applications to Boost Demand for Smart
Lighting Systems
UV Light Emerges as Important Weapon in War against COVID-19
Pandemic
Smart Lighting Deployments Gain Momentum in Government
Buildings and Public Lighting
Smart Lighting Solutions to Meet Needs of Healthcare Facilities
Advances in Lighting System & Controls Drive Adoption in
Healthcare Facilities
Introduction of Interoperable Communication Networks Fuels
Demand for Wireless Lighting Devices
Advent of Novel Standards Fuel Demand for Bluetooth-Enabled
Communication Devices
Technology Advancements in Smart Lighting & Controls to Boost
Market Prospects
Li-Fi to Emerge as Game Changer
OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category
Horticulture Lighting with Smart LEDs for Enabling City Farming
Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand for Touch Free LED
Lighting Devices
Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lighting
Solutions, Spur Opportunities for Smart Lighting Market
Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Sector Tones Down Near-
term Growth Prospects
EXHIBIT 7: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 8: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Drives Need for Efficient, and Longer Lasting
Smart Lighting Solutions
EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Growing Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Improving Standards of Living
Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Smart Lighting
