Octopus Interactive Announces Partnership with Place Exchange

BETHESDA, Md., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octopus Interactive , the largest national network of interactive screens inside of Uber and Lyft vehicles, announced today a partnership with Place Exchange to make Octopus rideshare inventory available to be bought programmatically on Place Exchange’s marketplace of Digital Out-of-Home advertising inventory.



Place Exchange connects with leading demand-side platforms (DSPs) such as Amobee, MediaMath, Roku, The Trade Desk, Ubimo, and Verizon Media to power the activation of programmatic DOOH advertising campaigns. The company’s patented technology enables omnichannel DSPs to unify the buying and measurement of DOOH media with other digital channels.

The partnership between Octopus and Place Exchange comes as the rideshare industry continues a strong recovery from the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and as Octopus undertakes a major network expansion in 2021. Recent recovery projections from both Uber and Lyft demonstrate that ridesharing will play an even more essential role in transportation infrastructure moving forward.

“Place Exchange customers can now see for themselves the kind of performance delivered with in-vehicle rideshare advertising,'' said Ryan Bricklemyer, VP of Ad Operations and Product at Octopus Interactive. “There is something special about video in the rideshare environment that creates memorable brand experiences, and we're happy to see more and more advertisers taking advantage of this differentiator.”

Octopus Interactive’s tablet-based advertising in rideshare vehicles is among the only programmatically available inventory that includes proprietary passenger detection technology to ensure that an advertisement has been viewed by an actual person.

“Adding Octopus Interactive’s unique moving media into our supply ecosystem allows advertisers even more opportunities to reach consumers at key moments during their daily journeys, with the flexibility, automation, and ease of programmatic buying,” said Nick Bennett, VP of Partnerships at Place Exchange. “Octopus Interactive’s tablets in rideshare vehicles give Place Exchange’s buying partners unique, premium inventory in front of a captive, desirable audience.”

About Octopus Interactive

Octopus Interactive is the largest network of rideshare screens throughout the United States. Octopus provides advertisers the opportunity to reach a captive and engaged audience through our location-based interactive video platform. Our drivers receive cash earnings, better tips and improved ratings by enhancing the customer experience for riders. For more information, visit www.playoctopus.com.

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home and place-based media. Integrated with omnichannel DSPs, Place Exchange’s patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. AdExchanger named Place Exchange a 2020 and 2021 Programmatic Power Player . For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com .

