Global Travel Technologies Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2027

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Global Distribution System (GDS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Travel Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)



Amadeus IT Group, S.A

Navitaire LLC

CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd

Dolphins Dynamics

Expedia Group

Kaptio Travel

Lemax Ltd

mTrip

PCVoyages 2000, Inc.

Qtech Software Pvt. Ltd

Sabre Corporation

Tramada Systems

Travelport Worldwide Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960337/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth

Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs

2019

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in

International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

COVID-19 Proving Disastrous for Tourism-Oriented Countries

EXHIBIT 3: Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19

Impact on Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of

GDP by Country for 2019

Digitalization Augurs Well for the Market

With Travel Industry Hit Hard by the Crisis, Impact Imminent on

Travel Technology Market

An Introduction to Travel Technology

Global Travel Technologies Market: Growth Prospects & Outlook

GDS Emerges as the Largest Segment

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Business Travel Spending Trend: Major Contributor to Growth of

Travel Technology Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Corporate Travel to a Standstill,

Impacting Tech Adoption

EXHIBIT 4: Global Business Travel Market Value (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2020 & 2027

Hotel Industry to Embrace Next Generation Technologies to

Function Amidst the Changing Working Environment

Popular Technology Trends Transforming Hospitality & Travel

Industry

Growing Role of Innovative Technologies in Travel Industry

Innovations to Fuel Market Prospects

Rising Integration of Big Data in Travel Technology Solutions

EXHIBIT 5: Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in

US$ Billion for 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2021

Growing Role of AI and ML in Travel & Tourism Industry

Blockchain and AI to Radically Transform Travel Industry

Mobile Devices: The Preferred Mode for Travel Technologies

EXHIBIT 6: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2020

Next-Generation 5G Networks to Benefit Travel Technologies

EXHIBIT 7: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Virtual Reality Technology to Transform Tourism Industry with

Immersive Experiences

Augmented Reality Gains Prominence in Travel Industry

Robotic Process Automation Technology Supports Automation of

Repetitive Processes

Biometric Recognition Technologies for Automated Identification

and Authentication in Hotels and Payments

Intelligent Conversational Platforms Emerge as Ideal Solutions

for Customer Support in Travel & Tourism Industry

Rise in Smart Connected Devices Drives Adoption of IoT

Technologies in Travel Industry

EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

As Online Travel Booking Market Takes a Hit due to COVID-19,

Travel Technologies Market to be Impacted

EXHIBIT 9: Global Online Travel Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2026

Global Distribution System Market: An Overview

Smart Hospitality Gathers Steam

Urbanization, Consumer Spending Levels Set the Tone for Travel &

Tourism Technology Market

EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 11: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Global

Distribution System (GDS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Global Distribution System

(GDS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Global Distribution

System (GDS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

US Tourism Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Travel Technologies

by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Travel Technologies

by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Travel Technologies by Segment -

Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality

IT Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Travel Technologies

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Travel Technologies

by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality

IT Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Indian Tourism Market Reels Under the Impact of Coronavirus

Outbreak

Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: India Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Travel Technologies

by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality

IT Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Travel Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System

(GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality

IT Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Travel Technologies

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Travel Technologies

by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality

IT Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Travel Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System

(GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality

IT Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Travel Technologies

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Travel Technologies

by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality

IT Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Travel Technologies

by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality

IT Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Travel Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System

(GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality

IT Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Travel

Technologies by Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Travel Technologies by

Segment - Global Distribution System (GDS) and Airline &

Hospitality IT Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Travel Technologies

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Global

Distribution System (GDS) and Airline & Hospitality IT

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

