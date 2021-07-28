New Report By Sparks & Honey Explores The Five Biggest Shifts For The Post-Pandemic Organization Centered On Equity As The Solution

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey , Omnicom’s (NYSE:OMC) cultural intelligence consultancy, today announced the release of its latest report, The Equity Effect: Principles for The Post-Pandemic Organization . In the report, sparks & honey explores several principles gleaned from the pandemic which revealed vast disparities in opportunity, wellbeing, justice and economics, and establishes that equity is a strategic, grounding ideal that all modern organizations must claim. Through that lens, the report highlights five priorities for today’s business leaders, creating a roadmap for the organization of the future and its place in the world.



“The lessons from 2020 have illustrated our endless capacity for resilience, rebuilding and empathy. They’ve also highlighted the major inequalities that still prevail globally. Now more than ever, it’s on the shoulders of business leaders to forge a more equitable future for all, and this report is meant to be a guide to help them do just that,” said Terry Young, Founder & CEO of sparks & honey. “As our team dug into this research, it became clear that equity is the leading determinant for wellbeing moving forward. Many organizations are leaning into one or two of the cultural shifts we identified in our report, but few are successfully tackling all five yet.”

The report examines five cultural forces driving a more human-centric approach to organizational design and transformation coming out of COVID, and offers key takeaways for the C-Suite to consider as they look to redefine their corporate strategy and build a more resilient organization. The chapters include:

Accountable Action : Looking at equity at work — it's time to abandon the business case for diversity.

: Looking at equity at work — it's time to abandon the business case for diversity. Ergonomics of Health : Investing in the mental, physical and emotional health of people is your business imperative.

: Investing in the mental, physical and emotional health of people is your business imperative. Human Betterment : Thinking about humans first is the best pathway to your consumers.

: Thinking about humans first is the best pathway to your consumers. Shared Future: Sharing resources and collaborations builds your purpose and a future for everyone.

Sharing resources and collaborations builds your purpose and a future for everyone. Designs for a Resilient Future: Nourishing local ecosystems and environments will mitigate global threats.



The consultancy tapped thought leaders from the worlds of neuroscience, technology and philanthropy from its Advisory Board to dig into these key shifts, building out in-depth analysis and key takeaways for each chapter.

This report was created using the company’s proprietary technology platform, Q™, which brings together a wide range of public data sources as well as intelligence from its human network to decode, quantify and predict culture. At the start of the research, the team set out to answer the question: what are the cultural shifts affecting the future of the post-pandemic organization, and what does equity mean in such a landscape? Q™ then surfaced the top 25 mega- and macro-trends for equity and the future of the post-pandemic organization, including trends that have accelerated in the wake of 2020, to define the five priorities outlined in the final report.

“The effects of equity run wide and deep. It’s not only about treating people fairly and making them feel like they’re included. It’s about taking a long, hard look at everything that your organization creates, talks about and represents,” says Davianne C. Harris, Chief Client Officer and Head of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practice at sparks & honey. “It’s about developing, what we like to call, a Diversity Operating System that orients people, products, processes and partnerships around equity. This report is another big step in building for that better future.”

To learn more, download the full report, visit: http://theequityeffect.info

