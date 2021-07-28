Global Infrared Thermometers Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Thermometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957120/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Forehead, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$965.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ear segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $271.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Infrared Thermometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$271.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$131.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



Multifunction Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR



In the global Multifunction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$73.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$130.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$57.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

A Prelude to Infrared Thermometers

COVID-19 Infection spreads like Wild Fire Globally, Infrared

Thermometers Play an Indispensible Role in Identifying

Infected Patients

EXHIBIT 1: Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide

EXHIBIT 2: Total Global COVID-19 Cases Distribution

(in Percentage) by Country

EXHIBIT 3: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases

Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for

Top Nations (As of 23rd April 2020)

Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being

Non-Contact Thermometers Score High During Pandemics

As the World Economy Struggles under Covid-19 Impact, Infrared

Thermometer Sales Rises High

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

Leading US Employers Deploying Infrared Thermometers for COVID-19

Detection

Competitive Scenario



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for

Infrared Thermometers

Exhibit 4: Global Number Of Deaths Caused Due To Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

Innovations in Infrared Thermometers to Propel Market Growth

Select Launches of Infrared Thermometers

DeltaTrak Introduces Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer

(2020)

Advanced Technology-embedded Compact Infrared Thermometer

Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities

COVID-19 Results in Notable Shortage of Thermometer Stocks

Employers? Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to

Boost Infrared Thermometers Demand

Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces

US

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers

amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure

Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests

amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 5: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural

Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Aging Population: A Potential Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 6: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 8: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for

Manufacturers

EXHIBIT 9: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by

Geographic Region

EXHIBIT 10: Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years:

(2015 & 2020P)

Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers

Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights Need to Redesign Temperature Guns



