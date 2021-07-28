Global Gas Meters Market to Reach US$4.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Abstract: Global Gas Meters Market to Reach US$4. 6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gas Meters estimated at US$3.

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027.Basic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.1% share of the global Gas Meters market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Gas Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$910.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$941.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$941.8 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured)

  • ABB
  • Aclara Technologies LLC
  • DIEHL Metering
  • Emerson Electric
  • IMAC Systems
  • Itron
  • LAO Industria
  • Schneider Electric
  • Wyatt Engineering
  • Zenner




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Robust Natural Gas Production & Distribution, the Cornerstone
for Growth in the Market
EXHIBIT 1: Robust Production of Natural Gas Promises Lucrative
LNG Metering applications in Industrial Plants, Liquefaction
Plants & Domestic Gas Distribution: Global Natural Gas
Production in bcm: 2010-2020
Leading Producers of Natural Gas in bcm: 2018
Recent Market Activity
Innovations & Advancements

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Gas Utilities Come Under Pressure to Curb Wastages & Ensure
Accurate Billing, Smart Gas Solutions Rise in Popularity
Here?s Why Modern Gas Utilities Need Smart Gas Meters
Rise of Smart Cities Drives Up Deployment of Smart Gas Meters
Rise of Smart Cities Drives Up Deployment of Smart Gas Meters
Development of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure, a Key Demand Driver
EXHIBIT 3: Global Under Construction and Planned Pipeline
Activity (in Miles) by Region (As of 2019)
Piped Cooking Gas Initiatives, the Foundation for Growth of Gas
Meters in the Domestic Sector in Developing Countries
Rapid industrialization & Increased Use of Natural Gas Drives
Demand in the Industrial Sector
IoT Automated Gas Meters, A Revolution in Efficiency Underway

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Basic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Basic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 51: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 53: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 57: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 69: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 70: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 71: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: India 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 75: India Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 76: India 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for
the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic
and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 87: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 88: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 89: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 93: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 94: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 95: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 99: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 100: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 101: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 103: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 104: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic
and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 111: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 112: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 113: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Iran 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 117: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 118: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 119: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Israel 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 121: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 122: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 123: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 124: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 125: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by Type -
Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 127: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: UAE 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 129: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic
and Smart for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 131: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Gas Meters by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Gas
Meters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 &
2027

AFRICA
Table 133: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
Type - Basic and Smart - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Basic and Smart for the
Years 2020 & 2027

Table 135: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Gas Meters by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 136: Africa 7-Year Perspective for Gas Meters by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 75
