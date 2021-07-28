Logiq Teams with GumGum to Bring MRC-Accredited Contextual Targeting and Brand Safety to E-Commerce Marketers

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has partnered with GumGum , a global media and contextual intelligence company, to provide e-commerce marketers a powerful targeting solution for their digital advertising campaigns.



GumGum will offer its contextual intelligence solution, Verity™ , through the Logiq Digital Marketing ™ (LDM) platform. Verity is one of the only contextual intelligence solutions to combine natural language processing (NLP) with computer vision (CV). This combination creates a powerful solution that scans the entirety of a digital media environment, providing a precise understanding of the overall context through text, imagery, audio and video.

Digital marketing agencies and brands will be able to use LDM to add contextual intelligence to their overall multi-channel e-commerce marketing campaigns. From the LDM dashboard, e-commerce marketers will be able to assess the value of their digital ad placement. It will also help protect marketers from bidding on media that has negative or not relevant contextual sentiments relative to a brand’s core values. The integration is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.

Today’s digital advertising landscape offers marketers the opportunity to bid on ad placements across websites, mobile apps, audio, and connected TV experiences. Given the vast digital landscape, marketers should know the context of the media surrounding ad placements before submitting their bid on the ad space.

However, this can be tremendously complex, as most ad placements have a combination of text, images, audio and video media, making it difficult to assess the impression of the context as a whole. Verity solves this problem by analyzing all of the media components together using the power of AI and computer vision, and thereby the overall contextual sentiment surrounding a particular ad placement.

“We are excited to bring our contextual and brand safety solution to the Logiq Digital Marketing platform,” stated William Merchan, head of Verity at GumGum. “Accounting for context has proven to be a superior targeting method, especially compared to using third-party cookies. The decisions by media platforms to phase out the usage of third-party cookies further underscores the value and importance of contextual targeting.”

GumGum recently announced that Verity is the first independent advertising technology provider to be accredited for content-level technology by the Media Rating Council. A recent study by Dentsu reported on the efficiency of contextual targeting versus behavioral and found that GumGum’s Verity solution showed a cost-per-click that was 48% lower than the behaviorally targeted ads studied.

Manny Puentes, president of LDM, commented: “Our platform is designed to provide interoperability with the industry’s leading solutions that our clients rely upon. Integrating leading third-party solutions into a marketer’s media buying tool has traditionally only been available for larger enterprise platforms. We continue to break that paradigm with this GumGum partnership.”

E-commerce marketers can learn more about Logiq Digital Marketing and Verity by contacting a Logiq client service representative.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end e-commerce marketing solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateAPP™, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateAPP™ empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateAPP™ is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo™ in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook .

About GumGum

GumGum is a global technology and media company specializing in contextual intelligence. For over a decade, we have applied our proven machine learning expertise to extract value from digital content for the advertising and sports industries. Our proprietary contextual intelligence engine uses computer vision and natural language processing technologies to scan text, images and videos when evaluating digital content. Combining our contextual advertising intelligence with proprietary high-impact ad formats, GumGum’s advertising solutions deliver industry leading efficiency, accuracy and performance.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that relate to Logiq’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Logiq’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this press release contains forward‐looking statements regarding our products and services, the use and/or ongoing demand for our products and services, expectations regarding our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our products and services, our partnerships and strategic alliances, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services, industry trends, overall market growth rates, our growth strategies, the continued growth of the addressable markets for our products and solutions, our business plans and strategies, our competitive position in our industry, and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent public filings, and filings made pursuant to Canadian securities legislation that are available on www.sedar.com, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Canadian Prospectus.

Logiq undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Logiq to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

