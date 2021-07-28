Japan Crawler Excavator Market Assessment Report 2021-2027 - Rising Demand for Eco Construction in Japan will Boost Demand for Crawler Excavators

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan crawler excavator market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.08% during the period 2021-2027



Japan is planning to enhance its network in the Kansai area and also establish Osaka Training Center / ICT Learning Center that would lead to the surge in demand for crawler excavators. The rising demand for Eco construction in Japan will boost demand for crawler excavators.



The report considers the present scenario of the Japan crawler excavator market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with segment analysis of the Japan crawler excavator market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT

Excavators used in the construction industry accounted for the largest share of around 54.6% of huge government expenditure on construction projects.

The country has improved its efficiency in transforming innovative inputs into outputs during the last three years. Improved ranks in innovation outputs have a beneficial impact in boosting the growth of the Japanese crawler excavator market.

The Japanese construction machines and equipment industry is extremely mature and comprises a wholesome ecosystem to cater to the demand of both domestic and export markets.

JAPAN CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET INSIGHTS

Foreign investors working in Japan have more access to other Asian markets due to its geographic position helping the vendors to grow in the Japan crawler excavator market.

The construction industry largely drives the demand for mini excavators in the country.

Komatsu leads the market for hydraulic excavators in the country with around 24% share, closely followed by Hitachi Construction and Kobelco with 22% and 20% share.

The Japanese economy is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. This would eventually boost the domestic demand for commodities and equipment, driving the crawler excavator market in Japan.

Development of hydraulic and engine control systems, automation, electric, autonomous, and remote-control technologies are booming the growth of the crawler excavator market.

The business is leading the Japan excavator market for green products that comply with increasingly stringent international environmental laws, such as the IMO's air pollution and sulfur dioxide emission standards, by creating key eco-friendly technology.

According to 'Cushman & Wakefield's multifamily building construction is projected to grow at around 35% in 2021. This is expected to boost the sale of excavators in the country significantly.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Vendors are creating innovations and developing technologies to accelerate the growth of the crawler excavator market in Japan. The OEMs have a triple business model for handling new excavators, refurbished used excavators, and renting out new excavators.

This provides the Japanese manufacturers the much-needed tactical reach of equipment to remote regions through refurbished equipment sales, further promoting the sales of new equipment. Offering the best smart industrial solutions by merging robotic automation with next-generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics is gaining momentum across the Japan excavator market.



SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

The medium excavator varies in size and capacity for various applications. The power output of this excavator can range from less than 60HP to more than 200HP. Japan’s medium crawler excavator market by value is expected to reach USD 609.6 million by 2027.

61hp-101hp crawler excavator finds applications in urban development projects and excavation operations in residential and commercial building activities.

With the increasing diversity of attachments and advancements in machine design, excavators are gaining popularity on-farm.

Market Segmentation by Excavator Type

Mini (>6 tons)

Small (6-15 tons)

Medium (15-30 tons)

Large (above 30 tons)

Market Segmentation by Gross Power

61-101 HP

102-200 HP

>201 HP

Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Introduction

Section 2 - The Market Overview

Economic Scenario, Advantage Japan, increasing global demand for excavators further enhancing export prospects, key economic regions in Japan

Section 3- Technological Advances

Technology Adoption by Major Vendors with Examples

Section 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends

Section 5 - Japan Crawler Excavator Market (Type & Operating Weight)

1. Japan Crawler Excavator Market by Excavator Market by Type (Operating Weight)

2. Japan Crawler Excavator Market by Excavator Market by Application

3. Japan Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power

4. Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output, 61 hp-101 hp, Volume & Value, 2018-2027



Section 6 - Market Landscape

1. Supply Chain Insights

2. Key Highlights

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Section 7 - Competitive Landscape

1. Company Profile of major Vendors (Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Kobelco, Caterpillar, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Doosan, JCB, SANY, Volvo Construction Equipment)

2. Other Prominent vendors



Section 8 - Report Summary



Companies Mentioned

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi

Sany

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kobelco

JCB

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Doosan

LeeBoy

Sumitomo

Mahindra

XCMG

Kubota

Ingersoll Rand

Liebherr

