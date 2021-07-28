Global Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market to Reach US$93.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Lighting and Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961143/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.7% CAGR to reach US$67.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluorescent Lamps segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Smart Lighting and Control Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 24.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Smart Lighting and Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 24.24% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Lighting Sources Segment Corners a 11.6% Share in 2020



In the global Other Lighting Sources segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)



ABB

Acuity Brands

Belkin International, Inc

Cree Lighting

Dialight PLC

Eaton Corporation plc

Elgato Systems

Enlighted, Inc

General Electric Company

Helvar

Honeywell International Inc

Hubbell Incorporated

Koninklijke Philips NV

Legrand S.A

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc

LG Electronics Inc

LightwaveRF Plc

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

OSRAM Licht AG

RAB Lighting, Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Synapse Wireless, Inc

Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited

Zumtobel Group AG







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Smart Lighting Market

Home Office Trend Drives Demand for Lighting Solutions with

Smart Features

Smart Lighting Solutions to be part of Recovery Plans of

European Countries

IoT- and LED-Powered Platforms to Allow Safe Return of People

to Workplaces

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Smart Lighting & Control Systems

Smart Lighting: Energy-Efficient, Dynamic, Digital, and Connected

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

LEDs Continue to Gain Over Other Smart Lighting Technologies

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Nations to Boost Long-term

Growth

Competition

Product Differentiation: The Key to Success

Effective Marketing Strategies: A Must for Success in the

Marketplace

Technology and Other Risks Faced by Vendors in the Smart

Lighting Business

Smart Lighting Controls Market: Competitive Landscape

Startups Exhibit Growing Interest in Smart Lighting Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Superior Attributes of Smart Lighting over Traditional Lighting

to Boost Market Prospects

Prominent Technologies with Potential to Transform Lighting

Industry

IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting

Applications

Convergence of IoT and Lighting Devices

Emphasis on Achieving Energy and Cost Savings amidst Spiraling

Electricity Consumption: The Fundamental Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 2: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Transforming Effect of Smart, Intelligent, and Intuitive

Lighting on Human Life Drives Market Expansion

Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyzes Growth Prospects

LED and Other Lighting Technologies: A Comparison

Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous

Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens

Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products

EXHIBIT 3: Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$

Million for the Years 2019 and 2025

Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting

Networks

Connected Street Lighting to Surge Post Pandemic

New Smart City Projects Spur Market Growth for Smart Street

Lighting Systems

Connected Lighting to Witness Emergence of Several New Trends

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Presents

Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions

EXHIBIT 4: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 5: Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology

(in %) for 2018 and 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting

Markets Favor Market Expansion

Controls: Augmenting the Intelligent Quotient of Smart Lighting

Lighting Controls Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and

Space Efficiency

Convenience & Advances Boost Popularity of Wireless Lighting

Controls

Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires

Commercial Lighting: Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges

As a Measure to Cut Energy Costs

Lighting Technology Advancements for Commercial Buildings

Connecting End-to-End Building Systems Using Smart Lighting

Residential Sector: A Potential Laden Application Segment in

the Long Run

Smart Lighting for Homes Surges amidst the Pandemic

Demand Rises for Smart, Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in

Industrial Applications

Specialty Lighting Applications to Boost Demand for Smart

Lighting Systems

UV Light Emerges as Important Weapon in War against COVID-19

Pandemic

Smart Lighting Deployments Gain Momentum in Government

Buildings and Public Lighting

Smart Lighting Solutions to Meet Needs of Healthcare Facilities

Advances in Lighting System & Controls Drive Adoption in

Healthcare Facilities

Introduction of Interoperable Communication Networks Fuels

Demand for Wireless Lighting Devices

Advent of Novel Standards Fuel Demand for Bluetooth-Enabled

Communication Devices

Technology Advancements in Smart Lighting & Controls to Boost

Market Prospects

Li-Fi to Emerge as Game Changer

OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category

Horticulture Lighting with Smart LEDs for Enabling City Farming

Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand for Touch Free LED

Lighting Devices

Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lighting

Solutions, Spur Opportunities for Smart Lighting Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Sector Tones Down Near-

term Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 7: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 8: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Drives Need for Efficient, and Longer Lasting

Smart Lighting Solutions

EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Improving Standards of Living

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Smart Lighting



