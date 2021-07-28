TULA Continues to Lead in Skincare Innovation Creating New “Do-It-All” Eye Treatment That Combines Best Selling Ingredient Profile with Cutting Edge And Convenient Format

TULA Skincare Has Launched Its Latest And Revolutionary Product, the Clean, Clinically Effective 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm Packed With New Proprietary S6Pro ComplexTM

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TULA Skincare, the leading clean clinical skincare brand powered by probiotic extracts and superfoods, launched 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm. The newest addition to both TULA’s 24-7 and iconic eye balm collections, this launch was inspired by the ingredient story in TULA’s hero #1 best selling moisturizer, 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream and the format of its viral hit Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm which sold out 2x with a 25k person waitlist for the brand’s third restock when it launched in 2019.

The 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm is everything you want in a powerful eye cream in the convenience of an eye balm format, with all of the hard-hitting ingredients tired eyes crave. Clinically proven to lock in moisture*, this dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, creamy formula helps deeply hydrate and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the delicate eye area and offers bluelight, pollution, and antioxidant protection. The results from clinical testing are astounding with 100% of 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm users agreeing that their eye area felt hydrated, nourished, and smoother while 96% said their skin felt more supple.** 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm users can quickly and conveniently apply the water and oil based stick format while on-the-go thanks to the product’s innovative stick emulsion technology that creates a creamy formula in an easy to use balm for the eye area.

An exciting element of this new product is the inclusion of TULA’s new proprietary S6Pro ComplexTM. Launched in the beginning of 2021 and clinically tested to improve skin’s natural balance, strengthen the skin barrier, increase skin firmness and protect from moisture loss, S6Pro ComplexTM is a proprietary complex formulated with 3 powerful strains of probiotic extracts and 3 prebiotics derived from root vegetables including chicory, beet & turmeric root. S6Pro ComplexTM has been incorporated into all TULA products that have launched in 2021 and will be included in all new product launches moving forward.

“The 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm is a game changer that we’re excited to bring to market. It’s a clean and clinically effective product that perfectly combines a powerful ingredient formulation with an innovative product format,” says Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA Skincare. “After seeing the success that our hero 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream and our Eye Balms have brought, it was a no brainer for us to combine the best aspects of the two. The inclusion of our next generation of probiotic technology with our new proprietary S6Pro ComplexTM only adds to its benefits by helping to improve skin’s natural balance, strengthen the skin barrier and protect from moisture loss. We’re always looking to lead when it comes to skincare and product innovation and 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm is the next step for us in that journey.”

Appropriately named 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Day & Night Treatment Eye Balm, the powerful formula glides across the skin and features superfood ingredients such as caffeine, apple, and watermelon that effectively work to firm and improve the look of eye puffiness. The inclusion of eye peptides & collagen help to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles while hyaluronic acid and squalane work to deeply hydrate and nourish the skin. The product is formulated with all skin types in mind, and is a standout formula for mature and dry skin.



How To Use: Apply directly to the eye area under makeup, or at night to wake up to replenished looking eyes.



What’s In:

S 6 Pro Complex™: proprietary super six blend of prebiotics & probiotic extracts to help improve skin smoothness & protect from moisture loss

Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane: deeply hydrate & nourish

Caffeine, Apple & Watermelon: firm & improve the look of eye puffiness

Cocoa Seed Extract: protects from the damaging effects of blue light & provide antioxidant protection



What’s Out: Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Mineral Oil & Petrolatum, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Releasing Preservatives, Triclosan, Retinol, Fragrance, Gluten, Silicone, Dimethicone, Dairy. 100% Cruelty Free



Available July 28, 2021 on tula.com SRP: $38 (NET WT .23oz / 6.5g)



* Instrumental on 31 subjects after 24 hours

** Self assessment on 31 subjects during 1 week



For more information visit TULA.com and follow @TULA on Instagram

About TULA Skincare: TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a clean, effective and clinically proven skincare brand built on the power of probiotic extracts and superfoods that have the unique ability to cleanse, soothe, and calm skin, while balancing the microbiome. Founded by practicing gastroenterologist, Dr. Roshini Raj, TULA Skincare believes the same ingredients that are good for your body are also great for your skin, and uses the latest research to determine which ingredients to include or not. With a focus on being healthy and confident, rather than perfect, TULA Skincare aims to help everyone #EmbraceYourSkin and unleash your glow. TULA is proud to be a part of the Conscious Beauty at Ulta BeautyTM Initiative, which focuses on delivering transparency to inspire more informed, conscious product choices, and is available at Ulta and at tula.com.

