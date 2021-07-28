Global Gas Meters Market to Reach US$4.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956837/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027.Basic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.1% share of the global Gas Meters market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Gas Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$910.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$941.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$941.8 Million by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Robust Natural Gas Production & Distribution, the Cornerstone

for Growth in the Market

EXHIBIT 1: Robust Production of Natural Gas Promises Lucrative

LNG Metering applications in Industrial Plants, Liquefaction

Plants & Domestic Gas Distribution: Global Natural Gas

Production in bcm: 2010-2020

Leading Producers of Natural Gas in bcm: 2018

Recent Market Activity

Innovations & Advancements



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure

Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Solutions Rise in Popularity

Here?s Why Modern Gas Utilities Need Smart Gas Meters

Rise of Smart Cities Drives Up Deployment of Smart Gas Meters

Rise of Smart Cities Drives Up Deployment of Smart Gas Meters

Development of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure, a Key Demand Driver

EXHIBIT 3: Global Under Construction and Planned Pipeline

Activity (in Miles) by Region (As of 2019)

Piped Cooking Gas Initiatives, the Foundation for Growth of Gas

Meters in the Domestic Sector in Developing Countries

Rapid industrialization & Increased Use of Natural Gas Drives

Demand in the Industrial Sector

IoT Automated Gas Meters, A Revolution in Efficiency Underway



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Basic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Basic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -

Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -

Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 51: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 69: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: India 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: India Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 77: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic

and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 91: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 95: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 99: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 103: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic

and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 107: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters

by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 113: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 117: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 118: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 119: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 121: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 122: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 124: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 125: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -

Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 127: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 129: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic

and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 131: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas

Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &

2027



AFRICA

Table 133: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 135: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by

End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 136: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 75

