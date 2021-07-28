Electrifying Display Heralds Kia’s New Brand Identity, Movement that Inspires, With One-of-a-Kind Concert

English French

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, an exclusive gathering of Canadians, plus thousands watching at home, witnessed #KiaElectricSound, as Kia Canada electrified concert goers with a surprising, live performance by Canadian award-winning artist, Fefe Dobson. Her bandmate, Ryan Chalmers’ electric guitar was entirely powered by the EV6 – Kia’s all-new EV built off their E-GMP platform, dedicated to EV vehicles – which perfectly displayed the new electric vehicle’s unique and handy plug-in feature, called V2L (vehicle to load).



Kia’s new mission to inspire is focused on sustainability and future-forward design, both on full display at the intimate event staged at the Kortright Centre for Conservation in Woodbridge, ON.

“At Kia we believe that movement inspires ideas – in our design, in our strategy, in our workforce – and we want our vehicles to inspire consumers in innovative and sustainable ways, whether they’re on a road trip or powering an electric guitar,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Canada. “We’re making a long-term commitment to sustainable mobility, and EV6 is the first to embody our new design and mission, which will see 7 all-new plug-in hybrid or dedicated electric models hit the Canadian market by 2025.”

Dobson, a celebrated Canadian artist known for her chart topping hits Bye Bye Boyfriend, Ghost and Stuttering returns to music with a brand-new single set to release this summer. Guests at #KiaElectricSound were treated to an early-access preview and first listen to the new single. “I’ve taken some time to reinvent and evolve since my previous albums, and I'm so excited to preview my brand-new single for the first time with Kia Canada, who similarly has reinvented and continues to innovate,” says Dobson. “It’s pretty rock and roll to have the new EV6 power my live set. And what a sexy looking crossover too!”

Movement that Inspires: 70 years in the making

Kia has built its reputation on bold design and innovation to inspire progress and meaningful connections over the last 70 years, supported by numerous awards around the world for design and quality. In early 2021 Kia revealed its new strategy: to see the company go beyond vehicle manufacturing to create sustainable mobility solutions for customers, which is underscored by its new ‘Movement that inspires’ tagline.

Kia EV6: Electric Inspiration

Born to Inspire Every Journey, the new Kia EV6, which arrives in Canada next year, demonstrates the new Kia vision with bold, stunning design, and equally powerful drive. The vehicle takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity, delivering superior connectivity, safety and performance.

Built with sustainability in mind, the EV6 provides a single-charge driving range of up to 480 kilometres, and sub-20-minute high-speed charging time. The 800V charging capability means EV6 can go from 10% to 80% battery charge in just 18 minutes, to get drivers back on the road efficiently and continue their journey.

Plan S for a sustainable future

EV6 marks the first vehicle to launch in Canada under the brand’s recently-announced Plan S strategy, which outlines Kia’s shifting focus to electrification and a commitment to diversify the business to offer eco-friendly mobility services, centred on electric and autonomous driving across major global cities. Alongside these efforts, Kia will simultaneously promote more sustainable production through the usage of clean energy and recyclable materials, in order to establish a leadership position in vehicle electrification.

To learn more about Kia’s new brand, click here. For more information about the EV6, click here.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers products and services that are innovative, dynamic, thoughtful and award-winning, through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s commitment to inspiring consumers through its products and services. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

