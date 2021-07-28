Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and HQ Capital Real Estate Announce Joint Venture to Develop 190-Unit Rental Community in Medway, Massachusetts

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living® rental subsidiary, and HQ Capital Real Estate have announced the formation of a new joint venture to develop Hathon, a 190-unit multifamily rental community in Medway, MA. The project is being financed through a $45 million construction loan facility from PNC Bank. The debt and equity were arranged by Toll Brothers’ in-house Finance Department. Toll Brothers Apartment Living will manage the development, marketing, and asset management of the project.



Hathon is located on a 12.3-acre site on Main Street in Medway. The town sits between Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island with convenient access to the Interstate 495 corridor and the region’s many employment centers. The MetroWest market is regarded as one of Greater Boston’s most desirable submarkets and is often noted for its quintessential New England feel and its affordability compared to downtown Boston and Cambridge.

Hathon will consist of 190 rental apartments (142 market-rate units and 48 affordable units) in four and five stories of wood-frame construction with surface parking. The apartment homes will feature high-end luxury finishes and a best-in-class amenity package, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor area, and resort-style pool, co-working space, great room and media lounge, demonstration kitchen and dining room, mail café with coffee station, playground, pet spa and dog run. The project offers unparalleled access to the outdoors in an idyllic New England setting along with walkable retail, all within a 45-minute drive to the heart of Boston.

Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living, stated: “We’re excited to continue our growth in the dynamic northeast market. Medway joins multiple successful Toll Brothers Apartment Living projects in the region reflecting the strength and diversity of the local economy.”

Fred Cooper, Toll Brothers’ Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, stated: “We look forward to working on our first transaction with HQ Capital, whose reputation in the region is well-established. We are also pleased that PNC is providing the construction financing for Hathon, given our long and successful history with the bank.”

Kristi Nootens, Vice President of Investment Management at HQ Capital Real Estate, stated: “Hathon presents the opportunity for us to partner with a best-in-class developer to deliver relatively affordable luxury apartments to a supply-constrained market with fantastic demographics and stable employment. While this is our first project with Toll Brothers Apartment Living, we look forward to building on this relationship both within the Boston MSA and in other target markets across the country.”

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL). Toll Brothers Apartment Living is bringing the same quality, value, and service familiar to luxury home buyers throughout the country to upscale rental communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living was ranked 11th largest apartment developer in the U.S. in 2020 by the National Multi-Family Housing Council. The firm has developed more than 7,900 units, has more 5,300 units under management and controls a national pipeline of more than 14,800 units. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com .

ABOUT HQ CAPITAL REAL ESTATE

Founded in 1989, HQ Capital Real Estate is a dedicated U.S. real estate investment advisor specializing in multifamily investments. Since its inception, the firm has invested in approximately $15 billion of U.S. real estate through sponsored funds and separate accounts on behalf of global institutions, family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals. These investments total more than 70,000 apartment units and 21 million square feet of commercial space. Through its consistent participation in the market over the past three decades, HQ Capital Real Estate has developed deep relationships with a variety of leading real estate owners, operators, developers, brokers and lenders. HQ Capital Real Estate’s primary investment strategy focuses on opportunistic and value-add rental apartment investments with best-in-class joint venture partners in Growth markets throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.hqcapital.com/en/real-estate.

