Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2020-2027. Fixed Indoor Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable Indoor Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Indoor Air Quality Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$336.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the

Immediate Term

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Discourage the Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Market in Short Term

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 2: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic

Indicators, the PMI Growth Movement Keeps the Industry on the

Edge With Anxious Anticipation: Global PMI Index Points for

the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

COVID-19 Restrictions and Lockdowns Led to Remarkable

Improvement in Air Quality

Correlation between Air Quality & Health Enable Indoor Air

Quality Monitors to Enjoy Limelight amid COVID-19

Resumption of Economic Activity Needs Creation of Safe, Healthy

Indoor Environments

Key Air Quality Metrics to Alleviate Risk of COVID-19

Transmission Indoors

Strategies to Ensure Proper Monitoring of Indoor Air Quality

for Fight against COVID-19

COVID-19 Makes Indoor Air Quality Monitoring to Warrant Needed

Attention

An Overview of Indoor Air Quality Monitors (IAQM)

Poor Air Quality: Effects on Health

Enhancing Indoor Air Quality

Enhancing Indoor Air Quality

Selecting the Right Air Quality Monitor

Gripping Air Pollution Helps Global Air Quality Monitors Market

to Maintain Momentum with More Fervor

Prominent Drivers Propelling Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market

to Run a Marathon

Product Type: Portable Indoor Monitors Grows the Fastest

EXHIBIT 5: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by Product

Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed

Indoor Monitors, and Portable Indoor Monitors

Analysis of Monitors by Pollutant Type

EXHIBIT 6: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by

Pollutant Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for Chemical Pollutants Monitor, Physical Pollutants Monitor,

and Biological Pollutants Monitor

Analysis by End-Use

EXHIBIT 7: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by End-Use

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed Indoor

Monitors, and Portable Indoor Monitors

Regional Analysis: Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market Holds

Bright Prospects for Asia-Pacific

EXHIBIT 8: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 9: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China,

Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness About Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well

Deteriorating Air Pollution Levels & Rising Need to Improve Air

Quality Spur Demand

A Glimpse at Common Air Pollutants

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: A Snapshot

EXHIBIT 10: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by

Health Condition (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for

ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke

EXHIBIT 11: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion

Metric Tons): 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 12: Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions

Worldwide (2020): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India,

Russia, Japan, and Others

EXHIBIT 13: Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major

Countries Worldwide

Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the

Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Rising Emphasis on IAQ in Commercial Environments Underpins

Revenue Growth

Residential Buildings: The New Growth Vertical

Popularity of Smart Homes Drives Demand

EXHIBIT 14: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Relevance in Industrial Environments Bodes Well

Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

Construction Spending Patterns Influence Uptake of IAQ Monitors

EXHIBIT 15: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen

Market Prospects

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl

EXHIBIT 16: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

EXHIBIT 17: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 18: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

EXHIBIT 19: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 20: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand

A Review of Select Technologically Advanced IAQ Monitors

Mobile Apps Simplify the IAQ Monitoring Process

Select Innovations and Advancements

Air Quality Regulations & Standards Favor Growth

United States

Select Other Countries

International Air Quality Agreements

Online Channels Enhance Product Promotion & Distribution

Strategies

Issues & Challenges

Low Awareness Levels

Pricing Pressures & Low Operating Margins

Dearth of Universal Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fixed Indoor

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fixed Indoor Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed Indoor Monitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Portable Indoor

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Portable Indoor Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable Indoor Monitors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical

Pollutants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Physical

Pollutants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Physical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Physical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Biological

Pollutants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Biological Pollutants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological Pollutants

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Government

Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Government Buildings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Government Buildings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Active Players in United States

Air Monitoring: Critical to Environmental Monitoring

EXHIBIT 21: US Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies by Application (2020) - Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Air monitoring, Water Monitoring, Soil

Monitoring and Noise Monitoring Markets

Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Significantly Decline

Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 22: Total Construction Starts (in US$ Billion) in the

US for the Years 2015 through 2020(E)

Negative Trend in the Residential Construction Sector

Discourages the Market

EXHIBIT 23: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

Long-Term Prospects for Monitors Remain Optimistic amid Growing

Concerns over Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality

Surging Air Pollution Levels in the United States: Steps Taken

by EPA

EXHIBIT 24: Top Polluted Cities in the United States by PM2.5

Level (in ug/m3) (2019)

EXHIBIT 25: US PM2.5 Air Quality, 2010-2019 (Concentration µg/m3)

EPA Measures for Curbing Air Pollutants

IAQ Awareness Drives Further Legislative Initiatives

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical

Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants

and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Market Overview

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical

Pollutants and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Active Players in Japan

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants

and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Active Players in China

Environmental Monitoring Market to Sustain Pace

VOC Monitoring to Drive Growth

Changing Focus of Chinese Environmental Monitoring Program:

A Comparison of Key Indicators of Air and Water Quality

Monitoring for 12th and 13th Five-Year Plans

Stringent Regulatory Standards on Air Pollution Control Steer

Growth of Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market

EXHIBIT 26: Most Polluted Cities and PM Level in China: 2019

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants

and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Weak Construction Activity Curtails Momentum

Emphasis on Curbing Air Pollution Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical

Pollutants and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Active Players in France

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical

Pollutants and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Active Players in Germany

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical

Pollutants and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality



