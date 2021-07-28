Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957040/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2020-2027. Fixed Indoor Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable Indoor Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Indoor Air Quality Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$336.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the
Immediate Term
Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in
GDP Forecasts Discourage the Indoor Air Quality Monitors
Market in Short Term
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic
Indicators, the PMI Growth Movement Keeps the Industry on the
Edge With Anxious Anticipation: Global PMI Index Points for
the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the
Period June 2019 to May 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,
4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
COVID-19 Restrictions and Lockdowns Led to Remarkable
Improvement in Air Quality
Correlation between Air Quality & Health Enable Indoor Air
Quality Monitors to Enjoy Limelight amid COVID-19
Resumption of Economic Activity Needs Creation of Safe, Healthy
Indoor Environments
Key Air Quality Metrics to Alleviate Risk of COVID-19
Transmission Indoors
Strategies to Ensure Proper Monitoring of Indoor Air Quality
for Fight against COVID-19
COVID-19 Makes Indoor Air Quality Monitoring to Warrant Needed
Attention
An Overview of Indoor Air Quality Monitors (IAQM)
Poor Air Quality: Effects on Health
Enhancing Indoor Air Quality
Enhancing Indoor Air Quality
Selecting the Right Air Quality Monitor
Gripping Air Pollution Helps Global Air Quality Monitors Market
to Maintain Momentum with More Fervor
Prominent Drivers Propelling Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market
to Run a Marathon
Product Type: Portable Indoor Monitors Grows the Fastest
EXHIBIT 5: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by Product
Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed
Indoor Monitors, and Portable Indoor Monitors
Analysis of Monitors by Pollutant Type
EXHIBIT 6: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by
Pollutant Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for Chemical Pollutants Monitor, Physical Pollutants Monitor,
and Biological Pollutants Monitor
Analysis by End-Use
EXHIBIT 7: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by End-Use
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed Indoor
Monitors, and Portable Indoor Monitors
Regional Analysis: Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market Holds
Bright Prospects for Asia-Pacific
EXHIBIT 8: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 9: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China,
Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Awareness About Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well
Deteriorating Air Pollution Levels & Rising Need to Improve Air
Quality Spur Demand
A Glimpse at Common Air Pollutants
Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: A Snapshot
EXHIBIT 10: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by
Health Condition (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for
ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke
EXHIBIT 11: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion
Metric Tons): 2010-2019
EXHIBIT 12: Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions
Worldwide (2020): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India,
Russia, Japan, and Others
EXHIBIT 13: Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major
Countries Worldwide
Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the
Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Rising Emphasis on IAQ in Commercial Environments Underpins
Revenue Growth
Residential Buildings: The New Growth Vertical
Popularity of Smart Homes Drives Demand
EXHIBIT 14: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
Relevance in Industrial Environments Bodes Well
Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
Construction Spending Patterns Influence Uptake of IAQ Monitors
EXHIBIT 15: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen
Market Prospects
Growing Population & Urban Sprawl
EXHIBIT 16: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
EXHIBIT 17: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 18: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
EXHIBIT 19: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 20: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand
A Review of Select Technologically Advanced IAQ Monitors
Mobile Apps Simplify the IAQ Monitoring Process
Select Innovations and Advancements
Air Quality Regulations & Standards Favor Growth
United States
Select Other Countries
International Air Quality Agreements
Online Channels Enhance Product Promotion & Distribution
Strategies
Issues & Challenges
Low Awareness Levels
Pricing Pressures & Low Operating Margins
Dearth of Universal Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
