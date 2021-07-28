Rubber Gloves Market Size to Reach $122.5 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 12.2%: AMR

Portland, OR, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rubber gloves market generated $34.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $122.5 billion by 2030, and is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for medical and healthcare applications and rise in demand from chemical, oil & gas and petrochemical industries drive the growth of the global rubber gloves market. However, latex sensitivity and low tactile sensitivity of nitrile gloves hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in awareness towards hygiene practices present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of rubber gloves halted due to disrupted supply of raw materials due to lockdown implemented in many countries. The distribution activities were also hindered.

According to the Malaysian Rubber Board, the demand for rubber gloves from the medical and residential sectors increased. This demand led to rise in the prices of raw materials.

The governments of different countries invested tremendously in production of disposable medical gloves. Moreover, governments and organizations displayed various advertisements and implemented policies for spreading awareness regarding the health and safety benefits of different types of gloves.

The sales of industrial rubber gloves decreased significantly due to halt in production activities due to disrupted supply of raw materials and shortage of workforce amid lockdown. However, the demand is expected to increase during the post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global rubber gloves market based on type, product, material, end-user industry, and region.

Based on type, the powder-free segment contributed to the highest market share, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to mangiest the largest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the powdered segment.

Based on product, the disposable segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the global rubber gloves market, and is anticipated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also discusses the reusable segment.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global rubber gloves market analyzed in the research include Ansell Ltd., Kimberly Clark Company, Hartalega Holdings Berhad Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Schield Scientific, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Unigloves (UK) Limited, Atlantic Safety Products Inc., and Mapa Professional.

