Global Heat Recovery Steam Generators Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.Upto 30 MW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$542 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Above 30 MW segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 52.4% share of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generators market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Heat Recovery Steam Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$230.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$220.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$220.4 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
- Clayton Industries
- Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Greens Power Limited
- John Wood Group plc
- Larsen & toubro limited
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
- John Cockerill Group
- Nooter/Eriksen, Inc.
- RENTECH Boiler Systems, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Thermax Limited
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Heat Recovery Steam Generators: A Prelude
Design and Functionality
HRSG Categories
Specialized HRSG Varieties and Functionalities
Global Heat Recovery System Generator (HRSG) Market Set to
Witness Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Witness
Faster Growth
Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Application Holds the Major
Share, Combined Cycle Application to Witness Rapid Growth
Utilities - The Largest End-use Market for HRSGs
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Energy Consumption and Demand for Electricity to Drive
the Demand for HRSGs
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Rising Focus on Cogeneration Technology Drives the Demand for
Heat Recovery Steam Generators
EXHIBIT 1: CHP Share of Total Electricity Generation in Major
Countries Worldwide
EXHIBIT 2: CHP Installed Capacity (in MWe) in Major Countries
Worldwide
Heat Recovery Steam Generators Allow CCGT Plants to Achieve
High Efficiency
Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates Demand
EXHIBIT 3: Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of
CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019
EXHIBIT 4: Percentage Share of Carbon Dioxide Emissions
Worldwide by Price: 2019
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source:
2018
Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives up the Demand for HRSG
EXHIBIT 5: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Region
EXHIBIT 6: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry
Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a
Fillip to HRSG Market
EXHIBIT 7: World Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018 & 2020
Innovative HRSG Designs and Upgrades Improve Performance and
Efficiency
Recent Developments in the HRSG Space
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Upto 30 MW by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Upto 30 MW by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Upto 30 MW by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Above 30 MW by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Above 30 MW by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 30 MW by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Combined Cycle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Combined Cycle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Combined Cycle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for CHP by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for CHP by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for CHP by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Refineries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Refineries by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Refineries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Pulp & Paper by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Combined Cycle, CHP and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals, Refineries, Pulp & Paper and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Combined Cycle, CHP and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals, Refineries, Pulp & Paper and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Combined Cycle, CHP and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals, Refineries, Pulp & Paper and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Combined Cycle, CHP and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals, Refineries, Pulp & Paper and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Combined Cycle, CHP and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals, Refineries, Pulp & Paper and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Combined Cycle, CHP and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals, Refineries, Pulp & Paper and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Combined Cycle, CHP and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals, Refineries, Pulp & Paper and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Combined Cycle, CHP and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals, Refineries, Pulp & Paper and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Combined Cycle, CHP and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Combined Cycle, CHP and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals,
Refineries, Pulp & Paper and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Commercial, Chemicals, Refineries, Pulp & Paper and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Heat Recovery
Steam Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Upto 30 MW and Above 30 MW Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Heat Recovery Steam
Generators by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
