Global Infrared Imaging Technology Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2026

Though under certain conditions a human eye can visualize IR with wavelengths of about 1050 nm generated from specialized pulsed lasers. From the total energy emitted by the sun to the earth, more than half is emitted in the form of infrared radiation. The balance between emitted and absorbed infrared radiation shows a critical effect on the climate of the Earth. Infrared radiation is absorbed or emitted by molecules, especially when there is change in the rotational-vibration movements. As a result, the vibrational modes are excited in the molecule due to changing of dipole moment. Given these properties, infrared radiation finds application across several industrial sectors, including medical, law enforcement, military, scientific, and industrial areas. Night-vision devices that use active near-infrared illumination enable animals or people to be observed, even without divulging the details of the observer.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infrared Imaging Technology estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Uncooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $603 Million by 2026



The Infrared Imaging Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$603 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



The market is forecast to witness robust growth opportunities driven by growing demand from non-industrial sector, growing adoption in new end-use applications, technological advancements in IR imaging technology, rising adoption in security and surveillance applications, increasing availability of reasonably priced infrared cameras. Furthermore, rising demand for infrared imaging cameras in emerging economies and high penetration of SWIR cameras is poised to open up new avenues of growth in the upcoming years. The increasing use of IR cameras in quality control and inspections and steady uptake in consumer electronic market also presents untapped growth opportunities. IR imaging can be used as both a predictive and preventive tool, which makes it highly diverse. However, high cost of infrared imaging systems in comparison with substitute technologies, strict import and export regulations, and lack of awareness about the technology hamper market prospects. SWIR cameras are expensive owing to the use of expensive semiconductor material such as indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) sensors in their formulation.



By Application, Security & Surveillance Segment to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026



Global market for Security & Surveillance by Application segment is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.1% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Security & Surveillance segment, accounting for 42.8% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$417.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)



Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

FLIR® Systems, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo DRS

Lynred

New Imaging Technologies

Opgal Optronic Industries

Sensors Unlimited, Inc.

Xenics NV

Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession

COVID-19 Impact on Infrared Imaging Technology

Thermal Imaging as Promising Fever Screening Method to Dodge

COVID-19 Storm

Caveats Regarding Use of Infrared/Thermal Imaging for Fever

Detection

Vendors Highlight Thermal Imaging Systems to Deal with COVID-19

Challenge

Organizations Rise Up with Thermal Imaging to Reopen & Ensure

Business Continuity

Once a Niche Market, Infrared Cameras Enjoy Rising Demand amid

COVID-19

Regulatory Response to Potential ?Virus Spotters?

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Infrared Imaging Technology

Uncooled & Cooled Infrared Imaging

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Uncooled Segment Leads Global Market

Security & Surveillance Emerges as the Key Application Segment

China & Asia-Pacific to Boost Market Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Significance of IR Technology in Industrial Imaging

Applications

Growing Prominence of Infrared Cameras in Inspection & Quality

Control Applications

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer

Future Expansion

EXHIBIT 2: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Thermal Imagers for Remote Temperature Measurement

Rising Demand for Infrared Imaging Products from Non-Industrial

Sectors

Sustained Demand for Infrared Imaging Technology in Military

Applications

With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, IR Imaging

Market Witnesses Challenging Times

EXHIBIT 3: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the

Years 2001 through 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$

Billion for 2019

Reprioritizing of Budgets Impacts Defense Spending, Affecting

IR Imaging Market

EXHIBIT 5: Japan Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19

Comparison (In US$ Billion) for 2021-2023

EXHIBIT 6: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison

(In US$ Billion) for 2021-2023

Increase in Territorial Conflicts and Border Disputes Drive

Focus onto Better Surveillance & Target Identification

EXHIBIT 7: Number of Terrorist Incidents and Terrorism-related

Deaths Worldwide: 2011-2018

Focus on Soldier Modernization Programs Spurs Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Soldier Modernization Initiatives Fuel Demand for

Advanced IR Imaging Systems: Global Soldier Modernization

Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and

Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of IR Imaging Systems

US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related

Technology Development

Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance

Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders

Infrared and Thermal Cameras Find Use in ISR Operations

Advanced LWIR Technology to Power Near-Room Temperature Thermal

Imaging

LWIR Imagers with Superior Dynamic Range

Security & Surveillance Applications Present Significant

Potential for Infrared Imaging Market

Emerging Applications of SWIR Cameras to Boost Market

Infrared Imaging Technology?s Growing Role in Gas Detection

EXHIBIT 9: Global Gas Leak Detection & Repair Market by

Technology (in %) for 2020E

IR Imaging Technology Finds Growing Use in Healthcare Sector

Infrared Cameras for Medical Diagnostic Reasons

IR Imaging Cameras Rise in Prominence for COVID-19 Screening

Autonomous Vehicles Integrate IR Imaging Technology

EXHIBIT 10: Global Projected Penetration Rate (%) of Autonomous

Vehicles for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

As Aviation Industry Looks to Resume Normal Operations, Demand

for IR Imaging Systems Poised to Grow

EXHIBIT 11: Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$

Billion)

Consumer Electronics Industry Witnesses Increasing Use of IR

Technology

IR Imaging Cameras: Sensing IR Radiation

Primary Use-Cases of Thermal Imaging Cameras

Glitches of Thermal Imaging Cameras

Infrared Cameras Help Identify & Correct Distortions in Production

Emerging Infrared Imaging Technology Applications: An Overview

Technological Advances in IR Imaging Technology & Development

of Low Cost Cameras to Propel Market

NIR-II Opens New Vistas for Biomedical Imaging

FIR: The Solution for Complete Autonomous Cars

High Cost of Infrared Cameras: A Key Market Restraint

Civil Rights & Privacy Concerns Miring Adoption of Thermal Imaging

Strict Trade Regulations Impede Demand for Infrared Imaging

Products



