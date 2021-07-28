Global Infrared Imaging Technology Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2026

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Imaging Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957118/?utm_source=GNW
Though under certain conditions a human eye can visualize IR with wavelengths of about 1050 nm generated from specialized pulsed lasers. From the total energy emitted by the sun to the earth, more than half is emitted in the form of infrared radiation. The balance between emitted and absorbed infrared radiation shows a critical effect on the climate of the Earth. Infrared radiation is absorbed or emitted by molecules, especially when there is change in the rotational-vibration movements. As a result, the vibrational modes are excited in the molecule due to changing of dipole moment. Given these properties, infrared radiation finds application across several industrial sectors, including medical, law enforcement, military, scientific, and industrial areas. Night-vision devices that use active near-infrared illumination enable animals or people to be observed, even without divulging the details of the observer.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infrared Imaging Technology estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Uncooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $603 Million by 2026
The Infrared Imaging Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$603 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
The market is forecast to witness robust growth opportunities driven by growing demand from non-industrial sector, growing adoption in new end-use applications, technological advancements in IR imaging technology, rising adoption in security and surveillance applications, increasing availability of reasonably priced infrared cameras. Furthermore, rising demand for infrared imaging cameras in emerging economies and high penetration of SWIR cameras is poised to open up new avenues of growth in the upcoming years. The increasing use of IR cameras in quality control and inspections and steady uptake in consumer electronic market also presents untapped growth opportunities. IR imaging can be used as both a predictive and preventive tool, which makes it highly diverse. However, high cost of infrared imaging systems in comparison with substitute technologies, strict import and export regulations, and lack of awareness about the technology hamper market prospects. SWIR cameras are expensive owing to the use of expensive semiconductor material such as indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) sensors in their formulation.
By Application, Security & Surveillance Segment to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026
Global market for Security & Surveillance by Application segment is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.1% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Security & Surveillance segment, accounting for 42.8% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$417.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)
- Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
- Axis Communications AB
- Bosch Security Systems, Inc.
- FLIR® Systems, Inc.
- Fluke Corporation
- General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
- Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Leonardo DRS
- Lynred
- New Imaging Technologies
- Opgal Optronic Industries
- Sensors Unlimited, Inc.
- Xenics NV
- Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957118/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession
COVID-19 Impact on Infrared Imaging Technology
Thermal Imaging as Promising Fever Screening Method to Dodge
COVID-19 Storm
Caveats Regarding Use of Infrared/Thermal Imaging for Fever
Detection
Vendors Highlight Thermal Imaging Systems to Deal with COVID-19
Challenge
Organizations Rise Up with Thermal Imaging to Reopen & Ensure
Business Continuity
Once a Niche Market, Infrared Cameras Enjoy Rising Demand amid
COVID-19
Regulatory Response to Potential ?Virus Spotters?
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Infrared Imaging Technology
Uncooled & Cooled Infrared Imaging
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Uncooled Segment Leads Global Market
Security & Surveillance Emerges as the Key Application Segment
China & Asia-Pacific to Boost Market Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Significance of IR Technology in Industrial Imaging
Applications
Growing Prominence of Infrared Cameras in Inspection & Quality
Control Applications
Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer
Future Expansion
EXHIBIT 2: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Thermal Imagers for Remote Temperature Measurement
Rising Demand for Infrared Imaging Products from Non-Industrial
Sectors
Sustained Demand for Infrared Imaging Technology in Military
Applications
With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, IR Imaging
Market Witnesses Challenging Times
EXHIBIT 3: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the
Years 2001 through 2019
EXHIBIT 4: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$
Billion for 2019
Reprioritizing of Budgets Impacts Defense Spending, Affecting
IR Imaging Market
EXHIBIT 5: Japan Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19
Comparison (In US$ Billion) for 2021-2023
EXHIBIT 6: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison
(In US$ Billion) for 2021-2023
Increase in Territorial Conflicts and Border Disputes Drive
Focus onto Better Surveillance & Target Identification
EXHIBIT 7: Number of Terrorist Incidents and Terrorism-related
Deaths Worldwide: 2011-2018
Focus on Soldier Modernization Programs Spurs Market Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Soldier Modernization Initiatives Fuel Demand for
Advanced IR Imaging Systems: Global Soldier Modernization
Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and
Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of IR Imaging Systems
US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related
Technology Development
Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance
Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders
Infrared and Thermal Cameras Find Use in ISR Operations
Advanced LWIR Technology to Power Near-Room Temperature Thermal
Imaging
LWIR Imagers with Superior Dynamic Range
Security & Surveillance Applications Present Significant
Potential for Infrared Imaging Market
Emerging Applications of SWIR Cameras to Boost Market
Infrared Imaging Technology?s Growing Role in Gas Detection
EXHIBIT 9: Global Gas Leak Detection & Repair Market by
Technology (in %) for 2020E
IR Imaging Technology Finds Growing Use in Healthcare Sector
Infrared Cameras for Medical Diagnostic Reasons
IR Imaging Cameras Rise in Prominence for COVID-19 Screening
Autonomous Vehicles Integrate IR Imaging Technology
EXHIBIT 10: Global Projected Penetration Rate (%) of Autonomous
Vehicles for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025
As Aviation Industry Looks to Resume Normal Operations, Demand
for IR Imaging Systems Poised to Grow
EXHIBIT 11: Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$
Billion)
Consumer Electronics Industry Witnesses Increasing Use of IR
Technology
IR Imaging Cameras: Sensing IR Radiation
Primary Use-Cases of Thermal Imaging Cameras
Glitches of Thermal Imaging Cameras
Infrared Cameras Help Identify & Correct Distortions in Production
Emerging Infrared Imaging Technology Applications: An Overview
Technological Advances in IR Imaging Technology & Development
of Low Cost Cameras to Propel Market
NIR-II Opens New Vistas for Biomedical Imaging
FIR: The Solution for Complete Autonomous Cars
High Cost of Infrared Cameras: A Key Market Restraint
Civil Rights & Privacy Concerns Miring Adoption of Thermal Imaging
Strict Trade Regulations Impede Demand for Infrared Imaging
Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Uncooled by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Uncooled by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Uncooled by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cooled by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cooled by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cooled by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Security &
Surveillance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Security & Surveillance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Security & Surveillance
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Monitoring &
Inspection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Monitoring & Inspection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Monitoring & Inspection
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Detection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Detection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Detection by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Infrared
Imaging Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Infrared
Imaging Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance,
Monitoring & Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Infrared
Imaging Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology
by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Infrared
Imaging Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957118/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________