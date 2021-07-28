Best-selling Author and Marketing Strategist Scott Stratten Announced as First Keynote Speaker at the 2021 Clio Cloud Conference

Vancouver, BC, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clio, the world’s leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, today announced Scott Stratten—co-author of six best-selling business books, award-winning speaker, and expert in social marketing—as the first keynote speaker at the ninth annual Clio Cloud Conference, held virtually from October 26–29, 2021.

At this year’s event, Scott will discuss both online and offline methods to building client-centered relationships in a legal market driven by customer expectations for more effortless experiences. As one of Forbes’ top five social media influencers and an expert in viral and authentic marketing, Scott will provide practical examples of how to attract more clients and amplify services across channels in a hybrid legal environment where business continues to be conducted both digitally and in-person.

“Scott’s Clio Cloud Conference keynote is coming at an opportune time as many firms start navigating a new hybrid service model that will require them to bridge the business gap between the digital and real-world,” said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. “Consumers have become well-versed in vetting businesses online resulting in the demand for better and more effortless interactions from law firms. In order to succeed, legal professionals will need to know how the experiences they are delivering are inextricably linked to the services they offer. Scott’s insights on how to effectively market through integrity, community, and authenticity will be invaluable to attendees.”

Scott coined the term “UnMarketing” as a movement against traditional marketing tactics and a rallying call for businesses to start engaging with customers to build lasting relationships. Scott’s expertise has helped organizations reinvent their philosophy towards marketing, focusing heavily on the power of genuine customer relationships and operating a client-centered business. Major organizations like Walmart, PepsiCo, Adobe, IBM, Microsoft, Cirque du Soleil, and Saks Fifth Avenue have all looked to Scott when exploring new ways to leverage technology as they navigate the modern business landscape.

“While the legal profession has never been known for rapid technology adoption, firms pushing the envelope will have a strong competitive edge among digitally savvy consumers,” added Newton. “As a leading voice on innovative business strategy, Scott will highlight how lawyers can leverage a strong digital presence as a powerful differentiator.”

In addition to Scott’s keynote, this year’s conference promises inspiring speakers, global networking, and the practical skills needed to build a more successful law firm. Following the success of its first-ever virtual Clio Cloud Conference in 2020 which attracted over 4,500 attendees from 46 countries, the conference format will continue to be digital to help eliminate barriers and improve access to the Clio Cloud Conference.

To ensure those without the means to attend the Clio Cloud Conference are able to equally participate in these vital conversations, Clio will once again offer the Clio Cloud Access Grant. To be considered for the grant, Clio welcomes members of underrepresented groups within the legal community, including but not limited to: law students or new graduates just starting their careers, legal communities whose members come from minority groups, those who work for nonprofits or educational institutions with limited resources.

Legal professionals are encouraged to purchase their 2021 conference passes soon to take advantage of the Early Bird Pricing of $99 per pass, only available until August 27, 2021. Learn more at cliocloudconference.com.

