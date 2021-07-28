Global Heat Recovery Steam Generators Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Recovery Steam Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956927/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.Upto 30 MW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$542 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Above 30 MW segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 52.4% share of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generators market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Heat Recovery Steam Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$230.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$220.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$220.4 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)



Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Clayton Industries

Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.

General Electric Company

Greens Power Limited

John Wood Group plc

Larsen & toubro limited

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

John Cockerill Group

Nooter/Eriksen, Inc.

RENTECH Boiler Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermax Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Heat Recovery Steam Generators: A Prelude

Design and Functionality

HRSG Categories

Specialized HRSG Varieties and Functionalities

Global Heat Recovery System Generator (HRSG) Market Set to

Witness Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Witness

Faster Growth

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Application Holds the Major

Share, Combined Cycle Application to Witness Rapid Growth

Utilities - The Largest End-use Market for HRSGs

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Energy Consumption and Demand for Electricity to Drive

the Demand for HRSGs

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Rising Focus on Cogeneration Technology Drives the Demand for

Heat Recovery Steam Generators

EXHIBIT 1: CHP Share of Total Electricity Generation in Major

Countries Worldwide

EXHIBIT 2: CHP Installed Capacity (in MWe) in Major Countries

Worldwide

Heat Recovery Steam Generators Allow CCGT Plants to Achieve

High Efficiency

Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates Demand

EXHIBIT 3: Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of

CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Percentage Share of Carbon Dioxide Emissions

Worldwide by Price: 2019

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source:

2018

Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives up the Demand for HRSG

EXHIBIT 5: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Region

EXHIBIT 6: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry

Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a

Fillip to HRSG Market

EXHIBIT 7: World Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018 & 2020

Innovative HRSG Designs and Upgrades Improve Performance and

Efficiency

Recent Developments in the HRSG Space



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

