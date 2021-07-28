Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter Results, Driven By Increased Wealth Management Fee Income, Strong Loan Growth And Margin Expansion

| Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Bedminster, NJ, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the “Company”) announces its second quarter 2021 results.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Q2 2021 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), a copy of which is available on our website at www.pgbank.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. 

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded total revenue of $101.14 million, net income of $27.60 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.42 compared to $90.87 million, $9.62 million and $0.51, respectively, for the same six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded total revenue of $51.52 million, net income of $14.42 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.74, compared to $44.59 million, $8.24 million and $0.43, respectively, for the same three-month period ended June 30, 2020.

The quarter ended June 30, 2021 included increased noninterest income, principally wealth management income and income from capital markets activities (which includes mortgage banking income, loan level back-to-back swap income, SBA loan income, and corporate advisory fee income) when compared to the same quarter in 2020. The 2021 quarter also included a significantly reduced provision for loan losses when compared to the same quarter last year. The decreased provision in the June 2021 quarter was due to the environment in 2020 created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to increased qualitative loss factors when calculating the allowance for loan losses.

The June 2021 quarter included a $1.13 million gain on the sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans; fee income of $722,000 relating to PPP loan referrals to a third party; and $153,000 of additional BOLI income related to receipt of life insurance proceeds. These positives were substantially offset by a $842,000 cost (included as a negative to noninterest income) related to the termination of two interest rate swaps, and $648,000 of accelerated expense related to the prepayment of $50.0 million of subordinated notes.  Both actions will have a positive impact on earnings going forward.

As previously disclosed, on January 28, 2021, the Company authorized the repurchase of up to 948,735 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares. During the second quarter of 2021 the Company purchased 234,722 shares at an average price of $32.40 for a total cost of $7.60 million under this program.  Since announced, the Company has purchased 392,755 shares at an average price of $30.51 for a total cost of $11.98 million under this program.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, “Our capital is strong and we believe that purchasing the Company’s stock is an opportunity for us to effectively manage our excess capital, while taking advantage of the Company’s valuation relative to peers.”

Mr. Kennedy also said, “During 2021 the Company participated in the 2021 round of the PPP, which provided much needed funding to qualifying small businesses and organizations.  During the six months of 2021 we assisted with over $181 million of PPP loans - $57 million processed and funded by the Bank, and another $124 million referred directly to a third party for processing and funding.  During the second quarter, the Company sold the $57 million of loans to the same third party to create additional capacity to process our strong loan pipeline.”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown.

June 2021 Year Compared to Prior Year

  Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended          
  June 30,  June 30,   Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2021  2020   (Decrease) 
Net interest income $65.64  $63.72   $1.92   3%
Wealth management fee income (A)  25.17   19.95    5.22   26 
Capital markets activity (B)  5.03   3.85    1.18   31 
Other income (C)  5.30   3.35    1.95   58 
Total other income  35.50   27.15    8.35   31 
Operating expenses (D)  62.28   57.25    5.03   9 
Pretax income before provision for loan losses  38.86   33.62    5.24   16 
Provision for loan and lease losses (E)  1.13   24.90    (23.77)  (95)
Pretax income  37.73   8.72    29.01   333 
Income tax expense/(benefit) (F)  10.13   (0.90)   11.03  N/A 
Net income $27.60  $9.62   $17.98   187%
Diluted EPS $1.42  $0.51   $0.91   178%
                  
Total Revenue (G) $101.14  $90.87   $10.27   11%
                  
Return on average assets annualized  0.93%  0.35%   0.58     
Return on average equity annualized  10.45%  3.80%   6.65     
  1. The June 2021 six months included wealth management fee income and expense related to the December lift outs of teams from Lucas Capital Management (“Lucas”) and Noyes Capital Management (“Noyes”) - approximately $1.2 million of wealth management fee income and approximately $700,000 of operating expenses were recorded in 2021 from these teams.
  2. Capital markets activity includes loan level back-to-back swap activities, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory activities and mortgage banking activities. There were no fees related to loan level back-to-back swap activities in the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.6 million in the same 2020 period.  The three months ended March 31, 2021 included $1.1 million of corporate advisory fee income related to a large investment banking advisory event which closed in that quarter.  
  3. Included a cost of $842,000 related to the termination of interest rate swaps; $1.4 million gain on loans held at lower of cost or fair value; $722,000 of fee income related to the referral of PPP loans to a third party; and $455,000 of additional BOLI income related to receipt of life insurance proceeds.
  4. The 2021 six months included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain corporate restructuring within several areas of the Bank and $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt.  
  5. The 2020 year included a provision for loan and lease losses of $24.9 million, primarily due to the environment at that time created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  6. The 2020 year included a $3.2 million tax benefit related to the carryback of tax NOLs to prior years when the Federal tax rate was 14% higher.
  7. Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.

June 2021 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended         
  June 30,   June 30,  Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2021   2020  (Decrease) 
Net interest income $33.85   $31.97  $1.88   6%
Wealth management fee income (A)  13.03    10.00   3.03   30 
Capital markets activity (B)  1.46    1.08   0.38   35 
Other income (C)  3.18    1.54   1.64   106 
Total other income  17.67    12.62   5.05   40 
Operating expenses (D)  30.68    29.01   1.67   6 
Pretax income before provision for loan losses  20.84    15.58   5.26   34 
Provision for loan and lease losses (E)  0.90    4.90   (4.00)  (82)
Pretax income  19.94    10.68   9.26   87 
Income tax expense  5.52    2.44   3.08   126 
Net income $14.42   $8.24  $6.18   75%
Diluted EPS $0.74   $0.43  $0.31   72%
                  
Total Revenue (F) $51.52   $44.59  $6.93   16%
                  
Return on average assets annualized  0.97%   0.56%  0.41     
Return on average equity annualized  10.86%   6.56%  4.30     
  1. The June 2021 quarter included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to the December lift outs of teams from Lucas and Noyes - approximately $625,000 of wealth management fee income and approximately $350,000 of operating expenses were recorded in the 2021 quarter.
  2. Capital markets activity includes loan level back-to-back swap activities, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory activities, and mortgage banking activities.
  3. The quarter ended June 30, 2021 included a cost of $842,000 related to the termination of certain interest rate swaps; a $1.1 million gain on the sale of PPP loans; $722,000 of fee income related to the referral of PPP loans to a third party; and $153,000 of additional BOLI income related to receipt of life insurance proceeds.
  4. The June 2021 quarter includes $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt.  
  5. The June 2020 quarter included a provision for loan and lease losses of $4.9 million, primarily due to the environment at that time created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  6. Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.

June 2021 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended          
  June 30,  March 31,   Increase/ 
(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2021  2021   (Decrease) 
Net interest income $33.85  $31.79   $2.06   6%
Wealth management fee income  13.03   12.13    0.90   7 
Capital markets activity (A)  1.46   3.57    (2.11)  (59)
Other income (B)  3.18   2.12    1.06   50 
Total other income  17.67   17.82    (0.15)  (1)
Operating expenses (C)  30.68   31.59    (0.91)  (3)
Pretax income before provision for loan losses  20.84   18.02    2.82   16 
Provision for loan and lease losses  0.90   0.23    0.67   291 
Pretax income  19.94   17.79    2.15   12 
Income tax expense  5.52   4.61    0.91   20 
Net income $14.42  $13.18   $1.24   9%
Diluted EPS $0.74  $0.67   $0.07   10%
                  
Total Revenue (D) $51.52  $49.61   $1.91   4%
                  
Return on average assets annualized  0.97%  0.89%   0.08     
Return on average equity annualized  10.86%  10.03%   0.83     
  1. Capital markets activity includes loan level back-to-back swap activities, the SBA lending and sale program, corporate advisory and mortgage banking activities. The three months ended March 31, 2021 included $1.1 million of corporate advisory fee income related to a large investment banking advisory event which closed in that quarter. 
  2. The quarter ended June 30, 2021 included a cost of $842,000 related to the termination of interest rate swaps; $1.1 million gain on the sale of PPP loans; and $722,000 of fee income related to the referral of PPP loans to a third party; and $153,000 of additional BOLI income related to receipt of life insurance proceeds.
  3. The June 2021 quarter includes $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt. The quarter ended March 31, 2021 included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain corporate restructuring within several areas of the Bank.
  4. Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.

The Company’s near-term priorities include:

  • Grow and expand our three primary drivers of profitability: Wealth Management, Commercial Banking and Capital Markets businesses.
  • Maintain loan and deposit pricing discipline to protect and grow our Net Interest Margin.
  • Continue to execute on our stock repurchase program.
  • Generate fee income at 35% - 45% of total bank revenue.
  • Drive ROA to greater than 1% and return on average tangible common equity to greater than 14%.

Highlights of the Company’s quarterly accomplishments follow:

Peapack Private Wealth Management:

  • AUM/AUA in our Peapack Private Wealth Management Division grew to $9.8 billion at June 30, 2021 (from $8.8 billion at December 31, 2020 and $7.5 billion at December 31, 2019).
  • Wealth Management Fee Income increased to $13 million for Q2 2021 (compared to $10 million for Q2 2020).
  • On July 1, 2021, closed on the acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group (“PPSG”), a registered investment advisor headquartered in Princeton NJ with approximately $520 million of AUM/AUA.

Commercial Banking and Balance Sheet Management:

  • During Q2 2021, loans, excluding PPP loans, grew by $293 million (7% growth linked quarter: 28% annualized).  
  • Core deposits (which includes demand, savings and money market) totaled 88% of total deposits at June 30, 2021. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits improved to 0.34% for Q2 2021 compared to 0.40% for Q1 2021. Noninterest bearing DDA (included in core deposits) totaled 20% of total deposits.
  • Net interest margin improved by 10 basis points in Q2 2021 from Q1 2021. 
  • $50 million of 6% subordinated debt (set to reprice to 5% on July 1, 2021) was fully redeemed on June 30, 2021.   
  • $40 million of interest rate swaps with an all-in cost of approximately 1.50% were terminated.  
  • Sold $57 million of PPP loans recognizing a gain of $1.1 million.  
  • Received $722,000 of fee income in Q2 2021 for the referral of PPP loans to a third party for origination. (The sale and referral of PPP loans created additional capacity for the Company to process its strong loan pipeline).

Credit and Capital Management:

  • During Q2, non-performing assets declined $6 million; classified loans declined $15 million; and loans subject to special mention declined $17 million. NPAs stood at just 0.10% of assets at June 30, 2021.
  • Continued to execute on the previously approved stock repurchase program – during Q2 repurchased 234,722 shares at an average price of $32.40 for a total cost of $7.6 million. (Year-to-date through June 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased 392,755 shares).
  • Tangible book value per share increased to $26.30 at June 30, 2021, despite the stock repurchase activity at prices above tangible book value.

  

SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS:

Wealth Management Business

In the June 2021 quarter, the Bank’s wealth management business generated $13.03 million in fee income, compared to $10.00 million for the June 2020 quarter, and $12.13 million for the March 2021 quarter.

The market value of the Company’s AUM/AUA increased to $9.8 billion at June 30, 2021 from $8.8 billion at December 31, 2020, and $7.2 billion at June 30, 2020 due to new business as well as positive market action.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2021 the Company announced the acquisition of PPSG, a registered investment advisor headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.  Upon joining the Company on July 1, 2021, PPSG had approximately $520 million of AUM/AUA.

John P. Babcock, President of the Peapack Private Wealth Management division, said, “2021 showed continued strong new business, new client acquisition and client retention. We ended 2020 with a very strong Q4 and this continued into 2021 with gross inflows of over $240 million for Q2 2021.” Babcock went on to note, “We continue to look to grow our wealth business organically and through selective acquisitions. And, we continue to make significant progress on our infrastructure consolidation including launching our new trading platform and a new CRM system, as well as adding more resources to our financial planning team.”

Loans / Commercial Banking

Total loans of $4.58 billion at June 30, 2021 (including PPP loans of $84 million) increased $144 million from $4.44 billion (including PPP loans of $233 million) at March 31, 2021. Excluding the decline in PPP loans during the June quarter, loans grew $293 million, or 7% on a linked quarter basis (28% annualized). During the quarter, multifamily loans grew $241 million and C&I loans grew $47 million.

Total C&I loans (including the PPP loans) at June 30, 2021 were $1.88 billion or 41% of the total loan portfolio. While C&I origination levels have been strong throughout 2021, paydown and payoff activity has also been robust, including paydowns of several large lines of credit, as well as the Company’s workout and asset recovery efforts, including the workout and recovery of several nonaccrual and/or classified credits in 2021.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “Our commercial loan pipelines are strong going into the third quarter, standing at approximately $250 million with likelihood of closing during the third quarter of 2021.”

Mr. Kennedy also noted, “As I have mentioned in the past, our Corporate Advisory business, which gives us the capability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis, enables us to provide a unique boutique level of service, giving us a competitive advantage over many of our peers. Our Corporate Advisory pipelines are also strong.  Notwithstanding the sale and forgiveness of PPP loans and significant payoff activity, we believe that we will achieve high single digit loan growth, which was the upper end of our guidance provided in the beginning of 2021.”

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

The Company actively manages its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale sourced deposits, volatility, and/or operational risk.  Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $4.90 billion. While total deposits did not increase significantly over the last year, the mix changed favorably, as noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $48 million and interest-bearing demand increased $174 million, while brokered deposits declined $45 million, and higher costing CDs declined $187 million, when comparing June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2020. 

Mr. Kennedy noted, “88% of our deposits are demand, savings, or money market, and, our noninterest bearing deposits comprise 20% of our total deposits; both metrics reinforce the ‘core’ nature of our deposit base.”

At June 30, 2021, the Company’s balance sheet liquidity (investments, interest-earning deposits and cash) totaled $1.1 billion (or 18% of assets).  The Company has approximately $1.7 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank and $1.0 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Reserve Discount Window.  The available funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve is secured by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “As a commercial bank, a large portion of our loans reprice when the Fed changes rates. The 150-basis point reduction in target Fed Funds near the end of the first quarter of 2020 reduced the Company’s yield earned on assets. However, we were able to strategically reprice our deposits over time to offset much of that decline. Further, when interest rates rise, we expect that our net interest income will improve. Our current modeling indicates that 68% of our loan portfolio reprices within 2 years - 44% would reprice within 90 days, another 12% within 3 to 12 months and another 12% repricing within year two.”

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

 Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended         
 June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020         
 NII  NIM  NII  NIM         
                        
NII/NIM excluding the below$63,001  2.51%  $61,403  2.54%         
Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 1,205  0.05%   901  0.04%         
Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash (300) -0.18%   (563) -0.15%         
Effect of PPP loans 1,732  -0.06%   1,977  -0.02%         
NII/NIM as reported$65,638  2.32%  $63,718  2.41%         
                        
 Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
 June 30, 2021  March 31, 2021  June 30, 2020 
 NII  NIM  NII  NIM  NII  NIM 
                        
NII/NIM excluding the below$32,446  2.56%  $30,565  2.49%  $29,881  2.45% 
Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 501  0.04%   704  0.05%   376  0.03% 
Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash (115) -0.15%   (195) -0.21%   (263) -0.19% 
Effect of PPP loans 1,013  -0.07%   719  -0.05%   1,977  -0.02% 
NII/NIM as reported$33,845  2.38%  $31,793  2.28%  $31,971  2.27% 

As shown above, the Company’s reported NIM increased 10 basis points compared to the linked quarter. The Bank strategically lowered its cost of deposits and used much of its excess liquidity to grow loans, both of which benefitted NIM.

Future net interest income and net interest margin should benefit from the following:

  • Full realization of the second quarter loan growth, as well as robust loan pipelines.
  • Continued downward repricing of maturing CDs.
  • Redemption of $50 million of subordinated debt during the June quarter.
  • Termination of $40 million notional interest rate swaps during the June quarter.

Income from Capital Markets Activities

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021  2021  2020 
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) $409  $1,025  $550 
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps        202 
Gain on sale of SBA loans  932   1,449   258 
Corporate advisory fee income  121   1,098   65 
Total capital markets activity $1,462  $3,572  $1,075 

Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (SBA lending and sale program, mortgage banking activity, corporate advisory activity and loan level back-to-back swap activities) totaled $1.46 million for the June 2021 quarter compared to $3.57 million for the March 2021 quarter and $1.08 million for the June 2020 quarter.  The June 2021 and March 2021 quarter results were driven by $932,000 and $1.45 million gain on sale of SBA loans, respectively. The March 2021 quarter reflected increased mortgage banking activity due to greater refinance activity in the low rate environment. During the March 2021 quarter, the Company recorded $1.1 million of corporate advisory fee income related to a large investment banking advisory event which closed in that quarter.  These transactions tend to be larger and take longer to complete. As noted previously, the pipeline of such business is fairly robust. The June 2021 and March 2021 quarters included no income from loan level, back-to-back swap activities, as there has been, and will continue to be, minimal activity for such in the current environment. The June 2020 quarter included $202,000 of such income.

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management fee income and Income from Capital Markets Activities)

The June 2021 quarter included approximately $153,000 and the March 2021 quarter included approximately $302,000 of Bank Owned Life Insurance income due to receipt of life insurance proceeds. Such proceeds were nontaxable. The June 2021 quarter included $1.13 million gain on the sale of PPP loans, while the March 2021 quarter included a $282,000 gain on sale of $8 million of loans that had payment issues and were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2020. The Company also received $722,000 of fee income related to referral of PPP loans to a third party.  Partially offsetting the above items in the June 2021 quarter, the Company recorded a one-time $842,000 cost on the termination of $40 million notional interest rate swaps with an all-in cost of 1.50%.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $30.68 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $31.59 million for the March 2021 quarter and $29.01 million for the June 2020 quarter. The June 2021 quarter included $648,000 of expense related to the redemption of subordinated debt. The March 2021 quarter included $1.5 million of severance expense related to certain corporate restructuring within several areas of the Bank. The June and March 2021 quarter included a full quarter’s worth of expense related to Lucas and Noyes (approximately $350,000 in each quarter).

Mr. Kennedy noted, “While we continue to manage expenses closely and prudently, we will invest in digital enhancements to improve the client experience and grow and expand our core wealth management and commercial banking businesses, including lift-outs, strategic hires, and wealth M&A.”

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 27.69%, as compared to 25.94% for the March 2021 quarter and 22.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The March 31, 2021 quarter benefitted from life insurance proceeds that were not taxable and from the vesting of restricted stock at prices higher than grant prices. The effective tax rate for the June 2020 quarter was impacted by reduced taxable income due to the environment created by the Pandemic.

The effective tax rate for the six months of 2021 was 26.87% compared to a net tax benefit recorded for the first six months of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $3.34 million tax benefit, principally due to a $3.2 million Federal income tax benefit that resulted from a tax NOL carryback. The Company had a $23 million operating loss for tax purposes in 2018 (when the Federal tax rate was 21%) resulting from accelerated tax depreciation. Under the CARES Act, the Company was allowed to carry this NOL back to a period when the Federal tax rate was 35%, generating a permanent tax benefit. 

Asset Quality / Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

For further details, see the Q2 2021 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information).

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $6.0 million, or 0.10% of total assets, down from $11.8 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at March 31, 2021 and down significantly from $26.7 million, or 0.43% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. 

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s provision for loan and lease losses was $900,000 compared to $225,000 for the March 2021 quarter and $4.90 million for the June 2020 quarter. The decreased provision for loan and lease losses in the 2021 quarters when compared to the 2020 quarters reflects the reduced qualitative loss factors related to the unemployment rate and amount of loan deferrals and other economic qualitative factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic when calculating the allowance for loan losses. Loan deferrals entered into during the COVID-19 pandemic have come down significantly from the prior year (declined from $914 million at June 30, 2020 to $37 million at June 30, 2021). The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses (and its allowance for loan and lease losses) also reflects, among other things, the Company’s assessment of asset quality metrics, net charge-offs/recoveries, and the composition of the loan portfolio.

At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $63.51 million (1.39% of total loans), compared to $67.31 million at December 31, 2020 (1.53% of total loans), and $66.07 million at June 30, 2020 (1.35% of total loans).  The Company has elected to take additional time to adopt CECL and will implement effective January 1, 2022.

Capital

The Company’s capital position during the June 2021 quarter was benefitted by net income of $14.42 million which was offset by the purchase of shares through the Company’s stock repurchase program.  During the second quarter of 2021, the Company purchased 234,722 shares at an average price of $32.40 for a total cost of $7.6 million.  GAAP Capital at June 30, 2021 was also benefitted by a decrease in the unrealized loss on securities from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021, due to market value appreciation of the AFS investment securities portfolio.

The Company’s and Bank’s capital ratios at June 30, 2021 all remain strong.  Such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

As previously announced, in the fourth quarter of 2020 the Company successfully completed a private placement of $100 million in fixed-to floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 at a rate of 3.5%. Such funds benefitted the Company’s Regulatory Tier 2 Capital. At the time, the Company noted the proceeds raised would be used for general corporate purposes, which could include stock repurchases, the redemption of the Company’s existing 6% subordinated debt and acquisitions of wealth management firms. Throughout the first half of 2021, the Company repurchased $12 million of stock.  On June 30, 2021 the Company redeemed its 6% subordinated debt. On July 1, 2021 the Company closed on the acquisition of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group.

The Company employs quarterly capital stress testing run under multiple scenarios, including a no growth, severely adverse case. In such case as of March 31, 2021, the Bank remains well capitalized over a two-year stress period. With a Pandemic stress overlay on this case, the Bank still remains well capitalized over the two-year stress period. For further details, see the Q2 2021 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information).

On July 27, 2021, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on August 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 10, 2021.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.8 billion and assets under management/administration of $9.8 billion as of June 30, 2021.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions.  These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” or similar statements or variations of such terms.  Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements.  Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • our inability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including an inability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;
  • the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2021 and beyond;
  • our inability to successfully integrate wealth management firm acquisitions;
  • our inability to manage our growth;
  • our inability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;
  • an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;
  • declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;
  • declines in value in our investment portfolio;
  • impact on our business from a pandemic event on our business, operations, customers, allowance for loan losses and capital levels;
  • higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan and lease losses;
  • higher than expected increases in loan and lease losses or in the level of nonperforming loans;
  • changes in interest rates;
  • decline in real estate values within our market areas;
  • legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;
  • successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third-party providers;
  • higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;
  • adverse weather conditions;
  • our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;
  • a reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;
  • our inability to adapt to technological changes;
  • claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;
  • our inability to retain key employees;
  • demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;
  • adverse changes in securities markets;
  • changes in accounting policies and practices; and
  • other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and whether the gradual reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity.  As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:

  • demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income;
  • if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and higher levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income;
  • collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase;
  • our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income;
  • the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us;
  • a material decrease in net income or a net loss over several quarters could result in an elimination of a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend;
  • our wealth management revenues may decline with continuing market turmoil;
  • a worsening of business and economic conditions or in the financial markets could result in an impairment of certain intangible assets, such as goodwill;
  • the unanticipated loss or unavailability of key employees due to the outbreak, which could harm our ability to operate our business or execute our business strategy, especially as we may not be successful in finding and integrating suitable successors;
  • we may face litigation, regulatory enforcement and reputation risk as a result of our participation in the PPP and the risk that the SBA may not fund some or all PPP loan guaranties;
  • our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and
  • FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experience additional resolution costs.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.  We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

 (Tables to follow)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
 (Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Income Statement Data:                    
Interest income $39,686  $38,239  $38,532  $40,174  $41,649 
Interest expense  5,841   6,446   6,797   8,025   9,678 
Net interest income  33,845   31,793   31,735   32,149   31,971 
Wealth management fee income  13,034   12,131   10,791   10,119   9,996 
Service charges and fees  896   846   859   785   695 
Bank owned life insurance  466   611   313   314   318 
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value
   (Mortgage banking) (A)		  409   1,025   1,470   954   550 
Gain/(loss) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or
   fair value(B)		  1,125   282      7,429    
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back
   swaps (A)		              202 
Gain on sale of SBA loans (A)  932   1,449   375   79   258 
Corporate advisory fee income (A)  121   1,098   50   75   65 
Loss on swap termination  (842)            
Other income (C)  1,495   643   590   456   417 
Securities gains/(losses), net  42   (265)  (42)     125 
Total other income  17,678   17,820   14,406   20,211   12,626 
Salaries and employee benefits (D)  19,910   21,990   19,902   19,202   19,186 
Premises and equipment  4,074   4,113   4,189   4,109   4,036 
FDIC insurance expense  529   585   665   605   455 
FHLB prepayment penalty        4,784       
Valuation allowance loans held for sale (E)        4,425       
Other expenses  6,171   4,906   5,284   4,545   5,337 
Total operating expenses  30,684   31,594   39,249   28,461   29,014 
Pretax income before provision for loan losses  20,839   18,019   6,892   23,899   15,583 
Provision for loan and lease losses (F)  900   225   2,350   5,150   4,900 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  19,939   17,794   4,542   18,749   10,683 
Income tax expense  5,521   4,616   1,512   5,202   2,441 
Net income $14,418  $13,178  $3,030  $13,547  $8,242 
                     
Total revenue (G) $51,523  $49,613  $46,141  $52,360  $44,597 
Per Common Share Data:                    
Earnings per share (basic) $0.76  $0.70  $0.16  $0.72  $0.44 
Earnings per share (diluted)  0.74   0.67   0.16   0.71   0.43 
Weighted average number of common
   shares outstanding:		                    
Basic  18,963,237   18,950,305   18,947,864   18,908,337   18,872,070 
Diluted  19,439,439   19,531,689   19,334,569   19,132,650   19,059,822 
Performance Ratios:                    
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)  0.97%  0.89%  0.21%  0.89%  0.56%
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)  10.86%  10.03%  2.32%  10.53%  6.56%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (H)  11.83%  10.94%  2.51%  11.41%  7.13%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)  2.38%  2.28%  2.25%  2.20%  2.27%
GAAP efficiency ratio (I)  59.55%  63.68%  85.06%  54.36%  65.06%
Operating expenses / average assets annualized  2.06%  2.14%  2.66%  1.86%  1.97%
  1. Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.
  2. Includes gain on sale $355 million and $57 million of PPP loans completed in the September 2020 and June 2021 quarters, respectively.
  3. Includes income of $722,000 from the referral of PPP loans to a third-party firm during the June 2021 quarter.
  4. The March 2021 quarter included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring.
  5. The December 2020 quarter reflects a $4.4 million write-down of a commercial real estate held for sale loan associated with an assisted living facility.
  6. The March 2020, June 2020 and September 2020 quarters included a higher provision for loan and lease losses primarily due to the environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  7. Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.
  8. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
  9. Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
 (Unaudited)

  For the Six Months Ended         
  June 30,  Change 
  2021  2020  $  % 
Income Statement Data:                
Interest income $77,925  $87,044  $(9,119)  -10%
Interest expense  12,287   23,326   (11,039)  -47%
Net interest income  65,638   63,718   1,920   3%
Wealth management fee income  25,165   19,951   5,214   26%
Service charges and fees  1,742   1,511   231   15%
Bank owned life insurance  1,077   646   431   67%
Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) (A)  1,434   842   592   70%
Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value (B)  1,407   (3)  1,410   -47000%
Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps (A)     1,620   (1,620)  -100%
Gain on sale of SBA loans (A)  2,381   1,312   1,069   81%
Corporate advisory fee income (A)  1,219   75   1,144   1525%
Loss on swap termination  (842)     (842) N/A 
Other income (C)  2,138   866   1,272   147%
Securities gains/(losses), net  (223)  323   (546)  -169%
Total other income  35,498   27,143   8,355   31%
Salaries and employee benefits (D)  41,900   38,412   3,488   9%
Premises and equipment  8,187   8,079   108   1%
FDIC insurance expense  1,114   705   409   58%
Other expenses  11,077   10,053   1,024   10%
Total operating expenses  62,278   57,249   5,029   9%
Pretax income before provision for loan losses  38,858   33,612   5,246   16%
Provision for loan and lease losses (E)  1,125   24,900   (23,775)  -95%
Income before income taxes  37,733   8,712   29,021   333%
Income tax expense/(benefit) (F)  10,137   (903)  11,040   -1223%
Net income $27,596  $9,615  $17,981   187%
                 
Total revenue (G) $101,136  $90,861  $10,275   11%
Per Common Share Data:                
Earnings per share (basic) $1.46  $0.51  $0.95   186%
Earnings per share (diluted)  1.42   0.51   0.91   178%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                
Basic  18,956,807   18,865,206   91,601   0%
Diluted  19,473,150   18,991,056   482,094   3%
Performance Ratios:                
Return on average assets annualized (ROAA)  0.93%  0.35%  0.58%  166%
Return on average equity annualized (ROAE)  10.45%  3.80%  6.65%  175%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (H)  11.39%  4.13%  7.25%  175%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)  2.32%  2.41%  (0.09)%  -4%
GAAP efficiency ratio (I)  61.58%  63.01%  (1.43)%  -2%
Operating expenses / average assets annualized  2.10%  2.07%  0.03%  2%
  1. Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps, gain on sale of SBA loans and corporate advisory fee income are all included in “capital markets activity” as referred to within the earnings release.
  2. Includes gain on sale of PPP loans of $57 million completed in the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  3. Includes income of $722,000 from the referral of PPP loans to a third-party firm during 2021.
  4. The six months ended June 30, 2021 included $1.5 million of severance expense related to corporate restructuring.
  5. The six months ended June 30, 2020 included a higher provision for loan and lease losses primarily due to the environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  6. 2020 included a $3.2 million tax benefit related to the carryback of tax NOLs to prior years when the Federal tax rate was 14% higher.
  7. Total revenue equals net interest income plus total other income.
  8. Return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by annualized net income.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
  9. Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue.  For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30,
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020
ASSETS                   
Cash and due from banks $12,684  $8,159  $10,629  $8,400  $5,608
Federal funds sold     102   102   102   102
Interest-earning deposits  190,778   468,276   642,591   670,863   617,117
Total cash and cash equivalents  203,462   476,537   653,322   679,365   622,827
Securities available for sale  823,820   875,301   622,689   596,929   539,742
Equity security  14,894   14,852   15,117   15,159   15,159
FHLB and FRB stock, at cost  12,901   13,699   13,709   18,433   18,598
Residential mortgage  504,181   498,884   520,188   532,120   536,015
Multifamily mortgage  1,420,043   1,178,940   1,127,198   1,168,796   1,178,494
Commercial mortgage  702,777   697,599   694,034   722,678   761,910
Commercial loans (A)  1,880,830   1,982,570   1,975,337   1,930,984   2,316,125
Consumer loans  31,889   36,519   37,016   51,859   53,111
Home equity lines of credit  44,062   45,624   50,547   52,194   54,006
Other loans  204   199   225   260   272
Total loans  4,583,986   4,440,335   4,404,545   4,458,891   4,899,933
Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses  63,505   67,536   67,309   66,145   66,065
Net loans  4,520,481   4,372,799   4,337,236   4,392,746   4,833,868
Premises and equipment  23,261   23,260   21,609   21,668   21,449
Other real estate owned     50   50   50   50
Accrued interest receivable  23,117   23,916   22,495   22,192   15,956
Bank owned life insurance  46,605   46,448   46,809   46,645   46,479
Goodwill and other intangible assets  43,156   43,524   43,891   39,622   39,943
Finance lease right-of-use assets  3,956   4,143   4,330   4,517   4,704
Operating lease right-of-use assets  9,569   10,186   9,421   10,011   10,810
Other assets (B)  66,466   64,912   99,764   110,770   111,630
TOTAL ASSETS $5,791,688  $5,969,627  $5,890,442  $5,958,107  $6,281,215
                    
LIABILITIES                   
Deposits:                   
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $959,494  $908,922  $833,500  $838,307  $911,989
Interest-bearing demand deposits  1,978,497   1,987,567   1,849,254   1,858,529   1,804,102
Savings  147,227   141,743   130,731   127,737   123,140
Money market accounts  1,213,992   1,256,605   1,298,885   1,251,349   1,183,603
Certificates of deposit – Retail  446,143   474,668   530,222   586,801   629,941
Certificates of deposit – Listing Service  31,631   31,631   32,128   32,677   35,327
Subtotal “customer” deposits  4,776,984   4,801,136   4,674,720   4,695,400   4,688,102
IB Demand – Brokered  85,000   110,000   110,000   130,000   130,000
Certificates of deposit – Brokered  33,791   33,777   33,764   33,750   33,736
Total deposits  4,895,775   4,944,913   4,818,484   4,859,150   4,851,838
Short-term borrowings     15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000
FHLB advances (C)           105,000   105,000
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (D)  83,586   168,180   177,086   183,790   535,837.00
Finance lease liability  6,299   6,528   6,753   6,976   7,196
Operating lease liability  9,902   10,509   9,737   10,318   11,116
Subordinated debt, net (E)  132,557   181,837   181,794   83,585   83,529
Other liabilities (B)  125,110   120,219   154,466   156,472   163,719
Due to brokers           15,088   
TOTAL LIABILITIES  5,253,229   5,447,186   5,363,320   5,435,379   5,773,235
Shareholders’ equity  538,459   522,441   527,122   522,728   507,980
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                   
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $5,791,688  $5,969,627  $5,890,442  $5,958,107  $6,281,215
Assets under management and / or administration at
   Peapack-Gladstone Banks Private Wealth Management
   Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions)		 $9.8  $9.4  $8.8  $7.6  $7.2
  1. Includes PPP loans of $84 million at June 30, 2021, $233 million at March 31, 2021, $196 million at December 31, 2020, $202 million at September 30, 2020 and $547 million at June 30, 2020.
  2. The change in other assets and other liabilities was primarily due to the change in the fair value of our back-to-back swap program.
  3. The Company prepaid $105 million of FHLB advances with a weighted-average rate of 3.20% during the December 2020 quarter.
  4. Represents funding provided by the Federal Reserve for pledged PPP loans.
  5. The increase was due to the completion of a $100 million subordinated debt offering in December 22, 2020.  The Company redeemed $50 million of subordinated debt on June 30, 2021.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  As of 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Asset Quality:                    
Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $  $  $  $  $ 
Nonaccrual loans (A)  5,962   11,767   11,410   8,611   26,697 
Other real estate owned     50   50   50   50 
Total nonperforming assets $5,962  $11,817  $11,460  $8,661  $26,747 
                     
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.13%  0.27%  0.26%  0.19%  0.54%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.10%  0.20%  0.19%  0.15%  0.43%
                     
Performing TDRs (B)(C) $190  $197  $201  $2,278  $2,376 
                     
Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D)(E) $1,678  $1,622  $5,053  $6,609  $3,785 
                     
Loans subject to special mention $148,601  $166,013  $162,103  $129,700  $27,922 
                     
Classified loans $11,178  $25,714  $37,771  $41,263  $63,562 
                     
Impaired loans $6,498  $11,964  $16,204  $15,514  $33,708 
                     
Allowance for loan and lease losses:                    
Beginning of period $67,536  $67,309  $66,145  $66,065  $63,783 
Provision for loan and lease losses  900   225   2,350   5,150   4,900 
(Charge-offs)/recoveries, net  (4,931)  2   (1,186)  (5,070)  (2,618)
End of period $63,505  $67,536  $67,309  $66,145  $66,065 
                     
ALLL to nonperforming loans  1065.16%  573.94%  589.91%  768.15%  247.46%
ALLL to total loans  1.39%  1.52%  1.53%  1.48%  1.35%
General ALLL to total loans (F)  1.38%  1.45%  1.47%  1.48%  1.26%
  1. Excludes one commercial loan held for sale of $5.6 million at both June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Excludes residential and commercial loans held for sale of $8.5 million at December 31, 2020.  Excludes one commercial loan held for sale of $10.0 million at September 30, 2020.
  2. Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms.
  3. Amount excludes $3.9 million at June 30, 2021, $3.9 million at March 31, 2021, $4.0 million at December 31, 2020, $5.2 million at September 30, 2020 and $23.2 million at June 30, 2020 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans.
  4. Excludes a residential loan held for sale of $93,000 at December 31, 2020.
  5. December 31, 2020 includes $1.3 million of residential loans that are classified as delinquent due to an escrow payment shortage due to a recent change in escrow payment requirement.
  6. Total ALLL less specific reserves equals general ALLL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  June 30,  December 31,  June 30, 
  2021  2020  2020 
Capital Adequacy                  
Equity to total assets (A)(J)    9.30%    8.95%    8.09%
Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B)    8.62%    8.27%    7.50%
Tangible Equity to tangible assets excluding
   PPP loans (C)		    8.74%    8.55%    8.22%
Book value per share (D)   $28.60    $27.78    $26.87 
Tangible Book Value per share (E)   $26.30    $25.47    $24.76 


  June 30,  December 31,  June 30,
  2021  2020  2020
Regulatory Capital Holding Company                       
Tier I leverage $499,344  8.67%  $483,535  8.53%  $468,898  8.57%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets  499,344   11.45   483,535  11.93   468,898  11.35
Common equity tier I capital ratio
   to risk-weighted assets		  499,315   11.45   483,500  11.93   468,863  11.35
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets  686,543   15.74   716,210  17.67   604,258  14.62
                        
Regulatory Capital Bank                       
Tier I leverage (F) $583,208  10.13%  $549,575  9.71%  $534,794  9.79%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (G)  583,208  13.37   549,575  13.55   534,794  12.96
Common equity tier I capital ratio
   to risk-weighted assets (H)		  583,179  13.37   549,540  13.55   534,759  12.95
Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (I)  637,858  14.62   600,478  14.81   586,574  14.21
  1. Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.
  2. Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
  3. Tangible equity and tangible assets excluding PPP loans are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and excluding the balance of intangible assets and PPP loans from total assets. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets excluding PPP loans at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets excluding PPP loans at period end.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.
  4. Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding
  5. Tangible book value per share excludes intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding.  See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.
  6. Regulatory well capitalized standard = 5.00% ($288 million)
  7. Regulatory well capitalized standard = 8.00% ($349 million)
  8. Regulatory well capitalized standard = 6.50% ($284 million)
  9. Regulatory well capitalized standard = 10.00% ($436 million)
  10. PPP loans with a balance of $84 million at June 30, 2021, $196 million at December 31, 2020 and $547 million at June 30, 2020 increased total assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOANS CLOSED
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Quarters Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Residential loans retained $37,083  $15,814  $22,316  $32,599  $18,627 
Residential loans sold  25,432   45,873   64,630   54,521   37,061 
Total residential loans  62,515   61,687   86,946   87,120   55,688 
Commercial real estate  12,243   38,363      1,613   748 
Multifamily  255,820   85,009   1,184   1,500   11,960 
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)  141,285   129,141   218,235   118,048   99,294 
SBA (C)  15,976   58,730   8,355   4,962   595,651 
Wealth lines of credit (A)  3,200   2,475   3,925   2,000   500 
Total commercial loans  428,524   313,718   231,699   128,123   708,153 
Installment loans  25   63   690   253   950 
Home equity lines of credit (A)  4,140   1,899   2,330   4,759   4,280 
Total loans closed $495,204  $377,367  $321,665  $220,255  $769,071 


  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30,
  2021  2020
Residential loans retained $52,897  $33,458
Residential loans sold  71,305   56,452
Total residential loans  124,202   89,910
Commercial real estate  50,606   9,606
Multifamily  340,829   73,958
Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B)  270,426   142,202
SBA (C)  74,706   609,481
Wealth lines of credit (A)  5,675   3,750
Total commercial loans  742,242   838,997
Installment loans  88   1,206
Home equity lines of credit (A)  6,039   7,912
Total loans closed $872,571  $938,025
  1. Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.
  2. Includes equipment finance.
  3. Includes PPP loans of $9.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, $47 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $596 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020 
  Average  Income/      Average  Income/     
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Investments:                        
Taxable (A) $884,374  $3,020   1.37% $437,288  $2,108   1.93%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)  6,891   81   4.70   10,137   129   5.09 
                         
Loans (B) (C):                        
Mortgages  498,594   3,826   3.07   530,087   4,497   3.39 
Commercial mortgages  1,941,330   15,056   3.10   2,083,310   16,147   3.10 
Commercial  1,942,802   16,984   3.50   2,038,530   18,204   3.57 
Commercial construction  20,952   180   3.44   3,296   44   5.34 
Installment  34,319   255   2.97   52,859   371   2.81 
Home equity  45,042   377   3.35   54,869   453   3.30 
Other  219   5   9.13   318   7   8.81 
Total loans  4,483,258   36,683   3.27   4,763,269   39,723   3.34 
Federal funds sold  91      0.06   102      0.25 
Interest-earning deposits  428,464   97   0.09   497,764   109   0.09 
Total interest-earning assets  5,803,078   39,881   2.75%  5,708,560   42,069   2.95%
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Cash and due from banks  10,360           5,437         
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (67,593)          (64,109)        
Premises and equipment  23,307           21,462         
Other assets  182,421           234,357         
Total noninterest-earning assets  148,495           197,147         
Total assets $5,951,573          $5,905,707         
                         
LIABILITIES:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
Checking $1,980,688  $944   0.19% $1,748,753  $1,642   0.38%
Money markets  1,235,464   727   0.24   1,207,816   1,473   0.49 
Savings  144,044   18   0.05   118,878   16   0.05 
Certificates of deposit – retail  488,148   1,027   0.84   676,498   3,147   1.86 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  3,848,344   2,716   0.28   3,751,945   6,278   0.67 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  105,604   456   1.73   150,330   700   1.86 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  33,783   264   3.13   33,729   264   3.13 
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,987,731   3,436   0.34   3,936,004   7,242   0.74 
Borrowings  166,343   182   0.44   330,514   1,127   1.36 
Capital lease obligation  6,380   76   4.76   7,270   87   4.79 
Subordinated debt  181,317   2,147   4.74   83,496   1,222   5.85 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,341,771   5,841   0.54%  4,357,284   9,678   0.89%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits  948,851           873,926         
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  129,980           171,814         
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,078,831           1,045,740         
Shareholders’ equity  530,971           502,683         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,951,573          $5,905,707         
Net interest income     $34,040          $32,391     
Net interest spread          2.21%          2.06%
Net interest margin (D)          2.38%          2.27%
  1. Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
  2. Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
  3. Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
  4. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

  June 30, 2021  March 31, 2021 
  Average  Income/      Average  Income/     
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Investments:                        
Taxable (A) $884,374  $3,020   1.37% $761,187  $2,629   1.38%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)  6,891   81   4.70   7,980   98   4.91 
                         
Loans (B) (C):                        
Mortgages  498,594   3,826   3.07   501,590   3,954   3.15 
Commercial mortgages  1,941,330   15,056   3.10   1,840,363   14,420   3.13 
Commercial  1,942,802   16,984   3.50   1,932,692   16,455   3.41 
Commercial construction  20,952   180   3.44   15,606   139   3.56 
Installment  34,319   255   2.97   37,695   276   2.93 
Home equity  45,042   377   3.35   48,853   399   3.27 
Other  219   5   9.13   246   5   8.13 
Total loans  4,483,258   36,683   3.27   4,377,045   35,648   3.26 
Federal funds sold  91      0.06   102      0.25 
Interest-earning deposits  428,464   97   0.09   555,331   128   0.09 
Total interest-earning assets  5,803,078   39,881   2.75%  5,701,645   38,503   2.70%
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Cash and due from banks  10,360           11,129         
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (67,593)          (71,160)        
Premises and equipment  23,307           22,634         
Other assets  182,421           228,134         
Total noninterest-earning assets  148,495           190,737         
Total assets $5,951,573          $5,892,382         
                         
LIABILITIES:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
Checking $1,980,688  $944   0.19% $1,908,380  $978   0.20%
Money markets  1,235,464   727   0.24   1,259,597   794   0.25 
Savings  144,044   18   0.05   135,202   17   0.05 
Certificates of deposit – retail  488,148   1,027   0.84   533,488   1,470   1.10 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  3,848,344   2,716   0.28   3,836,667   3,259   0.34 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  105,604   456   1.73   110,000   493   1.79 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  33,783   264   3.13   33,769   261   3.09 
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,987,731   3,436   0.34   3,980,436   4,013   0.40 
Borrowings  166,343   182   0.44   186,006   209   0.45 
Capital lease obligation  6,380   76   4.76   6,608   79   4.78 
Subordinated debt  181,317   2,147   4.74   181,795   2,145   4.72 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,341,771   5,841   0.54%  4,354,845   6,446   0.59%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits  948,851           848,325         
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  129,980           163,569         
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,078,831           1,011,894         
Shareholders’ equity  530,971           525,643         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,951,573          $5,892,382         
Net interest income     $34,040          $32,057     
Net interest spread          2.21%          2.11%
Net interest margin (D)          2.38%          2.28%
  1. Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
  2. Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
  3. Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
  4. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET
UNAUDITED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020 
  Average  Income/      Average  Income/     
  Balance  Expense  Yield  Balance  Expense  Yield 
ASSETS:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Investments:                        
Taxable (A) $823,120  $5,649   1.37% $424,547  $4,567   2.15%
Tax-exempt (A) (B)  7,433   179   4.82   10,335   260   5.03 
                         
Loans (B) (C):                        
Mortgages  500,084   7,780   3.11   532,601   9,073   3.41 
Commercial mortgages  1,891,125   29,476   3.12   2,019,559   34,629   3.43 
Commercial  1,937,776   33,439   3.45   1,898,334   36,798   3.88 
Commercial construction  18,294   319   3.49   4,462   132   6 
Installment  35,997   531   2.95   53,421   835   3.13 
Home equity  46,937   776   3.31   55,261   1,067   3.86 
Other  233   10   8.58   341   16   9.38 
Total loans  4,430,446   72,331   3.27   4,563,979   82,550   3.62 
Federal funds sold  96      0.11   102      0.25 
Interest-earning deposits  491,547   225   0.09   374,665   661   0.35 
Total interest-earning assets  5,752,642   78,384   2.73%  5,373,628   88,038   3.28%
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Cash and due from banks  10,743           5,477         
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (69,367)          (54,238)        
Premises and equipment  22,972           21,304         
Other assets  204,390           197,904         
Total noninterest-earning assets  168,738           170,447         
Total assets $5,921,380          $5,544,075         
                         
LIABILITIES:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
Checking $1,944,734  $1,922   0.20% $1,644,776  $5,089   0.62%
Money markets  1,247,464   1,521   0.24   1,199,932   4,454   0.74 
Savings  139,648   35   0.05   114,892   31   0.05 
Certificates of deposit – retail  510,693   2,497   0.98   687,258   6,841   1.99 
Subtotal interest-bearing deposits  3,842,539   5,975   0.31   3,646,858   16,415   0.90 
Interest-bearing demand – brokered  107,790   949   1.76   165,165   1,623   1.97 
Certificates of deposit – brokered  33,776   525   3.11   33,722   527   3.13 
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,984,105   7,449   0.37   3,845,745   18,565   0.97 
Borrowings  176,120   391   0.44   256,956   2,139   1.66 
Capital lease obligation  6,493   155   4.77   7,373   177   4.80 
Subordinated debt  181,555   4,292   4.73   83,467   2,445   5.86 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,348,273   12,287   0.57%  4,193,541   23,326   1.11%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits  898,866           708,242         
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  145,920           136,738         
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  1,044,786           844,980         
Shareholders’ equity  528,322           505,554         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,921,381          $5,544,075         
Net interest income     $66,097          $64,712     
Net interest spread          2.16%          2.17%
Net interest margin (D)          2.32%          2.41%
  1. Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.
  2. Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.
  3. Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.
  4. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts.  We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively.  We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding.  We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end.  We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue.  We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding other real estate owned provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue.  We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios.  Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures.  As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies.  A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


  Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
Tangible Book Value Per Share 2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Shareholders’ equity $538,459  $522,441  $527,122  $522,728  $507,980 
Less:  Intangible assets, net  43,156   43,524   43,891   39,622   39,943 
Tangible equity  495,303   478,917   483,231   483,106   468,037 
                     
Period end shares outstanding  18,829,877   19,034,870   18,974,703   18,924,953   18,905,135 
Tangible book value per share $26.30  $25.16  $25.47  $25.53  $24.76 
Book value per share  28.60   27.45   27.78   27.62   26.87 
                     
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                    
Total assets $5,791,688  $5,969,627  $5,890,442  $5,958,107  $6,281,215 
Less: Intangible assets, net  43,156   43,524   43,891   39,622   39,943 
Tangible assets  5,748,532   5,926,103   5,846,551   5,918,485   6,241,272 
Less: PPP Loans  83,766   232,721   195,574   201,991   547,004 
Tangible Assets excluding PPP Loans  5,664,766   5,693,382   5,650,977   5,716,494   5,694,268 
Tangible equity to tangible assets  8.62%  8.08%  8.27%  8.16%  7.50%
Tangible equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans  8.74%  8.41%  8.55%  8.45%  8.22%
Equity to assets (A)  9.30%  8.75%  8.95%  8.77%  8.09%
  1. Equity to total assets would be 9.43% if PPP loans of $84 million were excluded from total assets as of June 30, 2021. Equity to total assets would be 9.11% if PPP loans of $233 million were excluded from total assets of March 31, 2021. Equity to total assets would be 9.26% if PPP loans of $196 million were excluded from total assets as of December 31, 2020. Equity to total assets would be 9.08% if PPP loans of $202 million were excluded from total assets as of September 30, 2020. Equity to total assets would be 8.86% if PPP loans of $547 million were excluded from total assets as of June 30, 2020.


  Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
Return on Average Tangible Equity 2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Net income $14,418  $13,178  $3,030  $13,547  $8,242 
                     
Average shareholders’ equity $530,971  $525,643  $523,446  $514,736  $502,683 
Less:  Average intangible assets, net  43,366   43,742   40,336   39,811   40,139 
Average tangible equity  487,605   481,901   483,110   474,925   462,544 
                     
Return on average tangible common equity  11.83%  10.94%  2.51%  11.41%  7.13%


  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
Return on Average Tangible Equity 2021  2020 
Net income $27,596  $9,615 
         
Average shareholders’ equity $528,322  $505,554 
Less:  Average intangible assets, net  43,553   40,299 
Average tangible equity  484,769   465,255 
         
Return on average tangible common equity  11.39%  4.13%


  Three Months Ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  Dec 31,  Sept 30,  June 30, 
Efficiency Ratio 2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Net interest income $33,845  $31,793  $31,735  $32,149  $31,971 
Total other income  17,678   17,820   14,406   20,211   12,626 
Less:  Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale                    
at lower of cost or fair value  (1,125)  (282)     (7,429)   
Less:  Income from life insurance proceeds  (153)  (302)         
Less: Loss/(gain) on swap termination  842             
Add:  Securities (gains)/losses, net  (42)  265   42      (125)
Total recurring revenue  51,045   49,294   46,183   44,931   44,472 
                     
Operating expenses  30,684   31,594   39,249   28,461   29,014 
Less:                    
   FHLB prepayment penalty        4,784       
   Valuation allowance loans held for sale        4,425       
   Write-off of subordinated debt costs  648             
   Severance expense     1,532          
Total operating expense  30,036   30,062   30,040   28,461   29,014 
                     
Efficiency ratio  58.84%  60.99%  65.05%  63.34%  65.24%


  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
Efficiency Ratio 2021  2020 
Net interest income $65,638  $63,718 
Total other income  35,498   27,143 
Add:  Securities (gains)/losses, net  223   (323)
Less: Loss/(gain) on swap termination  842    
Less:  Income from life insurance proceeds  (455)   
Less:  Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale        
at lower of cost or fair value  (1,407)  3 
Total recurring revenue  100,339   90,541 
         
Operating expenses  62,278   57,249 
Less:        
   Write-off of subordinated debt costs  648    
   Severance expense  1,532    
Total operating expense  60,098   57,249 
         
Efficiency ratio  59.89%  63.23%

Contact:

Jeffrey J. Carfora, SEVP and CFO

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-719-4308