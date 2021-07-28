Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2021 net income of $3,009,000, or $0.66 per share, compared to net income of $1,831,000, or $0.40 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Southern earned $6,097,000, or $1.33 per share, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021 compared to $3,344,000, or $0.73 per share, for the same six-month period a year ago.



Total consolidated assets at June 30, 2021 increased 12.7%, reaching $1.124 billion compared to $997.6 million at December 31, 2020. Loan totals grew 10.3%, from December 31, 2020 levels of $635.9 million to $701.1 million. Deposits also increased totaling $944.8 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $106.5 million or 12.7%, as compared to year end 2020.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “We are pleased to report record earnings for both the second quarter and six-month period of 2021 as well as solid loan and deposit growth resulting in record high balance sheet footings for loans, deposits and total assets. Additional loan growth is expected during the third and fourth quarters of 2021 as approved loans in the commercial pipeline fund.”

The allowance for loan losses totaled $8,229,000, or 1.17% of loans at June 30, 2021. Net loan recoveries totaled $40,000 for the first six months of 2021, compared to net loan recoveries of $2,000 during the first six months of 2020. Loan delinquencies dropped from 0.72% of gross loans on December 31, 2020 to 0.21% of gross loans on June 30, 2021. Likewise, total non-performing assets dropped from .49% of total assets on December 31, 2020 to 0.15% of total assets on June 30, 2021. Southern provided $400,000 of provision for loan loss expense during the second quarter of 2021 to support loan growth. This contrasts with $1,750,000 of provision for loan loss expense during the first six months of 2020.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 1.13% and 0.78%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 13.12% for the first six months of 2021 compared to 7.80% for the first six months of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margins for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 3.16% and 3.31%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,781 $ 99,610 Federal funds sold 245 231 Securities available for sale 258,848 208,380 Loans held for sale 1,287 1,691 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $8,229 - 2021 ($7,789 – 2020) 692,932 628,081 Premises and equipment, net 13,280 13,698 Accrued interest receivable 4,390 4,749 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 19,236 16,016 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 237 255 Other assets 13,218 11,441 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,123,876 $ 997,574 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 256,870 $ 220,786 Interest bearing 687,935 617,512 Total deposits 944,805 838,298 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 15,977 20,083 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,087 14,561 Other borrowings 20,000 26,500 Subordinated debentures 34,480 5,155 Total liabilities 1,028,349 904,597 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 4,571,691 shares in 2021 (2,301,269 shares in 2020) 11,425 5,748 Additional paid-in capital 14,628 15,416 Retained earnings 67,003 67,741 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 2,711 4,362 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares (240 ) (290 ) Total shareholders’ equity 95,527 92,977 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,123,876 $ 997,574

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)