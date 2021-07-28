Travelex Insurance Launches Cancel for Any Reason to Aid Traveler Confidence

OMAHA, Neb., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelex Insurance Services, a leading provider of travel insurance, announced the addition of Cancel for Any Reason coverage as an upgrade to the Travel Select plan, giving travelers the assurance to book travel as they return to vacationing in 2021.



The pandemic has raised travelers’ risk awareness, leaving many to wonder when the right time is to take a trip. Reintroducing this flexible option is helpful for those who may not be 100% certain they will be able to leave on the trip they have planned, due to Covid-19 or any other reason.

“Americans want to get back to traveling but may be apprehensive. We want to restore traveler confidence and ensure they feel safe, both physically and financially,” explains Shannon Lofdahl, President & CEO of Travelex Insurance. The Cancel for Any Reason upgrade can help provide travelers control of their trip with the option to cancel no matter why they change their mind – up to 48 hours before their scheduled departure date.

Cancel for Any Reason is available as a valuable add-on to Travelex’s Travel Select plan with departure dates starting as soon as September 1, 2021. Travelers who purchase the Cancel for Any Reason coverage can cancel their vacation and receive up to 50% of their non-refundable trip investment when they cancel.

“A much-needed vacation, a long-awaited reunion, time away with family – we cover more moments like these,” says Lofdahl. Travelex provides Covid-19 coverage should you or a family member contract the virus before or during your trip. The company has also enhanced coverage with a trip delay benefit increase on Travel Select to meet entry requirements for Costa Rica or other countries.

As many Americans are rethinking the way they travel; Travelex created a new travel assistance mobile app to help address peoples’ concerns surrounding health and safety as they resume travel. The Travel On app provides 24/7 access to destination travel advice, risk ratings, security alerts and an SOS click-to-call emergency assistance button – all at traveler’s fingertips. The app is available for free with the purchase of Travelex’s most popular leisure travel protection plans.

Coverage is underwritten by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company. “Underwriting Cancel for Any Reason coverage in the U.S. travel insurance market is an important component to helping U.S. consumers feel safe and confident in their decisions to return to travel,” said Dean Sivley, head of travel for Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company. “The reintroduction of Cancel for Any Reason coverage now adds another layer of protection that provides US consumers peace of mind as we continue ramping up vacation bookings in 2021.”

Sivley is also on the advisory board of Travel Again, an independent, not-for-profit project focused on restoring traveler confidence, driving travel recovery and rebuilding the global travel industry. Travel Again has published its prioritization framework for helping speed the travel recovery focusing on key components such as widespread and standardized testing availability, standardization of digital health passports and enforcing safe travel procedures for all travelers.

Travelex Insurance Services is a leading travel insurance provider in the United States with over 55 years combined industry expertise of helping people dream, explore and travel with confidence. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Travelex Insurance Services was founded in 1996 and became a subsidiary of Cover-More Holdings USA, Inc. in November 2016, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Limited (“ZIG”), headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Travelex Insurance Services delivers a wide range of travel protection plans through travel agencies, tour operators, vacation memberships and at travelexinsurance.com.

Media Contacts

Christine Buggy

Travelex Insurance Services, Vice President of Marketing

402.505.7006 or chris.buggy@travelexinsurance.com