Option Care Health Appoints Dr. Seema Kumbhat to the Position of Chief Medical Officer

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”)(Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today that Dr. Seema Kumbhat has joined the Company as Chief Medical Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. Kumbhat will oversee all clinical strategies for the Company, including clinical operations, continuous quality improvement, accreditation, clinically related sales and marketing efforts, and adherence to regulatory requirements. Dr. Kumbhat will also focus on optimizing clinical operations to ensure the Company delivers the highest quality standards, superior clinical outcomes and a highly satisfying patient experience.



Prior to joining Option Care Health, Dr. Kumbhat served as Senior Vice President and Regional Medical Officer for Fresenius Kabi. Over her accomplished career, she held relevant roles at Hospira, McKesson, GE Healthcare and Epic Systems. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Miami Medical School, completed her surgical internship at Northwestern Medical Center and did residency training in surgery at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics. She joins our team of nearly 2,900 clinicians that have dedicated themselves to providing extraordinary care that changes lives.

“As we continue to invest in our clinical differentiation and set the standard for delivering care to patients requiring infusion therapy in the alternate site setting, I am thrilled to have Dr. Kumbhat join our leadership team and help drive our clinical strategy going forward. As a physician, she brings a wealth of knowledge to the Option Care Health team, and I’m confident she will make a positive impact in continuing efforts to elevate patient care”, John Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented.

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.