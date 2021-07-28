Enviro-Serv, Inc. Makes Significant Investment Into Fast Growing, Highly Profitable, Tampa Based Coffee Company as They Venture Into the CBD Beverage Sector

Tampa, FL, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Enviro-Serv, Inc. is extremely excited to announce with a 50/50 joint venture split with Canna Capital and Jim Reitzner, Enviro-Serv, Inc. has deployed and invested $75,000 into Tampa based Bean Bar Company. The Bean Bar Company was formulated as a Florida corporation in January 2019 by founder and President Danielle Henry.



Enviro-Serv Chairman and CEO Chris Trina stated, “We are extremely pleased to have found this amazing opportunity as we’ve been searching hard at non-traditional, high margin dominant, small business growth companies to invest in. We feel entering this CBD beverage space will provide a strong return year over year. According to a study done and presented by the Food Institute, according to Brightfield Group, which closely monitors the market segment, by 2025, the CBD food and beverage market in the U.S. is expected to be valued at $2.65 BILLION. The opportunity for growth is undeniable, and growing long-term shareholder value is our main concern.”

Mr. Trina went on to say, “We recently announced investing $60,000 in a Michigan outdoor medical marijuana grow and now with this investment of $75,000 we’ve deployed $135,000 cash over the last 6 weeks for investments we feel strongly will enhance shareholder valuation both immediately and in the near future too. EVSV is very cognizant of achieving increased shareholder value we must increase revenue and profits exponentially and also utilize our available investment capital to potentially monetize our continued CBD investment in Wisconsin. We firmly believe with the thousands of customers already in the Bean Bar data base and growing daily we can “cross market” into CBD sales and pest control sales down the line.”

Danielle Henry, Founder and President of Bean Bar, has this to say to the EVSV investment community, “We are extremely excited for this new venture with our partners at EVSV. There will be a lot of growth happening quickly between both companies to include both coffee and CBD. The Bean Bar is thrilled about the opening of our first brick & mortar store located at 17018 Palm Pointe Drive in Tampa Palms. We are moving along at warp speed to open this new location and are striving for a mid-October grand opening.”

Trina ended his comments with these Bean Bar facts, “Our partnership/ownership agreement gives EVSV a 15% ownership stake in the Bean Bar Company. It also calls for a perpetual 5% top line sales royalty dividend commencing this July and paid monthly. Current Bean Bar assets comprise of two brand new high tech fully equipped coffee trailers, pre purchased equipment for the new brick and mortar location and cash on hand equaling approximately $250,000. Projected 12-month sales revenues going forward without CBD or value-added products included for both trailers and the new store location should exceed $750,000. We are very excited about this new partnership and feel this opportunity opens many doors in the Tampa Bay area and look forward to funding the further expansion of the Bean Bar Company should be required.”

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE BEAN BAR COMPANY OR TO FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLEASE SEE BELOW LINKS:

https://m.facebook.com/thebeanbarco/

https://www.instagram.com/beanbar_co/?hl=en

www.beanbarco.com

Contact Christoph Trina

Chairman and CEO -EVSV

813- 708- 9910